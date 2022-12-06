ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homosassa, FL

WCJB

Gainesville men sentenced to decades behind bars on gun charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men from Gainesville are each sentenced to nearly two decades in prison on firearm charges after they tried to run from traffic stops. According to the State’s Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida, Keith Puryear, 42, and Alphonso Richardson, 43, were sentenced to 18 and 19.5 years respectively for felony gun offenses. Both men have a combined 40 felony charges prior to these new convictions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Teen driver without license nabbed with stolen gun after trying to outrun cops

A teen without a driver’s license was nabbed with a stolen gun after trying to outrun law enforcement while he was at the wheel of a pickup. The 16-year-old who lives at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake was at the wheel of the pickup at about 8:30 p.m. Monday and traveling 65 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Guava Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The teen continued driving and ran a red light at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466 prompting an officer to attempt to initiate a traffic stop.
LADY LAKE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County Sheriff's Office makes four arrests in one night

It was a busy night for Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies working the overnight shift on Dec. 1. Four separate arrests were made by officers at various times throughout the night. According to a news release by LCSO Lt. Scott Tummond, the first arrest came at approximately 11 p.m....
LEVY COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested after alleged altercation over dissatisfaction over quality of Craig’s List furniture

A Villager was arrested after an alleged altercation over his dissatisfaction over the quality of furniture purchased through Craig’s List. Raymond Belden, 56, of 5898 McCranie Terrace in the Village of Cason Hammock was unhappy with the quality of furniture delivered to his home, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Belden was so upset he seized the dolly that had been used to haul the furniture into his home. The person who delivered the furniture attempted to take back the dolly, but Beldlen, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, grabbed her arms and pushed her back. A witness verified the woman’s account of what had transpired.
WILDWOOD, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Dec. 1 to 4

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Dec. 1. Skyler Ronnie McKeown, 25, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 1 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked knowingly. Bond $500.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Oxford woman enters plea in DUI case after night of drinking at Ocala bars

An Oxford woman has entered a plea in a drunk driving case resulting from a night of drinking at downtown bars in Ocala. Ella Kaitlyn Flack, 27, pleaded not guilty last week in Marion County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She is being represented by attorney Benjamin Boylston and remains free on $1,000 bond.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Fleeing law enforcement ends in multiple charges for Crystal River man.

A stolen vehicle complaint led to a high-speed chase, drug charges and a DUI charge for a 55-year-old Crystal River man. According to the arrest reports for Robert Louis McCarron, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Nov. 29, at almost 9 p.m., was dispatched to a gas station at 662 Northeast U.S. 19 regarding a stolen vehicle.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
mycbs4.com

Human remains found Monday in Gilchrist County

Gilchrist County — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says agents are working with Gilchrist County deputies to investigate human remains found. A spokesperson for FDLE says remains were found Monday, near Sun Springs. FDLE says the remains have not yet been identified. They call it an active investigation.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

