q13fox.com
Attorney: Yelm coach incited attack from fan
Pierce County Sheriff's deputies say a teen attacked a Yelm football coach after their win against Bellevue last week. The teen's lawyer says the coach incited the attack.
q13fox.com
Teen’s lawyer paints different picture of alleged assault against Yelm coach
YELM, Wash - An off-field moment after Yelm High School's victory against Bellevue in the semi-finals has garnered a lot of attention, and both sides involved have different accounts of what happened. Last week, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted in its weekly blotter that a football coach was walking...
KXRO.com
$6.3 million will be used to purchase an Ocean Shores hotel; saves jobs
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that his Department is investing $981 million to “help create new and better market opportunities and expand essential services for rural people, businesses and entrepreneurs” in 47 states, Guam and the Virgin Islands. “Rural people provide the everyday essentials...
Chronicle
Man Drove Over 110 MPH After Drinking and Crashed Near Roy, Killing Passenger, Charges Say
A man charged Monday in a suspected DUI wreck east of Roy that killed a 19-year-old man was allegedly driving more than 110 mph on a rural road before the crash, charging documents say. Ramone Jermaine Canley, 21, was charged in Pierce County Superior Court with vehicular homicide for the...
Inslee, Ferguson join efforts to ban semiautomatic rifles in WA
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson will request legislation for a statewide ban on the purchase or transfer of assault-style semiautomatic rifles as part of the latest push by firearms-safety advocates in Olympia. The advocacy group is also pushing for lawmakers to allow private citizens to pursue...
thejoltnews.com
Thurston County woman shot dead by boyfriend
A 21-year-old Thurston County woman was shot dead by her boyfriend in a Lacey apartment complex early this morning. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said the incident occurred just after 2 a.m. at the Copper Wood Apartments near Martin Way. Sheriff’s deputies found a female resident dead with a gunshot wound when they conducted a welfare check.
Snow causes messy roads in the South Sound
PUYALLUP, Wash. — In the South Sound, snow and icy conditions forced all campuses in the Puyallup School District to close on Monday. Over the weekend, Puyallup, Bonney Lake and Edgewood got about 2 inches of snow. Spanaway and Olympia got about an inch. A viewer shared video of...
Washington Man Arrested After Girlfriend Was Found Dead Inside Apartment
The 25-year-old suspect was arrested in Pierce County.
Chronicle
Grays Harbor County Town Deals With Ongoing Illegal Hunting Problem
"Know your target and what lies beyond it" is a core tenet of marksmanship, and the spirit behind Ocean Shores' law against hunting within city limits. But this law is being challenged, and has been for years, by people who illegally poach on the city's large, docile and well-fed deer population for trophy kills, said Chief Neccie Logan.
gograysharbor.com
Hoquiam Police Department Holding Sealed-Bid Auction
The Hoquiam Police Department is holding a sealed-bid auction of surplus police vehicles. Interested parties may view the vehicle during the department’s operating hours. Bid sheets are also available the Hoquiam Police Department on 10th Street. Up for auction is a silver 2010 Ford Crown Vic 4-dr. Minimum bid is set at $1,800. All bids must be turned in to the police station by January 27th. You can see photos at the Hoquiam Police Facebook page.
Chronicle
No Injuries Reported in Travel Trailer Fire in Centralia
Two people were displaced following a fire that destroyed a travel trailer in the 300 block of South Silver Street on Tuesday night. “The good news is no injuries (were reported). Confined pretty much to the building of origin and we’re just trying to figure (the cause) out,” said Riverside Fire Chief Mike Kytta.
Chronicle
Lewis County Coroner Identifies Man Found Dead in Fort Borst Park
Investigators have yet to determine the cause and manner of death for a 25-year-old Centralia man who was found dead in Fort Borst Park on Saturday. The Lewis County Coroner’s Office positively identified the man Tuesday morning as Griffyn Dollarhyde. Lewis County 911 Communications received a call from a...
horseandrider.com
Strangles and EHV-4 in Washington
A private facility in Thurston County, Washington, had a group of nine weanlings develop signs of minor respiratory infection. Six of the horses tested positive for EHV-4. One horse tested positive for both EHV-4 and strangles. All horses have recovered. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
thurstontalk.com
Two Influenza Related Deaths Reported in Thurston County
Submitted by Thurston County Public Health and Social Services. On Friday, December 02, 2022 Thurston County Public Health and Social Services (PHSS) was notified of two influenza related deaths in Thurston County residents. To date there have been 13 influenza related deaths reported by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) during the 2022-2023 influenza season, including two children.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Setting Fire to Centralia Apartment in October Arrested for Allegedly Fighting Officers on Tuesday
A man accused of starting a fire in his Centralia apartment in October was arrested Tuesday on unrelated assault charges after he allegedly fought with officers investigating a suspected theft. The defendant, Robert W. Landry, 36, of Centralia, was charged with first-degree arson on Monday, Dec. 5, for a fire...
Chronicle
City of Chehalis Removes Condemnation Notices From Yard Birds
In a Dec. 6 news release, the City of Chehalis announced the condemnation placards it placed on Yard Birds have been removed. “Issues that led to the condemnation have been resolved. The property owner has worked closely with the city, Lewis County PUD and Washington State Labor and Industry to bring the building back to compliance with the most pressing safety protocols,” stated the release.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia community speaks against RFA: 'Manufactured crisis'
At last night’s city council meeting, Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby opened the public hearing before the councilmembers who later voted on the joint resolution with Tumwater regarding the formation of a Regional Fire Authority (RFA), including the approval of a plan that covers governance, operations and financing, and includes a fire benefit charge.
Chronicle
‘Bad Flu Season’ Hits Providence Centralia Hospital
Between cases of the flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Providence Centralia Hospital’s clinical leads are comparing this year to a “bad flu season.”. “Providence Swedish Centralia Hospital — like most hospitals on the I-5 corridor — is very full. COVID-19, and now the flu season and RSV has exacerbated that,” said Providence spokesperson Chris Thomas in an email to The Chronicle on Friday. “We haven’t had a large influx of any of the three particularly as of late, but in combination they are contributing to longer wait times in the (emergency department) and a full hospital.”
GraysHarborTalk
Summit Pacific Medical Foundation Rings in the Season with Harbor Lights Holiday Laser Light Show
You know what makes Christmas carols and twinkling holiday lights even better? Lasers. For the third year, Summit Pacific Medical Foundation, Timberland Bank and the Port of Grays Harbor’s annual Harbor Lights Holiday Laser Light Show welcomes families to their festive extravaganza December 14 and 15. Co-sponsor, Slick Lasers created a whole new program to kick off the fun from the Satsop Business Park.
Chronicle
Sirens: Cutting Christmas Lights; Waving a Gun; Retail Theft; Criminal Impersonation
• Just after 12:20 p.m. on Dec. 2, there was a report that someone damaged a window of a building in the 1100 block of West First Street and entered the building without authorization. The case is under investigation. • Unidentified suspects reportedly broke in through the back door of...
