Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWayne, NJ
Related
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Bertuzzi Hindering Potential Trade with Slump & Injuries
It seems like Tyler Bertuzzi’s name has been in the rumor mill forever at this point. Prior to the 2021-22 season, it was rumored that the scrappy winger was a target of the Toronto Maple Leafs, but Canada’s vaccination requirement basically completely shut that idea down. He then went on to have the best season of his career, posting 30 goals and 62 points as a top-line winger for the Detroit Red Wings. Now in the last season of the two-year deal he signed last year, word is that Red Wings management and Bertuzzi’s representatives have yet to begin discussions on a new contract. That leaves room for further speculation about the 27-year-old’s future in Hockeytown.
Lightning rebound with win over Predators
TAMPA — After a sluggish start in their last game against Detroit, the Lightning came out Thursday night focused on establishing themselves early against the Predators. Their opening was much better, scoring two goals inside the first three minutes. But they allowed the Predators back into the game before pulling out another win late.
Lightning fall to the Red Wings at home
TAMPA — If there’s anyone who knows how the Lightning play, it is rookie Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde. The previous four seasons, he was dedicated to details as Jon Cooper’s top assistant behind the Tampa Bay bench. And a young Red Wings team building confidence...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face the Devils in New Jersey
Chicago ends its three-game road trip at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks wrap up their three-game road trip with a matchup against the Devils at the Prudential Center. RECAP. Following their 5-2...
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Devils’ 3-0 Win vs. Blackhawks
After grinding out a win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night, the New Jersey Devils looked more like themselves yesterday. Facing a Chicago Blackhawks team sans Jonathan Toews, who was out of the lineup due to illness, the Devils rolled to a 3-0 shutout win. The victory moved them to 18-1-1 in their last 20 games ahead of a divisional showdown against the New York Islanders on Friday evening. Here are five takeaways from yesterday’s contest.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Losing Streak, Kane, Toews, Mrázek
With the Chicago Blackhawks having now past the quarter mark of their 2022-23 schedule, what they are and are not has become increasingly clear. Not that it was ever really in question, given the offseason that Kyle Davidson navigated on behalf of this rebuild. Yet, while a more successful start than anticipated could have caused some confusion for an optimistic onlooker, Chicago’s realistic supporters surely anticipated what would follow.
New York Post
Rangers’ Gerard Gallant rewarded for trusting instincts after oddly passive stretch
Regarding the Rangers, whose organizational mental health was preserved by a desperately played third period of a desperately needed victory at the Garden on Monday against St. Louis. Days grow shorter in December and so does time in the NHL. 1. Gerard Gallant trusted his instincts and was rewarded for...
Will the Detroit Pistons really be in the running for Victor Wembanyama?
The Detroit Pistons are currently 7-20, which is the 3rd-worst record in the NBA. If the season were to end now, they would have maximum 14 percent odds for the number one pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and the chance to draft generational prospect Victor Wembanyama. It’s what all...
What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets
ORCHARD PARK - Now that the Seattle Mariners snapped their 20-year playoff drought in Major League Baseball, the NBA’s Sacramento Kings own the longest postseason absence among America’s four major professional sports at 16 years. Bumping up that ignominious list into a tie for second at 11 years are the Buffalo Sabres and the New York Jets who own the NFL’s longest postseason drought, their last appearance coming in 2010 when Rex Ryan was their coach. ...
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0