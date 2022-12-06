ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosser, WA

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

ALERT DAY Weather Blog: Closures & delays coming in for Friday

REGIONAL – Winter weather is once again causing havoc throughout the valley region. Several closures of schools and businesses are already taking place. KAPP-KVEW’S First Alert storm team of Chief Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo and Jason Valentine have already issued an ALERT DAY for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The team issues an ALERT DAY when the weather will significantly impact your...
RICHLAND, WA
cherryfm.com

Yakima area school delay/ closures December 8th, 2022

School delays/ closures courtesy of the Yakima Herald Republic website. Granger Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Breakfast will not be served due to the delay. Mabton Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool More Info. Selah Sch. Dist. – AM/PM Buses on...
YAKIMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Icy Weather Forces Rollover Wreck in Umatilla

(Umatilla, OR) -- Someone inside of a pickup truck that flipped over due to icy weather was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning in Umatilla. Umatilla County Fire District One says the crash happened around 9:10am along Highway 395 near the Denny's. When crews got to the scene, they found one passenger ejected from the vehicle. The victim was takeb to Good Shepherd Medical Center with unknown injuries. Crews from UCFD 1 were also working a couple of spin-outs along I-82, along with a vehicle fire, all apparently due to the icy weather in the region.
UMATILLA, OR
KEPR

One person injured after house fire in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Firefighters are investigating a fire that damaged a home and injured one person in Walla Walla. On Dec. 8, just after 6 a.m., Walla Walla Fire Station 1 and 2 responded to the 300 block of Grape St. in Walla Walla after reports that visible flames were coming from a home. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 assisted.
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

MORNING SNOW: Monday school closures, road conditions and snow reports

Snow falling in Richland, WA around 2am Monday December 5th. TRI-CITIES, Wash.– Eastern Washington and Oregon residents woke up to a blanket of snow. The First Alert Weather Team tracked some of the heaviest snow over Prosser, Benton City, Tri-Cities, Hanford and Walla Walla early Monday morning. What started as a light snow event Sunday quickly gained momentum overnight in...
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

KPD investigating fatal vehicle versus pedestrian collision

KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian collision that happened at 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Olympia Street that claimed the life of a 32-year-old woman. An investigation revealed the victim, identified as Bobbilee Martin, was legally...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
