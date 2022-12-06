On Saturday, Dec. 10, local activist opera company White Snake Projects will debut their latest production at GBH: "Let's Celebrate: Living Holiday Traditions in America." Opera fans will be treated to four original compositions that will explore the diverse holiday cultural practices of the artists within the White Snake Projects community. Cerise Lim Jacobs, opera maker and the founding artistic director of White Snake Projects, joined host Arun Rath on All Things Considered to discuss. This transcript has been edited lightly.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO