Attorney General Moody Acts to Shut Down Moving Scam
Florida - Thursday December 8, 2022: Attorney General Ashley Moody Thursday filed a legal action against three individuals, two holding companies and multiple fraudulent moving brokerage businesses. The fraudulent moving companies operated under a variety of names, including Gold Standard Moving and Storage. At various times, Gold Standard and the...
SFWMD: Weekly Water Levels in Key South Florida Water Bodies
South Florida - Wednesday December 7, 2022: Here are the latest water levels in key south Florida water bodies from data collected between November 28 through December 4. This data is provided weekly by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is the primary agency responsible for Lake Okeechobee management. All data provided in this update is provisional and subject to quality assurance and quality control review.
AAA Study Confirms What Most Already Know, Dangerous Driving Behaviors Are on the Rise
Florida - Thursday December 8, 2022: It comes as no surprise to drivers on Florida's roads that a new study has found that unsafe driving behaviors increased from 2020 to 2021. According to the new study from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, the rise in risky behaviors included speeding,...
Wednesday Night Shooting in Fort Pierce the Latest in a Surge of Incidents Across the Treasure Coast; Rise in Gang Violence Believed to Be the Cause
Fort Pierce - Thursday December 8, 2022: St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara Thursday said law enforcement across our region is on heightened alert over the recent surge in shootings throughout the Treasure Coast. Authorities believe its due to an upsurge in gang activity across the Treasure Coast. One example...
