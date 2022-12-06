Read full article on original website
Transfer Portal News
TCU was a major player in the transfer marketplace in Sonny Dykes’ first season in Fort Worth, adding key contributors to the team that would help the Frogs reach the College Football Playoff. DBs Mark Perry, Josh Newton & Ish Burdine; LB Johnny Hodges; TE Jared Wiley; OL Alan Ali & Ezra Dotson-Oyetade; RB Emani Bailey; DL Lwal Uguak, Caleb Fox & Tymon Mitchell all played major roles and had huge moments in the Horned Frogs’ fantastic season after transferring to the Frogs ahead of the 2022 season.
TCU HC Sonny Dykes named Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year finalist
After earning the Big 12 Coach of the Year Award, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes has been named one of eight finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award. The honor is given annually to the best head coach in college football. Other finalists for the award this year include Mike Elko (Duke), Willie Fritz (Tulane), Jim Harbaugh (Michigan), Lincoln Riley (USC), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Jeff Traylor (UTSA) and Jon Sumrall (Troy).
MMQB: Pain
The Frogs suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday in heartbreaking fashion to Kansas State 31-28 in overtime. TCU once again had to come back from a double-digit deficit in the 4th quarter to force overtime but lost on a game-winning field goal after failing to score in their offensive possession in overtime. Despite the loss, TCU earned an invite to the college football playoff and will face the number 2-seeded Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl.
TCU Basketball Preview + Prediction: vs. Jackson State
Horned Frog basketball is, finally, starting to heat up. After winning a ‘championship’ in the Emerald Coast Classic, and then beating Providence in the Big 12-Big East Battle, TCU Basketball looks like its starting to get into a bit of a groove. Beating California, then-#25 Iowa, and then...
