In a statement released on Dec. 6, the Kitty Hawk Town Council announced the selection of Melody Clopton as the Town Manager, effective immediately. Clopton succeeds Andy Stewart, who had been town manager for six years before the town announced his sudden resignation on Nov. 1. The one-paragraph statement released at that time gave no reason for his departure. Clopton, who has 12 years of experience with the Town and was serving as Administrative Services Director at the time of Steward’s resignation, was then appointed to the role of Interim Town Manager.

KITTY HAWK, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO