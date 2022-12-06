ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wqcs.org

Attorney General Moody Acts to Shut Down Moving Scam

Florida - Thursday December 8, 2022: Attorney General Ashley Moody Thursday filed a legal action against three individuals, two holding companies and multiple fraudulent moving brokerage businesses. The fraudulent moving companies operated under a variety of names, including Gold Standard Moving and Storage. At various times, Gold Standard and the...
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

SFWMD: Weekly Water Levels in Key South Florida Water Bodies

South Florida - Wednesday December 7, 2022: Here are the latest water levels in key south Florida water bodies from data collected between November 28 through December 4. This data is provided weekly by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is the primary agency responsible for Lake Okeechobee management. All data provided in this update is provisional and subject to quality assurance and quality control review.
wqcs.org

Wednesday Night Shooting in Fort Pierce the Latest in a Surge of Incidents Across the Treasure Coast; Rise in Gang Violence Believed to Be the Cause

Fort Pierce - Thursday December 8, 2022: St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara Thursday said law enforcement across our region is on heightened alert over the recent surge in shootings throughout the Treasure Coast. Authorities believe its due to an upsurge in gang activity across the Treasure Coast. One example...
FORT PIERCE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy