ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgbh.org

Parent satisfaction with Boston Public Schools is falling, new poll finds

A new survey released by MassINC Polling Group on Thursday found only 32% of parents said they were "very satisfied" overall with Boston Public Schools, down 10 percentage points from last year. Seven in 10 parents also said they were concerned about frequent substitute teachers, late buses and their children’s...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Melrose city councilor allegedly targeted in anti-Muslim incident

Police in Melrose are investigating an incident last weekend in which a Muslim Melrose city councilor was allegedly the victim of racist harassment at a gas station in the city. The Massachusetts branch of the Council on American Islamic Relations is calling for a hate crime probe into the incident.
MELROSE, MA
wgbh.org

Activist opera production will celebrate multicultural holiday traditions, from Havdalah to Eid al Adha

On Saturday, Dec. 10, local activist opera company White Snake Projects will debut their latest production at GBH: "Let's Celebrate: Living Holiday Traditions in America." Opera fans will be treated to four original compositions that will explore the diverse holiday cultural practices of the artists within the White Snake Projects community. Cerise Lim Jacobs, opera maker and the founding artistic director of White Snake Projects, joined host Arun Rath on All Things Considered to discuss. This transcript has been edited lightly.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Two new stage productions explore themes of family, community and tradition

Every week, GBH News Executive Arts Editor Jared Bowen highlights the best of New England's arts and culture. This week, two productions take the stage plus an exhibit that looks at artist Alex Katz's enduring love of theater and dance. "Torch Song" Now playing at the Moonbox Productions Roberts Studio...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy