Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi is fighting to remove unwanted poles from residences
Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi has a message for utilities: Get your poles out of the city by year-end or municipal workers will. “These poles are an inconvenience, they are an eyesore, and they present a safety risk forour residents,” Bazzi said in a news release. “So I’m making it clear to the utility and communicationscompanies. They need to either install or remove these poles by December 31. After January 1,any poles still laying in our residents’...
fox2detroit.com
Former Southfield city clerk get no jail time, ordered to pay $10,000 fine for election mistake coverup
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former Southfield city clerk who tried to cover up an election mistake will not spend time in jail but must pay a $10,000 fine for an election mistake coverup. Sherikia Hawkins, who pleaded no contest to misconduct in office, was sentenced Thursday. According to...
HometownLife.com
Livonia council shoots down long-discussed nondiscrimination law
Livonia City Council has denied a long-discussed nondiscrimination ordinance proposal. Council cast a 5-2 vote to deny the proposal at a Monday session. Council President Jim Jolly and Councilman Brandon McCullough cast the two "yes" votes. Council Vice President Laura Toy along with members Kathleen McIntyre, Scott Morgan, Scott Bahr...
Tv20detroit.com
Mayor Duggan authorizes emergency contracts to continue 1,000 daily rides for the disabled community
DETROIT (WXYZ) — In a press conference on Thursday, Mayor Duggan authorized emergency contracts in order to continue 1,000 daily rides for the disabled community. Duggan approved four emergency six-month transportation contracts. Four paratransit providers will provide transportation for disabled riders daily starting January 1. The action was taken...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan exercises emergency powers to fund paratransit services
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is putting out an emergency contract tonight that will continue paratransit services in the City of Detroit for the next 6 months. Paratransit services offer transportation for those with disabilities and there's been a lot of fear in Detroit this last month as access to the services was in question due to a decision by Detroit City Council.
The Oakland Press
Accused Ferndale restaurant embezzler eluded authorities for 2 years
A woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a Ferndale restaurant is facing charges in court more than two years after county prosecutors issued a warrant against her. Suspect Terea Scott, 47, of Sterling Heights was arraigned Saturday and faces her next hearing in Ferndale 43rd District Court on...
Warren City Council lawyer caught putting up poster of Mayor Fouts as Grinch
A decidedly unfriendly holiday spirit at Warren City Hall has made Mayor Jim Fouts the victim of a prank by the lawyer hired by Warren City Council to oppose Fouts’ administration. That lawyer was caught over the weekend on a City Hall surveillance video affixing to a wall a...
fox2detroit.com
Livonia City Council votes against non-discrimination ordinance to add protections for LGBTQ+
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Livonia City Council voted against a non-discrimination ordinance that would have added protections for LGBTQ+ people in real estate transactions, housing, employment, and public accommodations. Read the full proposed ordinance below. At Monday's meeting, two members voted in favor of the ordinance, while five...
thelivingstonpost.com
Recount in Livingston County results in more votes supporting Proposal 3
The hand recount in Livingston County of ballots cast on Proposal 22-3 has resulted in 4 additional yes votes, and 1 less no vote, a swing of 5 votes in support of the proposal, which adds the right to abortion and contraceptive use to Michigan’s Consititution. In Livingston County,...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Police Department facing new lawsuit in death of Ki'azia Miller
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is facing a new multi-million dollar lawsuit in the death of Ki'azia Miller. Miller was a mother shot and killed by officers when family members called for help during a mental health crisis last month. High-profile attorney Geoffrey Fieger held a press conference...
Suspect in antisemitic attack moons Detroit judge as bond is revoked
The suspect charged in an antisemitic attack in Bloomfield Township last week mooned a Wayne County judge Tuesday during a hearing in a separate case involving a charge of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer two years ago. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, of Dearborn, appeared via video at a pretrial hearing in Wayne County Circuit Court before Judge Regina Thomas in a case that originally involved several assault charges as well as assaulting and resisting a police officer. ...
Detroit News
3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations
Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’
Two outgoing Black Democratic women from metro Detroit offered vastly different farewell speeches on Tuesday. Consistent with the end of session tradition, 27 members, Democrats and Republicans, reflected on their tenure in the Legislature’s lower chamber. Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden (D-Southfield) was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month. Bolden, […] The post Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Black Detroit cop wins racial-bias lawsuit against city after his arrest and suspension
Officer Johnny Strickland, a Detroit native, said he was was handcuffed and harassed by white cops
Woman, 22, found dead on sidewalk
PONTIAC, MI – A 22-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac over the weekend after deputies responded to a report of shots fired, police said. Around 4:22 a.m. Sunday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on West Columbia Avenue in Pontiac, WDIV Local 4 reports. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman lying on the sidewalk in front of a residence; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan's Mazi Smith pleads guilty to misdemeanor weapons charge in plea deal
Michigan senior defensive lineman Mazi Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor weapons charge Thursday after entering a plea deal. Smith, 21, was initially charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Smith was offered a plea deal to a lesser charge: attempted possession of a loaded firearm in or upon a motor vehicle, which is a misdemeanor count punishable by up to a $1,000 fine and one year in jail.
Tv20detroit.com
Spike in illness shuts down Van Dyke school for Friday
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students who attend Van Dyke Public Schools won't be in class tomorrow. The district notified parents of the cancellation today, stating too many illnesses were going around and they couldn't safely operate school buildings. This is coming as the state of Michigan continues to see...
Tv20detroit.com
Police warn of romance scam that cost man $80,000
(WXYZ) — If you're looking for love online, make sure you're dealing with a real person who is who they say they are. That's the warning from Berkley police after they've seen a rise in romance scams this year. In one case, a 75-year-old Berkley man lost nearly $80,000...
Man who allegedly made threats at synagogue insults magistrate, flips off court
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI – A man who allegedly made antisemitic and racist threats at a preschool and synagogue last week went on a rant during a court hearing Monday, including calling the judge a “f------ Jewish b----” and flipping off the court, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Hassan...
Attempted smash-and-grab robbery at gun store caught on tape
A smash-and-grab robbery was attempted at a gun store in Dearborn Heights early this morning. Two thieves rammed a red Hyundai sedan straight into Esko Guns.
