Finding the best Griswold, Danville’s annual outdoor holiday contest
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Millions of people decorate their homes for Christmas each year, but in Danville, many light up their neighborhoods like Clark Griswold from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” for the chance to win some prizes and bragging rights. The City of Danville will continue its annual Light up Danville Outdoor Decorating Contest this […]
Weekly Holiday Happenings in Central Illinois: Dec. 7
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With so many events happening throughout Central Illinois this holiday season, we are continuing to put together a list of some of the merriest things to add to your calendars. Every week, we will share a new list of Holiday Happenings, so be sure to check back for more events to […]
Running out of time to catch Wild Lights holiday display at Miller Park Zoo
Need help getting into the Holiday Season? Join us for an evening walk through the Zoo all decked out with lights and decorations for the Holiday’s. There will be face painting by our friend The ZooLady and her Crew, games for the kids (kids at heart too!) craft, and a few vendors. Enjoy some hot chocolate and an opportunity to purchase a $3 kit to make your own s’more!
Shark makes holiday waves in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston is nowhere near an ocean, but that hasn’t stopped one shark from making big waves. One day in 2011, Pat Goodwin wanted to create something unique, so he built a 16-foot-tall shark out of paper mache and other materials near his home on N. County Road 1200 East. The shark […]
Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
Danville woman celebrates 100th birthday
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday with a special gift: 100 letters from people she knows. Betty Meismer grew up milking cows on a farm east of Peoria in Benson. She graduated from Illinois State University with a teaching certificate and taught in a country school for four […]
Little Miracles for Christmas to help struggling families this holiday season
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Local Danville couple Kasey and Daniel Swank started Little Miracles for Christmas to ensure every child could experience Christmas magic. “It started as a Covid-19 thing. We put the chairs six feet apart, we had hand sanitizer, masks, and everything. That was just for pictures with Santa,” said Kasey Swank.
Just Yolkin’ is joining the breakfast scene in Champaign
A new breakfast restaurant named Just Yolkin' will move into the space formerly occupied by Legacy Pizzeria right beside Jupiter's at The Crossing. Just Yolkin' does not yet have a website. Check out this teaser photo that Jupiter's shared on Facebook:. Just Yolkin'. 2501 Village Green Place. Champaign. Top image...
Danville Salvation Army hosts Coat Drive for Vermilion County residents
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Salvation Army in Danville hosted their annual coat drive for families in Vermilion County. From 9:30am-3:00pm, people came to grab coats, gloves, and scarves. Volunteer Cassie Webb said she loves meeting the people that come through. “I really love what I’m doing. I love being...
New low-barrier shelter moves into C-U at Home building
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - After months of negotiating, the Champaign Township purchased C-U at Home's building at 70 E Washington Street. The new Strides Shelter will act as a low-barrier shelter for those in need. "A low barrier shelter is a no questions asked shelter. As long as there is...
Champaign couple saves dog’s live with CPR
Dr. Sally Foote says one of the first things you can do if you're concerned about your pet's breathing is roll their lips over their teeth to check their reaction. Another step would be to elevate their back legs and tap them in between their shoulder blades to dislodge anything that might be blocking their breathing.
Closed for good: Everyday Kitchen Restaurant, Cafe, and holiday Miracle Bar
Everyday Kitchen Restaurant, Bar, Cafe, and even the pop-up Miracle Bar have closed permanently, as of yesterday. The restaurant was a handsome place for dinner, and Julie just visited the seasonal Miracle Bar for festive drinks. All reservations for dinner at Everyday Kitchen and for Miracle Bar have been cancelled.
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
Holiday happenings with Champaign County Forest Preserve District
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) Here’s a look at what’s happening with the Champaign County Forest Preserve District this month. Homer for the Holidays – Sat, Dec. 10 at Salt Fork Center. End of the year giving – Forest Preserve Friends Foundation Dark Sky and New Greenhouse Night...
Bloomington planners back upscale housing plan in southeast Bloomington
Bloomington’s planning commission on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a new multifamily housing development in southeast Bloomington. Residences at The Links subdivision would be located next to The Links at Ireland Grove golf course off Ballybunion Road and Tullamore Avenue. The commission endorsed rezoning a largely vacant 20-acre property in order to construct 292 upscale housing units, as well as access to nearby roads.
University Police shares advice for holiday travelers
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) — When planning a holiday trip, it's easy to forget about what's being left behind. Before you make that trip, you'll want to think about ways to keep yourself and your home safe. Assistant Chief of Police at the University of Illinois, Tim Hetrick, explained why...
Community mourns death of Urbana Middle School student
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– An Urbana mother says her 7th grader at Urbana Middle School tried to help the 12-year-old boy who collapsed and later died at the hospital. Mckaylynn Cain is one of hundreds sending condolences and prayers to Lucas Cristobal’s family. “I do not know how I would feel, I know I send […]
VA Syringe Services Program Attacks Stigma; Helps Veterans Get to Other Services
A program now available at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Danville is also available around the state; at VA Illiana Health Care out patient centers in Springfield, Bloomington, Peoria, Mattoon, and Decatur. It’s called a Syringe Services Program. And as VA Clinical Pharmacist Dr. Beth Dinges recently explained to...
Portable shower/laundry unit one step closer to reality for homeless community
CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND): The Portable Shower and Laundry Project is gaining some speed in Champaign!. Walls are up on the project we told you about earlier this year. After going 96-hours without a shower to demonstrate what the homeless community in Champaign has to go through, homeless advocate Warren Charter and other advocates got to work. The trailer is set to house 2 showers and larger 275-gallon water tanks. The trailer will also house a deck with 2 portable washer/dryer units, towels, and scrubs to wear while doing laundry.
Eastern Illinois Foodbank Stopping at Mark Denman School Sat Dec 10th
THE FOLLOWING IS AN EASTERN ILLINOIS FOODBANK RELEASE. Danville, IL – Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Mark Denman Elementary School (930 Colfax St.) in Danville, Illinois on 12/10/2022 from 9:30 – 10:30am and is open to residents of Vermilion County.Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
