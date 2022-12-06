Read full article on original website
Related
islandfreepress.org
Hatteras Christmas Parade will be livestreamed on the Island Free Press
The Hatteras Village Christmas Parade, which is celebrating its 31st year in 2022, will be held on Saturday, December 10, at 2:00 p.m., and off-island readers can watch the parade live on the Island Free Press. The parade launches from Teach’s Lair Museum and follows N.C. Highway 12 to Eagle...
outerbanksthisweek.com
Merry All Month at Christmas Island
The best thing about the holidays on the Outer Banks this year is a collection of super-festive pop-up bars collectively called Christmas Island. Four favorite Outer Banks restaurants/bars — Lucky 12 Tavern, Bonzer Shack, Mama Kwan’s and Goombays — have teamed up to transform their restaurants and outdoor areas into Christmas-themed experiences where you can enjoy cocktails and cocktail-party-style snacks while mingling and jingling with friends old and new.
islandfreepress.org
Island community invited to Free Holiday Christmas Shop in the Tri-villages on Dec. 17
Hatteras Island’s youngest community members are invited to a free holiday shopping spree on Saturday, December 17, at the Tri-village’s makeshift “Christmas Shop.”. Children ages 12 and under are invited to come and “shop” for a Christmas gift for each member of their household, selecting from an assortment of free gifts. Space is limited, so participants are asked to pre-register for a specific timeslot via the event’s sign-up link.
islandfreepress.org
Hatteras Village Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 10; Tree Lighting will be held Dec. 6
Two of Hatteras village’s favorite holiday events will be held this week, with the Village Tree Lighting occurring on Tuesday, December 6, and the annual Christmas Parade happening on Saturday afternoon, December 10. Details on each of the events are listed below. Village Tree Lighting. December 6, 6:00 p.m.
islandfreepress.org
First-ever Shuck Hatteras Festival announces music line-up for December 17 event
The first-ever Shuck Hatteras Festival is coming to the Tri-villages on December 16-17, and organizers for the event recently shared the official music line-up for the shellebration, in addition to updates on the festival’s sponsors and activities. The festivities kick off on Friday, December 16, at the Cape Hatteras/Outer...
islandfreepress.org
Dead whale washes ashore in between Avon and Buxton
On Monday, December 5, Cape Hatteras National Seashore staff responded to an approximately 30-foot-long dead humpback whale in the surf about two miles south of ORV Ramp 38, in between the villages of Avon and Buxton. The Marine Mammal Stranding Network and NOAA were both notified of the incident, and...
islandfreepress.org
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week Foxy
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week, Foxy, courtesy of their latest video produced by Dare County’s CURRENT TV. For more information on Foxy, and the many other Outer Banks pets currently up for adoption, visit the Outer Banks SPCA website at https://www.obxspca.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/obxspca/
obxtoday.com
Tomlinson and Associates announce the sale of Duck’s General Store
Tomlinson and Associates, LLC and Brent Tomlinson are pleased to announce the Sale of Duck’s General Store located at The Waterfront Shoppes, Suite 2, in Duck, N.C. 27949. Duck’s General Store is a very popular gift shop located directly beside the famed restaurant, The Blue Point. Duck’s General...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Bringing it back home: Steve Basnight reflects on growth as an educator while coming back to where at all began
Steve Basnight is officially the new superintendent of Dare County Schools, a position he hoped to fill for years. Basnight had formally retired as superintendent of Hyde County Schools after dedicating 37 years to public education, but is grateful and excited to take on this new endeavor in a county he has always called home.
outerbanksvoice.com
New Manteo health center aims for spring open
A federally qualified health center (FQHC) in Manteo is slated to open its doors sometime next spring, according to Joe Rockenstein, CEO of the Ocracoke and Englehard, N.C. Health Centers. Rockenstein provided the update during the Dec. 6 Manteo Healthcare Task Force meeting, where he said his organization, which includes...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Essential housing remains a hot topic, appeal filed for Nags Head project
“I cannot think of another more pressing issue we face at this time in the county than essential housing,” said Robert L. Woodard, chairman of the Dare County Board of Commissioners. Woodard said that he and other board members were contacted daily via emails and phone calls, as well...
islandfreepress.org
Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative returns $1.7M in Capital Credits
At the September 2022 meeting, the Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative Board of Directors authorized the return of $1,775,655 for its annual capital credit retirement. Capital Credits represent each member’s ownership or “equity” in the Cooperative. Patronage Capital, the sum of that “equity”, can be likened to the...
outerbanksvoice.com
Melody Clopton named new Kitty Hawk Town Manager
In a statement released on Dec. 6, the Kitty Hawk Town Council announced the selection of Melody Clopton as the Town Manager, effective immediately. Clopton succeeds Andy Stewart, who had been town manager for six years before the town announced his sudden resignation on Nov. 1. The one-paragraph statement released at that time gave no reason for his departure. Clopton, who has 12 years of experience with the Town and was serving as Administrative Services Director at the time of Steward’s resignation, was then appointed to the role of Interim Town Manager.
WITN
Students speak on Columbia high school play being postponed due to concerns over its content
COLUMBIA, N.C. (WITN) - Students at Columbia High School in Tyrrell County had been rehearsing for Wednesday night’s performance of Sweeney Todd, but administrators postponed the play over concerns with its content. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, is about a London barber who kills his customers...
outerbanksvoice.com
OBX’s must-see Christmas houses
For the past nine years, Deborah and Dave Mennicucci have been spreading holiday cheer while also raising money for the Beach Food Pantry by lighting up their yard at 206 Clamshell Drive in Kill Devil Hills. And this year, the Mennicuccis hope to beat last year’s donations that totaled $4,833 and 1,108 pounds of food.
coastalreview.org
Celebration set for 119th anniversary of first flight
Wright Brothers National Memorial, the First Flight Society and Outer Banks Forever are joining together at 9 a.m. Dec. 17 at the memorial to celebrate the accomplishments of Wilbur and Orville Wright on the 119th anniversary of their first heavier-than-air, controlled, powered flight. The event will be held at the...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Gray David from Simmons William V Jr/014456000—Parc:Metes & Bounds/$32,500/Improved Residential. Pinkhasik Benjamim from Dowd Jessica/013428000—Lot 39 Sec 1 Hatt Colony/$900,000/Improved Residential. Colington. Reed Linda Mudgett from Warren Troy J/018710000—Metes & Bounds/$120,000/Mobile Home Included. Beasley Judy Becton from Smith Chester W III/018752000—Lt 9 Rd Owens/$51,000/Vacant Residential. Caperton...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head among 2023 tour stops for The Wall That Heals
As the nation begins the yearlong recognition of the 50th anniversary of the close of the Vietnam War, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) has announced The Wall That Heals national tour schedule for 2023. The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center. Nags Head has been named as one of the tour stops for 2023.
outerbanksvoice.com
Suspect arrested in Manteo on multiple charges after attempting to flee
(Dare County Sheriff’s Office) On December 5, at approximately 1:03 p.m., Dare County Sheriff Doug Dougthie attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Hwy 64 coming toward Manteo from the Pirates Cove area. The vehicle failed to yield to the blue lights and siren and turned into Manteo, where other Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to assist in getting the vehicle stopped in front of the Christmas Shop. Two individuals were detained, and a search was conducted. During the search two handguns, an amount of Cocaine and US Currency were located and seized.
Comments / 0