NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder re-signs to return to Korea

The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed their foreign-born players. One such player is Jose Pirela. The outfielder made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014 and in seven games he batted .333 with two triples and three RBIs. During 2015 Spring Training he suffered a concussion and came back to play 18 games before being optioned to Triple-A.
FanSided

Yankees follow up Aaron Judge deal by taking a massive L to Red Sox

The New York Yankees may have gotten a win by re-signing Aaron Judge, but they watched a free agent target agree to terms with the rival Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees did not sound like a team that was confident in their ability to re-sign Aaron Judge, their star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP. There was the false alarm that claimed Aaron Judge (or Arson Judge) was likely heading to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. But on early Wednesday morning, the Yankees were able to agree to terms with Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal, ensuring he wouldn’t sign with the Giants or the San Diego Padres.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move

Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Scott Boras indicates the team is ready to spend

Chicago Cubs fans, if nothing has gotten your attention yet, this just might do it. Agent Scott Boras, known for speaking his mind and calling clubs and owners out on things we fans cannot, implies that Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts is finally ready to spend the money he has claimed to have for years. It is worth noting Boras represents the likes of Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Carlos Rodon - all of who are at the top of the free agency list in their respective positions and have been involved in rumors with the Cubs.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Surprise teams that could steal Dansby Swanson from Braves

The Atlanta Braves remain in the running to keep shortstop Dansby Swanson, but by no means are they alone. The Braves failed to sign Dansby Swanson to an extension prior to this offseason, thus making him a free agent. Swanson arguably ranks fourth in the rankings of free-agent shortstops this offseason, losing out to Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts.
FanSided

Yankees updated lineup after Aaron Judge returns

Aaron Judge is officially returning to the New York Yankees and their potential lineup for next season is already looking stacked. After publicly flirting with the Giants in free agency and considering all his options, Aaron Judge has reportedly agreed to return to the New York Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million contract. The deal, coming on the heels of his record-breaking 62-home-run season, should help secure his legacy as one of the most productive and beloved Yankees of all time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Padres contract offer for Aaron Judge revealed, and it was absolutely massive

The San Diego Padres aren’t messing around this year as they reportedly offered star Aaron Judge a massive contract in their meeting on Tuesday. The San Diego Padres continue to stun the baseball world as they aim for big stars. They started the regular season with Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Joe Musgrove already on the roster (though Tatis wasn’t able to play due to injury and suspension). At the deadline, they managed to land Juan Soto, which was the biggest trade this season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WGN News

Reports: Cody Bellinger signs one-year deal with Cubs

CHICAGO — Former National League MVP Cody Bellinger has signed a one-year/$17.5 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to multiple reports. According to his agent Scott Boras, the left-handed hitting outfielder was seeking a one year ‘prove it’ deal so he could go back out on the market during the 2023-24 offseason and secure […]
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 free agent outfielders the Chicago White Sox should target

The Chicago White Sox are not going to be big spenders in free agency. Do not expect Aaron Judge to solve the White Sox outfield problems. Instead, general manager Rick Hahn might look to the farm system to solve the Sox problem in right field. Oscar Colas is in line to possibly be the Opening Day right fielder.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Aaron Judge makes his Giants dream crystal clear in TIME interview

The San Francisco Giants are chasing top free agent Aaron Judge, who grew up rooting for the team by the Bay. In a curiously-timed interview with TIME magazine, Aaron Judge was named Athlete of the Year for 2022. In an interview with the national outlet, Judge was an open book, discussing his ongoing negotiations with the Yankees, and his childhood in northern California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Cody Bellinger nearing decision

While all the recent focus for the Chicago Cubs at the Major League Baseball Winter Meeting has been on their pursuit of the three remaining top free-agent shortstops in Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson, the team is still expected to acquire a center fielder this offseason. It would seem that the Cubs' primary target for their center field vacancy is former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the Dodgers and considering his offensive struggles since winning the National League MVP in 2019, it is believed that he is looking for a short-term deal in order to rebuild his value.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: A new outfielder hits the free agent market

The Chicago Cubs are in need of an outfielder, and the free-agent market is scarce. Brandon Nimmo and Aaron Judge will demand the most out of teams, but other players such as Cody Bellinger, Kevin Kiermaier, and even Michael Conforto have been linked to the Cubs. However, another name just hit the market from Japan. Masataka Yoshida of the Orix Buffaloes has just declared his ability to be picked up by a major league team. The catch is that teams only have until January 20th to sign the 29-year-old outfielder.
CHICAGO, IL
KSDK

Reports: Former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras signs with Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have signed a new catcher, replacing retired catcher Yadier Molina. According to Jeff Passan with ESPN, Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed on a five-year, $87.5 million contract. Willson Contreras became a free agent this offseason after playing with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cubs Sign Jameson Taillon to 4-Year Deal

After the Chicago Cubs made a big splash Tuesday by signing Cody Bellinger, they ended the night with another addition. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the Cubs signed right-hander Jameson Taillon to a four-year, $68 million deal. Taillon is familiar with the NL Central, having spent a good portion...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Landing a shortstop is critical to competing

With the winter meetings drawing to a close, the Chicago Cubs have done a fantastic job bolstering their roster to this point in the offseason. Cody Bellinger and Jameson Taillon are both solid additions in a supporting cast role for a team looking to get to the postseason as soon as next season. However, the Cubs know they cannot be done yet. There are still holes to fill on the roster regarding first base and catcher. Most importantly, the cubs are missing a superstar that can take them to that next level. The top superstar players left on the board are all shortstops as it sits.
CHICAGO, IL
