Need help getting into the Holiday Season? Join us for an evening walk through the Zoo all decked out with lights and decorations for the Holiday’s. There will be face painting by our friend The ZooLady and her Crew, games for the kids (kids at heart too!) craft, and a few vendors. Enjoy some hot chocolate and an opportunity to purchase a $3 kit to make your own s’more!

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO