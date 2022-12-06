Read full article on original website
Citrus County deputies shoot, kill domestic violence suspect
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Homosassa that took place late Wednesday evening.
Man found guilty of impersonating police officer, raping woman
TAMPA, Fla. — A man has been convicted for impersonating a law enforcement officer and raping a woman back in 2021. Justin Evans was found guilty Wednesday on all four counts he was charged with — battery, impersonating a public officer and two counts of false imprisonment. The...
Florida Man, Self-Proclaimed Arsonist, Arrested After Burning Sheriff’s Patrol Vehicle Drunk
SPRING HILL. Fla. – A Florida man is behind bars after setting a Sheriff’s patrol vehicle on fire and “feeling bad” for doing it, according to deputies. According to deputies, just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 911 operators began receiving several calls regarding a Vehicle
WCJB
Gainesville men sentenced to decades behind bars on gun charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men from Gainesville are each sentenced to nearly two decades in prison on firearm charges after they tried to run from traffic stops. According to the State’s Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida, Keith Puryear, 42, and Alphonso Richardson, 43, were sentenced to 18 and 19.5 years respectively for felony gun offenses. Both men have a combined 40 felony charges prior to these new convictions.
Citrus County Chronicle
Suspect in domestic shooting flees; CCSO deputies deploy ‘lethal force’
A suspect who discharged a firearm in a domestic shooting in the early morning hours Thursday in Homosassa, fled the scene shortly after Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene, according to a news release. A CCSO K9 Unit responded and tracked the armed suspect hiding under a...
Man Accused of Road Rage Shooting at Deputy
Sheriff says the suspect stumbled out of a car full of empty beer cans and claimed he didn't recognize the marked SUV
Pasco Deputies Looking For Man Regarding An Incident With Juvenile
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for questioning regarding an incident with a juvenile. Deputies say the man was last seen on video in the New Port Richey area on Nov. 21 at 2:34 a.m. and
villages-news.com
Sisters claim they turned to illegal weed due to ‘expense’ of medical marijuana
Two sisters defended their possession of illegal weed complaining the “expense” of medical marijuana put it out of reach for their budget. Jayden Elise Anacleto, 20, of Boca Raton, was driving a white Lincoln in the wee hours Wednesday westbound on State Road 44 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle had an inoperable headlight.
villages-news.com
Teen driver without license nabbed with stolen gun after trying to outrun cops
A teen without a driver’s license was nabbed with a stolen gun after trying to outrun law enforcement while he was at the wheel of a pickup. The 16-year-old who lives at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake was at the wheel of the pickup at about 8:30 p.m. Monday and traveling 65 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Guava Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The teen continued driving and ran a red light at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466 prompting an officer to attempt to initiate a traffic stop.
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County Sheriff's Office makes four arrests in one night
It was a busy night for Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies working the overnight shift on Dec. 1. Four separate arrests were made by officers at various times throughout the night. According to a news release by LCSO Lt. Scott Tummond, the first arrest came at approximately 11 p.m....
villages-news.com
Mother sentenced for inflicting skull fracture on daughter in The Villages
A mother has been sentenced to prison for inflicting a skull fracture on her young daughter at a home in The Villages. Jessica Leigh Lewis, 36, was sentenced this week in Lake County Court on a charge of aggravated child abuse in connection with a 2018 incident which occurred on the Historic Side of The Villages.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested after alleged altercation over dissatisfaction over quality of Craig’s List furniture
A Villager was arrested after an alleged altercation over his dissatisfaction over the quality of furniture purchased through Craig’s List. Raymond Belden, 56, of 5898 McCranie Terrace in the Village of Cason Hammock was unhappy with the quality of furniture delivered to his home, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Belden was so upset he seized the dolly that had been used to haul the furniture into his home. The person who delivered the furniture attempted to take back the dolly, but Beldlen, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, grabbed her arms and pushed her back. A witness verified the woman’s account of what had transpired.
fox13news.com
‘Bigoted behavior’: Florida teens accused of going on hate-filled rampage in Pinellas County
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two teens in Pinellas County could face hate crime charges after the Clearwater Police Chief said they committed what he calls ‘bigoted behavior’ last weekend. Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter said officers arrested two 16-year-old boys accused of shattering vehicle windows and slashing tires. He...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Dec. 1 to 4
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Dec. 1. Skyler Ronnie McKeown, 25, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 1 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked knowingly. Bond $500.
villages-news.com
Suspected thief leaves behind panties after taking $2,300 from a local business
A suspected thief left behind a pair of black panties after stealing $2,300 in cash from a business in Fruitland Park. Michele Denise Doucet, 45, of Fruitland Park, is facing charges of burglary and grand theft following her arrest by Fruitland Park police. Doucet was caught on video surveillance entering...
villages-news.com
Oxford woman enters plea in DUI case after night of drinking at Ocala bars
An Oxford woman has entered a plea in a drunk driving case resulting from a night of drinking at downtown bars in Ocala. Ella Kaitlyn Flack, 27, pleaded not guilty last week in Marion County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She is being represented by attorney Benjamin Boylston and remains free on $1,000 bond.
Citrus County Chronicle
Fleeing law enforcement ends in multiple charges for Crystal River man.
A stolen vehicle complaint led to a high-speed chase, drug charges and a DUI charge for a 55-year-old Crystal River man. According to the arrest reports for Robert Louis McCarron, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Nov. 29, at almost 9 p.m., was dispatched to a gas station at 662 Northeast U.S. 19 regarding a stolen vehicle.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tennessee man accused of stealing semitrailer and driving to Florida
A Tennessee man was charged with stealing a semitrailer and driving it to Citrus County. A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Craig Lashaw Estep, 24, on Nov. 30 and charged him with grand theft of a semitrailer valued at more than $100,000.
mycbs4.com
Human remains found Monday in Gilchrist County
Gilchrist County — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says agents are working with Gilchrist County deputies to investigate human remains found. A spokesperson for FDLE says remains were found Monday, near Sun Springs. FDLE says the remains have not yet been identified. They call it an active investigation.
Pasco student arrested for bringing knife to school, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Monday for bringing a knife on campus, according to authorities.
