Man facing charges in Tuscaloosa after afternoon incident
A Tuscaloosa man is facing charges of discharging a firearm in city limits and menacing after Tuscaloosa Police visited a home over a child custody dispute. Tuscaloosa Police were asked to accompany a man to a home on 49th Avenue around 1 p.m. to address a child custody dispute. A TPD officer met with the home’s occupants and left around 1:25 p.m.
Police bringing outdoor basketball back to West Tuscaloosa
The Tuscaloosa Police Department is taking a derelict outdoor basketball court next to Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School and revamping it for the whole community to enjoy. Work began Tuesday on the project, which is located across from the Police Athletic League and the Tuscaloosa Public Library Weaver-Bolden branch....
Stan Pate optimistic about Tuscaloosa dispensary support
Tuscaloosa could see millions of dollars of investment into a large medical marijuana manufacturing plant if the state and city sign off on the plan from prominent local business investor Stan Pate. He’s already invested $750,000 into the venture, Pate said, and if his state application is approved he’d get...
New Tuscaloosa group hosts community coat drive
A new organization in Tuscaloosa is making its debut by trying to keep the community warm. The Diamonds ITR Foundation was founded by Brittany Watson with the idea to bridge the gap between those less fortunate in our community and those who can give back. “So many people are homeless....
24th District DA’s Office: Board games initiative a huge success
First-graders around Pickens County are bringing home a major source of family fun this week, as the 24th Judicial District District Attorney’s Office hands out board games for students. Donors contributed a total of 220 games alongside cash donations, and the DA’s Office and Helping Families Initiative are delivering...
West AlabamaWorks hosts hiring event in Eutaw
West AlabamaWorks held a hiring fire in Eutaw Tuesday,. About a dozen employers set up booths at the Robert H. Young Community Center in their search for employees who are ready for new employment. Attendees said they were able to learn job tips and get resume assistance so they could...
Greene County church recovering after tornado’s devastation
Like several other businesses, homes and structures, Ezekiel Baptist Church in Eutaw didn’t escape the heavy storms across West Alabama Tuesday, Nov. 29. A total of nine confirmed tornadoes touched down that night. Greene County was among the hardest hit, as more than 50 people found themselves without a home after their apartment complex’s roof was torn off.
Hogg resigns as Northport council president, Hinton likely to take mayor’s spot
When a mayor resigns from their position, the job usually passes down to the city council president or whoever’s second in command. It’s no different in Northport, where Mayor Bobby Herndon suddenly resigned from his position Nov. 7. Herndon’s last day is Dec. 31, and until Tuesday his...
Stillman College, Arts ‘n Autism expand partnership
Stillman College’s partnership with Arts ‘n Autism has been growing since 2018, and now the Learning Independence for Education and Employment Program is working with 18 students. When the program began, students on the autism spectrum could attend classes at Stillman but weren’t working toward a degree. Now...
One-Stop Christmas Shop helps pets find forever homes
For almost two decades, the One-Stop Christmas Shop has been supporting local vendors with a portion of the proceeds going to the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter. The event, in its 19th year, has harnessed a simple meaning since its conception, with the animal shelter being the centerpiece of the event every year.
Wanna help after Eutaw tornado? Here’s how
Cleanup continues in Eutaw after an EF1 tornado ripped through Greene County one week ago. Around 20 families were displaced by the damage, and we learned Tuesday they are all staying with friends, family or at extended-stay hotels for now. Eutaw Water Manager Corey Martin said they have made a...
Paul W. Bryant runner signs cross country scholarship with UT-Martin
One Paul W. Bryant High School student took the next step towards realizing his dream of becoming a college athlete. The Stampede’s Ray Englebert signed a college scholarship to attend and run cross country at University of Tennessee at Martin. Englebert said he fell in love with the culture...
Woodstock celebrates Christmas season with fun festivities
The town of Woodstock presented “Light the Night” a free Polar Express event where residents also gathered for their annual tree lighting. Woodstock Mayor Jeff Dodson said the Polar Express is a big deal and they’re excited to be celebrating again with this family fun event. “This...
Tider Insider: Dec. 6, 2022
This week on Tider Insider TV Gary Harris and Rodney Orr talk about Alabama’s upcoming matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats in New Orleans. They talk about the transfer portal and athletes opting out of the Sugar Bowl. Gary and Rodney speak on the incredible season that the Alabama...
Senior Bowl will feature four players from the Crimson Tide
The Alabama Crimson Tide received four invitations to play in the 2023 Senior Bowl taking place in Mobile. The Senior Bowl is a post season all-star game that showcases college prospects. The game is a way for college players to get in front of scouts for the upcoming NFL draft.
Central Football Ends Coaching Search with Local Splash Hire
The Central High School football did not take long in finding its new direction. The Tuscaloosa City School Board approved the hire of Demario Pippen as the Falcons new head football coach. The Falcons endured a disappointing 2-8 season, and it was capped off by the resignation of former coach...
Fans cheer on women’s soccer semifinals
Soccer fans flocked to Baumhowers Victory Grill to cheer on the University of Alabama’s women’s soccer team in the College Cup semi-finals Dec. 2. It was the first time the program made it into the Final Four, and Crimson Tide fans were in a celebratory mood as they watched things play out.
