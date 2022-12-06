Read full article on original website
Snow flurries ice Tri-Cities. Schools, city halls closing doors early
Mix of snow and freezing rain coats the streets.
ALERT DAY Weather Blog: Closures & delays coming in for Friday
REGIONAL – Winter weather is once again causing havoc throughout the valley region. Several closures of schools and businesses are already taking place. KAPP-KVEW’S First Alert storm team of Chief Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo and Jason Valentine have already issued an ALERT DAY for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The team issues an ALERT DAY when the weather will significantly impact your...
cherryfm.com
Yakima area school delay/ closures December 8th, 2022
School delays/ closures courtesy of the Yakima Herald Republic website. Granger Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Breakfast will not be served due to the delay. Mabton Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool More Info. Selah Sch. Dist. – AM/PM Buses on...
Friday school and other delays & closures after Tri-Cities snowfall. Here’s the latest
Most Hanford workers told to stay home.
Icy Weather Forces Rollover Wreck in Umatilla
(Umatilla, OR) -- Someone inside of a pickup truck that flipped over due to icy weather was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning in Umatilla. Umatilla County Fire District One says the crash happened around 9:10am along Highway 395 near the Denny's. When crews got to the scene, they found one passenger ejected from the vehicle. The victim was takeb to Good Shepherd Medical Center with unknown injuries. Crews from UCFD 1 were also working a couple of spin-outs along I-82, along with a vehicle fire, all apparently due to the icy weather in the region.
Tri-City Herald
Tri-Cities bakery closes flagship location, but another is in the works + New cafe at library
A Tri-Cities favorite bakery has closed its original location, but don’t worry, its replacement is in the works. Ethos Bakery and Cafe closed its flagship location at 2150 Keene Rd last week and was busy removing equipment and decor from the store over the weekend. They had planned to...
WSP: Yakima driver’s excessive speed resulted in 38-vehicle pileup on I-90
UPDATE: 6:15 p.m. Wednesday — Washington State Patrol troopers have cited a Yakima man for excessive speed in a 38-vehicle collision that sent three to the hospital and shut down I-90 eastbound for 10 hours. According to an update from WSP, the 57-year-old driver was approaching milepost 126 when he lost traction and came to a rest facing north, blocking...
Fire consumes boathouses on Clover Island near cable bridge in Kennewick
They are part of the Clover Island Yacht Club.
Man and woman in critical condition after shootout with Pasco police
It’s the second time in a week someone opened fire at a Pasco police officer.
Overnight snow closes Tri-Cities schools. How much fell and how long will it stick around?
Richland, Pasco and Kennewick school districts called it a snow day.
KEPR
One person injured after house fire in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Firefighters are investigating a fire that damaged a home and injured one person in Walla Walla. On Dec. 8, just after 6 a.m., Walla Walla Fire Station 1 and 2 responded to the 300 block of Grape St. in Walla Walla after reports that visible flames were coming from a home. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 assisted.
MORNING SNOW: Monday school closures, road conditions and snow reports
Snow falling in Richland, WA around 2am Monday December 5th. TRI-CITIES, Wash.– Eastern Washington and Oregon residents woke up to a blanket of snow. The First Alert Weather Team tracked some of the heaviest snow over Prosser, Benton City, Tri-Cities, Hanford and Walla Walla early Monday morning. What started as a light snow event Sunday quickly gained momentum overnight in...
‘Entire life gone in minutes.’ Kennewick 21-year-old still critical after dramatic fire rescue
He was pulled to safety by his longtime girlfriend and his landlady.
Kennewick Search on For ATV Stolen From Storage, and A Stolen Pickup
Benton County Deputies are searching for a stolen truck and a side-by-side ATV. Benton County Deputies are searching for a 2014 Ford F-350 4-door diesel pickup truck that was reported stolen out of the Badger Canyon area over the weekend, and also an ATV. The BCSO says a Kennewick storage...
Oregon port must spend $200 million to treat wastewater after nitrates infiltrate wells
A port along the Columbia River in northeast Oregon will spend up to $200 million during the next four years to better treat and store wastewater used to irrigate farms, under a modified state permit issued last month. The investment by the Port of Morrow comes after the state Department...
elkhornmediagroup.com
KPD investigating fatal vehicle versus pedestrian collision
KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian collision that happened at 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Olympia Street that claimed the life of a 32-year-old woman. An investigation revealed the victim, identified as Bobbilee Martin, was legally...
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather – A dry and sunny Wednesday is on the way, with snow to wintry mix expected early Thursday – Jason
A chilly start to your Wednesday tomorrow, with icy roads and possible fog throughout our areas. Tomorrow’s highs will be right around the freezing point, with sunshine and dry conditions continuing. We have snow to wintry mix on the way starting early Thursday. We’ll see quick early snow in...
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 5, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Update | Woman killed by pickup as she was crossing the street in Kennewick
The collision is still under investigation by the Kennewick Police Department Traffic Unit.
11 Popular Items Stolen from Yakima Valley Restaurants: Part One
What is the Yakima Valley Stealing from Restaurants?. No one is encouraging stealing, it's still breaking the law even from restaurants but it is very interesting to find out the reasons, stories, and items that are being taken from big and small places all across the country. A Classic. Shot...
