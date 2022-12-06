Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi has a message for utilities: Get your poles out of the city by year-end or municipal workers will. “These poles are an inconvenience, they are an eyesore, and they present a safety risk forour residents,” Bazzi said in a news release. “So I’m making it clear to the utility and communicationscompanies. They need to either install or remove these poles by December 31. After January 1,any poles still laying in our residents’...

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO