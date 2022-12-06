The Frogs suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday in heartbreaking fashion to Kansas State 31-28 in overtime. TCU once again had to come back from a double-digit deficit in the 4th quarter to force overtime but lost on a game-winning field goal after failing to score in their offensive possession in overtime. Despite the loss, TCU earned an invite to the college football playoff and will face the number 2-seeded Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO