ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grays Harbor County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

Teen’s lawyer paints different picture of alleged assault against Yelm coach

YELM, Wash - An off-field moment after Yelm High School's victory against Bellevue in the semi-finals has garnered a lot of attention, and both sides involved have different accounts of what happened. Last week, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted in its weekly blotter that a football coach was walking...
YELM, WA
KXRO.com

$6.3 million will be used to purchase an Ocean Shores hotel; saves jobs

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that his Department is investing $981 million to “help create new and better market opportunities and expand essential services for rural people, businesses and entrepreneurs” in 47 states, Guam and the Virgin Islands. “Rural people provide the everyday essentials...
OCEAN SHORES, WA
Crosscut

Inslee, Ferguson join efforts to ban semiautomatic rifles in WA

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson will request legislation for a statewide ban on the purchase or transfer of assault-style semiautomatic rifles as part of the latest push by firearms-safety advocates in Olympia. The advocacy group is also pushing for lawmakers to allow private citizens to pursue...
WASHINGTON STATE
thejoltnews.com

Thurston County woman shot dead by boyfriend

A 21-year-old Thurston County woman was shot dead by her boyfriend in a Lacey apartment complex early this morning. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said the incident occurred just after 2 a.m. at the Copper Wood Apartments near Martin Way. Sheriff’s deputies found a female resident dead with a gunshot wound when they conducted a welfare check.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Snow causes messy roads in the South Sound

PUYALLUP, Wash. — In the South Sound, snow and icy conditions forced all campuses in the Puyallup School District to close on Monday. Over the weekend, Puyallup, Bonney Lake and Edgewood got about 2 inches of snow. Spanaway and Olympia got about an inch. A viewer shared video of...
PUYALLUP, WA
Chronicle

Grays Harbor County Town Deals With Ongoing Illegal Hunting Problem

"Know your target and what lies beyond it" is a core tenet of marksmanship, and the spirit behind Ocean Shores' law against hunting within city limits. But this law is being challenged, and has been for years, by people who illegally poach on the city's large, docile and well-fed deer population for trophy kills, said Chief Neccie Logan.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
gograysharbor.com

Hoquiam Police Department Holding Sealed-Bid Auction

The Hoquiam Police Department is holding a sealed-bid auction of surplus police vehicles. Interested parties may view the vehicle during the department’s operating hours. Bid sheets are also available the Hoquiam Police Department on 10th Street. Up for auction is a silver 2010 Ford Crown Vic 4-dr. Minimum bid is set at $1,800. All bids must be turned in to the police station by January 27th. You can see photos at the Hoquiam Police Facebook page.
HOQUIAM, WA
Chronicle

No Injuries Reported in Travel Trailer Fire in Centralia

Two people were displaced following a fire that destroyed a travel trailer in the 300 block of South Silver Street on Tuesday night. “The good news is no injuries (were reported). Confined pretty much to the building of origin and we’re just trying to figure (the cause) out,” said Riverside Fire Chief Mike Kytta.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Coroner Identifies Man Found Dead in Fort Borst Park

Investigators have yet to determine the cause and manner of death for a 25-year-old Centralia man who was found dead in Fort Borst Park on Saturday. The Lewis County Coroner’s Office positively identified the man Tuesday morning as Griffyn Dollarhyde. Lewis County 911 Communications received a call from a...
CENTRALIA, WA
horseandrider.com

Strangles and EHV-4 in Washington

A private facility in Thurston County, Washington, had a group of nine weanlings develop signs of minor respiratory infection. Six of the horses tested positive for EHV-4. One horse tested positive for both EHV-4 and strangles. All horses have recovered. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

Two Influenza Related Deaths Reported in Thurston County

Submitted by Thurston County Public Health and Social Services. On Friday, December 02, 2022 Thurston County Public Health and Social Services (PHSS) was notified of two influenza related deaths in Thurston County residents. To date there have been 13 influenza related deaths reported by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) during the 2022-2023 influenza season, including two children.
Chronicle

City of Chehalis Removes Condemnation Notices From Yard Birds

In a Dec. 6 news release, the City of Chehalis announced the condemnation placards it placed on Yard Birds have been removed. “Issues that led to the condemnation have been resolved. The property owner has worked closely with the city, Lewis County PUD and Washington State Labor and Industry to bring the building back to compliance with the most pressing safety protocols,” stated the release.
CHEHALIS, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia community speaks against RFA: 'Manufactured crisis'

At last night’s city council meeting, Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby opened the public hearing before the councilmembers who later voted on the joint resolution with Tumwater regarding the formation of a Regional Fire Authority (RFA), including the approval of a plan that covers governance, operations and financing, and includes a fire benefit charge.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

‘Bad Flu Season’ Hits Providence Centralia Hospital

Between cases of the flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Providence Centralia Hospital’s clinical leads are comparing this year to a “bad flu season.”. “Providence Swedish Centralia Hospital — like most hospitals on the I-5 corridor — is very full. COVID-19, and now the flu season and RSV has exacerbated that,” said Providence spokesperson Chris Thomas in an email to The Chronicle on Friday. “We haven’t had a large influx of any of the three particularly as of late, but in combination they are contributing to longer wait times in the (emergency department) and a full hospital.”
CENTRALIA, WA
GraysHarborTalk

Summit Pacific Medical Foundation Rings in the Season with Harbor Lights Holiday Laser Light Show

You know what makes Christmas carols and twinkling holiday lights even better? Lasers. For the third year, Summit Pacific Medical Foundation, Timberland Bank and the Port of Grays Harbor’s annual Harbor Lights Holiday Laser Light Show welcomes families to their festive extravaganza December 14 and 15. Co-sponsor, Slick Lasers created a whole new program to kick off the fun from the Satsop Business Park.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy