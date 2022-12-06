Between cases of the flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Providence Centralia Hospital’s clinical leads are comparing this year to a “bad flu season.”. “Providence Swedish Centralia Hospital — like most hospitals on the I-5 corridor — is very full. COVID-19, and now the flu season and RSV has exacerbated that,” said Providence spokesperson Chris Thomas in an email to The Chronicle on Friday. “We haven’t had a large influx of any of the three particularly as of late, but in combination they are contributing to longer wait times in the (emergency department) and a full hospital.”

