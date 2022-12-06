ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Bertuzzi Hindering Potential Trade with Slump & Injuries

It seems like Tyler Bertuzzi’s name has been in the rumor mill forever at this point. Prior to the 2021-22 season, it was rumored that the scrappy winger was a target of the Toronto Maple Leafs, but Canada’s vaccination requirement basically completely shut that idea down. He then went on to have the best season of his career, posting 30 goals and 62 points as a top-line winger for the Detroit Red Wings. Now in the last season of the two-year deal he signed last year, word is that Red Wings management and Bertuzzi’s representatives have yet to begin discussions on a new contract. That leaves room for further speculation about the 27-year-old’s future in Hockeytown.
DETROIT, MI
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning rebound with win over Predators

TAMPA — After a sluggish start in their last game against Detroit, the Lightning came out Thursday night focused on establishing themselves early against the Predators. Their opening was much better, scoring two goals inside the first three minutes. But they allowed the Predators back into the game before pulling out another win late.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning fall to the Red Wings at home

TAMPA — If there’s anyone who knows how the Lightning play, it is rookie Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde. The previous four seasons, he was dedicated to details as Jon Cooper’s top assistant behind the Tampa Bay bench. And a young Red Wings team building confidence...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face the Devils in New Jersey

Chicago ends its three-game road trip at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks wrap up their three-game road trip with a matchup against the Devils at the Prudential Center. RECAP. Following their 5-2...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

5 Takeaways From Devils’ 3-0 Win vs. Blackhawks

After grinding out a win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night, the New Jersey Devils looked more like themselves yesterday. Facing a Chicago Blackhawks team sans Jonathan Toews, who was out of the lineup due to illness, the Devils rolled to a 3-0 shutout win. The victory moved them to 18-1-1 in their last 20 games ahead of a divisional showdown against the New York Islanders on Friday evening. Here are five takeaways from yesterday’s contest.
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Losing Streak, Kane, Toews, Mrázek

With the Chicago Blackhawks having now past the quarter mark of their 2022-23 schedule, what they are and are not has become increasingly clear. Not that it was ever really in question, given the offseason that Kyle Davidson navigated on behalf of this rebuild. Yet, while a more successful start than anticipated could have caused some confusion for an optimistic onlooker, Chicago’s realistic supporters surely anticipated what would follow.
CHICAGO, IL
Democrat and Chronicle

What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

ORCHARD PARK - Now that the Seattle Mariners snapped their 20-year playoff drought in Major League Baseball, the NBA’s Sacramento Kings own the longest postseason absence among America’s four major professional sports at 16 years. Bumping up that ignominious list into a tie for second at 11 years are the Buffalo Sabres and the New York Jets who own the NFL’s longest postseason drought, their last appearance coming in 2010 when Rex Ryan was their coach. ...
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

