4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago's Christmas market was named best in the countryJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
Chicago's downtown is the 2nd best in the country according to this new rankingJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Ex-Yankees infielder re-signs to return to Korea
The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed their foreign-born players. One such player is Jose Pirela. The outfielder made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014 and in seven games he batted .333 with two triples and three RBIs. During 2015 Spring Training he suffered a concussion and came back to play 18 games before being optioned to Triple-A.
Yankees follow up Aaron Judge deal by taking a massive L to Red Sox
The New York Yankees may have gotten a win by re-signing Aaron Judge, but they watched a free agent target agree to terms with the rival Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees did not sound like a team that was confident in their ability to re-sign Aaron Judge, their star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP. There was the false alarm that claimed Aaron Judge (or Arson Judge) was likely heading to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. But on early Wednesday morning, the Yankees were able to agree to terms with Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal, ensuring he wouldn’t sign with the Giants or the San Diego Padres.
A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move
Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Scott Boras indicates the team is ready to spend
Chicago Cubs fans, if nothing has gotten your attention yet, this just might do it. Agent Scott Boras, known for speaking his mind and calling clubs and owners out on things we fans cannot, implies that Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts is finally ready to spend the money he has claimed to have for years. It is worth noting Boras represents the likes of Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Carlos Rodon - all of who are at the top of the free agency list in their respective positions and have been involved in rumors with the Cubs.
Surprise teams that could steal Dansby Swanson from Braves
The Atlanta Braves remain in the running to keep shortstop Dansby Swanson, but by no means are they alone. The Braves failed to sign Dansby Swanson to an extension prior to this offseason, thus making him a free agent. Swanson arguably ranks fourth in the rankings of free-agent shortstops this offseason, losing out to Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts.
Yankees updated lineup after Aaron Judge returns
Aaron Judge is officially returning to the New York Yankees and their potential lineup for next season is already looking stacked. After publicly flirting with the Giants in free agency and considering all his options, Aaron Judge has reportedly agreed to return to the New York Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million contract. The deal, coming on the heels of his record-breaking 62-home-run season, should help secure his legacy as one of the most productive and beloved Yankees of all time.
Padres contract offer for Aaron Judge revealed, and it was absolutely massive
The San Diego Padres aren’t messing around this year as they reportedly offered star Aaron Judge a massive contract in their meeting on Tuesday. The San Diego Padres continue to stun the baseball world as they aim for big stars. They started the regular season with Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Joe Musgrove already on the roster (though Tatis wasn’t able to play due to injury and suspension). At the deadline, they managed to land Juan Soto, which was the biggest trade this season.
Reports: Cody Bellinger signs one-year deal with Cubs
CHICAGO — Former National League MVP Cody Bellinger has signed a one-year/$17.5 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to multiple reports. According to his agent Scott Boras, the left-handed hitting outfielder was seeking a one year ‘prove it’ deal so he could go back out on the market during the 2023-24 offseason and secure […]
3 free agent outfielders the Chicago White Sox should target
The Chicago White Sox are not going to be big spenders in free agency. Do not expect Aaron Judge to solve the White Sox outfield problems. Instead, general manager Rick Hahn might look to the farm system to solve the Sox problem in right field. Oscar Colas is in line to possibly be the Opening Day right fielder.
Aaron Judge makes his Giants dream crystal clear in TIME interview
The San Francisco Giants are chasing top free agent Aaron Judge, who grew up rooting for the team by the Bay. In a curiously-timed interview with TIME magazine, Aaron Judge was named Athlete of the Year for 2022. In an interview with the national outlet, Judge was an open book, discussing his ongoing negotiations with the Yankees, and his childhood in northern California.
Cubs Free Agent Willson Contreras Agrees to Deal With Cardinals
Cubs FA Contreras agrees to 5-year deal with rival Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a 2022 season full of trade rumors and emotional goodbyes, it’s real this time. And not only is Willson Contreras officially leaving the Cubs, but he’s joining the division rival Cardinals as...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Cody Bellinger nearing decision
While all the recent focus for the Chicago Cubs at the Major League Baseball Winter Meeting has been on their pursuit of the three remaining top free-agent shortstops in Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson, the team is still expected to acquire a center fielder this offseason. It would seem that the Cubs' primary target for their center field vacancy is former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the Dodgers and considering his offensive struggles since winning the National League MVP in 2019, it is believed that he is looking for a short-term deal in order to rebuild his value.
White Sox Land Pitcher Nick Avila From Giants in Rule 5 Draft
White Sox land Giants pitcher in Rule 5 Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox selected San Francisco Giants pitcher Nick Avila with their Rule 5 Draft pick at this year's winter meetings. Avila, 25, was selected in 2019 by the Giants out of Cal State University....
Chicago Bears Projected 2023 Draft Selection, Pick Scenarios
Chicago Bears projected 2023 draft selection, scenarios originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Since the Bears have the second-worst win percentage in the NFL as of this writing, they currently own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But, the Bears, along with the rest of the...
With Cubs in 1B Market, Josh Bell Latest to Come Off the Board
With Cubs in 1B market, Bell latest to come off the board originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While the Cubs are heavily involved in the free agent shortstop market, first base is among their other needs this offseason, and other option has come off the board. Josh Bell has...
Cardinals among most interested in big-name free agent shortstop
The St. Louis Cardinals are interested in getting in on the very hot shortstop free agent market. The St. Louis Cardinals have done a decent job so far this offseason. They signed Willson Contreras away from a division rival which fills a gaping hole behind the plate left by Yadier Molina’s retirement.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: A new outfielder hits the free agent market
The Chicago Cubs are in need of an outfielder, and the free-agent market is scarce. Brandon Nimmo and Aaron Judge will demand the most out of teams, but other players such as Cody Bellinger, Kevin Kiermaier, and even Michael Conforto have been linked to the Cubs. However, another name just hit the market from Japan. Masataka Yoshida of the Orix Buffaloes has just declared his ability to be picked up by a major league team. The catch is that teams only have until January 20th to sign the 29-year-old outfielder.
KSDK
Reports: Former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras signs with Cardinals
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have signed a new catcher, replacing retired catcher Yadier Molina. According to Jeff Passan with ESPN, Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed on a five-year, $87.5 million contract. Willson Contreras became a free agent this offseason after playing with...
Yardbarker
Cubs Sign Jameson Taillon to 4-Year Deal
After the Chicago Cubs made a big splash Tuesday by signing Cody Bellinger, they ended the night with another addition. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the Cubs signed right-hander Jameson Taillon to a four-year, $68 million deal. Taillon is familiar with the NL Central, having spent a good portion...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Landing a shortstop is critical to competing
With the winter meetings drawing to a close, the Chicago Cubs have done a fantastic job bolstering their roster to this point in the offseason. Cody Bellinger and Jameson Taillon are both solid additions in a supporting cast role for a team looking to get to the postseason as soon as next season. However, the Cubs know they cannot be done yet. There are still holes to fill on the roster regarding first base and catcher. Most importantly, the cubs are missing a superstar that can take them to that next level. The top superstar players left on the board are all shortstops as it sits.
