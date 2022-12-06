Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
New Multipurpose Sports Field Coming to Forest Hills ParkModern GlobeTampa, FL
Kirstie Alley Only ‘Recently Discovered’ Her Cancer Before She Died—Here’s the Form She Was Diagnosed With
If you’ve followed her four-decade-long career, you may have questions around how Kirstie Alley died and what her cause of death was before her sudden passing. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was nominated for five Emmys in...
Kirstie Alley’s kids share heartbreaking loss of their ‘fierce and loving’ mom from colon cancer
Actress Kirstie Alley sadly passed away this week at the age of 71, and her adult children True and Lillie Parker announced the news on Monday night via social media. According to their statement, Alley died from cancer she was only recently diagnosed with. “To all our friends, far and...
musictimes.com
Alan Jackson Illness: Country Star's Latest Picture 'Unrecognizable' According to Fans
Alan Jackson looks unrecognizable as seen in a recent Instagram post. In 2021, the 64-year-old singer revealed that he has a neurological condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. What is Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease?. The illness is a hereditary nerve abnormality that produces anomalies in the nerves that supply the feet, legs, hands, and...
Police Officer and Wife, Parents of 2 Boys, Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer Weeks Apart: 'It's Devastating'
Mike and Laura Tomelloso were diagnosed with cancer within weeks of each other earlier this year Earlier this year, the lives of one California family were turned upside down. In February, Laura Tomelloso, a retired Department of Justice officer, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer after undergoing a colonoscopy, according to KNBC. Within weeks, Temelloso's husband Michael also received life-changing news when doctors told the longtime LAPD Central Traffic Division officer that he had Stage 4 throat cancer, KABC reports. "It's devastating, and for [Laura] — going through...
Celine Dion diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome: What is it?
Celine Dion revealed to her fans Thursday she has been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that affects about 1 or 2 people per million, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
21-Year-Old Woman Diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer After Years of Doctors Dismissing Her Pain
“I know there’s something else wrong with my body,” Jessie Sanders, 21, told doctors after her abdominal pain was continuously dismissed as period cramps Jessie Sanders was 15 when she first started experiencing sharp abdominal pain, and after six years of being dismissed by doctors, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The San Diego State University student, now 21, opened up to Today about her years of pain before the diagnosis. When the pain began, Sanders said her OB-GYN told her to try birth control and that her body was simply going...
Woman shares warning after mark on face diagnosed as cancerous tumor
Alison O'Neill said she first noticed the tiny mark on her face in 2017.
First Coast News
Common signs & symptoms of Pancreatic Cancer and how to detect it early (FCL Nov. 22, 2022)
Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States and is on track to becomes the second leading cause. The five-year survival rate is just 11%. The disease is typically diagnosed late when it has spread. With no standard early detection test, it is important to recognize the common signs and symptoms, especially those individuals with a family history and other risk factors of the disease. This may lead to earlier diagnosis, providing more treatment options such as surgery.
suggest.com
After Cancer Diagnosis, Taylor Dayne Is Asking More Women To Get Colonoscopies
Taylor Dayne stepped into the spotlight in the ’80s because of her pop hits. Now 60 years old, the pop singer is stepping back into the limelight with a cautionary tale to women. After being diagnosed with colon cancer, the “Tell It to My Heart” singer is telling all women to go in for checkups.
ABC pulls Backstreet Boys’ holiday special after Nick Carter rape allegation
ABC will no longer be airing the Backstreet Boys’ Holiday special “A Very Backstreet Holiday.” The special, which was set to air on Dec. 14, was pulled after singer Nick Carter was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl during the boy band’s 2001 tour, according to Variety. Carter, along with fellow bandmates AJ McLean, Kevin Richarson, Brain Littrell and Howie Dorough, had filmed the special earlier this month in Los Angeles, filled with songs from their 10th studio album, “A Very Backstreet Christmas,” to celebrate the holiday season. The special was also set to feature celebrities Seth Rogen, Meghan Trainor, Rob Riggle,...
Celine Dion: Will She Be Able to Sing Again After Devastating Health Diagnosis?
Celine Dion revealed that she has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological condition which affects her movement. Will she be able to sing again?
Medical News Today
Links between alcohol and throat cancer
Throat cancer affects the throat, voice box, vocal cords, or tonsils. Alcohol use disorder (AUD) — a condition involving alcohol use even though it may harm the body — can increase a person’s risk of developing throat cancer. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) refer to...
Doctors dismissed my symptoms — until I was diagnosed with rare ovarian cancer
Jessie Sanders said when she started experiencing debilitating abdominal pain more than five years ago, doctors blamed her symptoms on UTIs, severe cramps, hormonal changes and endometriosis. Then, over Thanksgiving break in 2021, the San Diego State University student was plunged into a bout of pain so severe she went to the emergency room. There, doctors reportedly discovered a large mass on her right ovary — and she was rushed into emergency surgery. “I was told, ‘This is just a large cyst,'” Sanders, 21, recalled in an Instagram post. “I thought my pain would finally go away.” A week later, Sanders received news...
Celine Dion cancels Europe tour dates after being diagnosed with incurable neurological condition
Celine Dion has been forced to reschedule dates across her European tour after being diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition.On Thursday (8 December), the “My Heart Will Go On” singer posted a teary-eyed video to her Instagram page explaining that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, which she says affects “every aspect of my daily life”.“As you know, I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I am ready now,” Dion began, addressing the camera directly.“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been...
25 dog parents share the funniest reasons why their dogs got kicked out of daycare
It all began when Twitter user Sophie Haigney shared how dad's dogs got kicked out of daycare because they were forming a gang.
Celine Dion reveals diagnosis of a rare neurological disorder
Celine Dion reveals she has been diagnosed with a rare condition known as stiff-person syndrome, which has caused spasms that are hindering her to ability to walk and sing, according to a post published from her verified Instagram account. CNN's Elizabeth Cohen reports.
