ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potomac, MD

Maryland Officials Condemn 'Racist' Vandalism Of Historically Black Church, Suspects On The Run

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5vrY_0jZadlif00

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has released a statement following the vandalism of a historically black church in Potomac, claiming that the vandals acted in an act of racism.

On the night of Friday, Nov. 25, vandals attacked the Scotland African Methodist Episcopal Church in Potomac, with authorities releasing images of the suspects in an attempt to identify them, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Church Vandals

Montgomery County Police

"It saddens me greatly that we continue to witness more racist and hate-filled vandalism in our County", stated Elrich. "Throughout our nation's history, Black churches have been a refuge and safe space to avoid racism, hate, prejudice, and injustices. At the epicenter of the civil rights movement were the Black churches. They also have been targets of hate, violence and intimidation. It is a shame that, despite our efforts to make our Country more inclusive, there are still those who hate so much that they desecrate one of our solemn, sacred and historic landmarks like Scotland AME".

Elrich continued on, condemning the actions of the vandals, and repeatedly stood with the church and community in an effort to speak out against hate crimes and locate those responsible.

"An attack on a house of worship or people anywhere in our community, is an attack on all of us", Elrich continued. "Hate has no place in Montgomery County. We are going to continue to work with our interfaith and nonprofit communities to ensure that their members, congregants, and property is safe and secure".

An investigation by Montgomery County Police remains open in this matter. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to arrests.

Anyone with any knowledge or information about these crimes is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Department as soon as possible. If you have information about any bias/hate crime incident, please call 301-279-8000 to report it.

Any houses of worship or historically Black community organizations that encounter similar acts of vandalism should report incidents through the hotline as well.

Faith organizations that experience a hate crime or incident can also reach out to the Faith Community Liaison with the Office of Community Partnerships for support and information at interfaith@montgomerycountymd.gov

Comments / 11

Avalon
2d ago

What a misleading headline "Suspects on the run". You have no idea who the suspects are, how could you possibly know if they're on the run?? That's a clickbait headline if I've ever read one.

Reply(1)
7
Mark Gochnour
2d ago

Currently, there is a fundraising project to rebuild this church from flood damage which principally occured in 2019. This heinous act may bring renewed attention to the church and the community's efforts to do so. May those responsible be found and prosecuted.

Reply
7
ReRe
1d ago

Why the Hate? You treat people of color like Shxx and with all Racism, Blockage, and they prevail, they’re educated.but that makes you angry.trying to take away their Vote. Wake up no one going anywhere. The United States have to face up to their Big SIN.Blockage

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Three people shot at DC Metro station in latest act of juvenile violence: Police

Police responded to a subway shooting along the Washington Metro's Blue and Silver lines Thursday morning, the second shooting event in under 24 hours. Metro alerted passengers to a shooting that occurred at the Benning Road station at about 9:22 a.m. Three people have been shot, including a woman, 34, and two teenage males, both 15, according to police. Authorities are now on the hunt for three suspects believed to be juveniles under the age of 18 in connection with the attack.
rockvillenights.com

Victim robbed on street in Rockville

Rockville City police responded to a report of a robbery Tuesday night, December 6, 2022. The robbery was reported in the 400 block of Blandford Street at 11:05 PM. A weapon other than a firearm was employed by the suspect(s).
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Teen In Custody After Brawl Escalates To Shooting Outside Suitland High School

New details have been released by Prince George's County Public Schools officials on Thursday afternoon following a student-involved shooting outside Suitland High School. Officials say that a high school student was shot during a physical altercation outside the school at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, in an incident that was witnessed by a group of students who ran from the area.
SUITLAND, MD
fox5dc.com

Rockville gun shop owner who shot at police could have charges dropped

ROCKVILLE, Md. - An attorney representing the gun shop owner who shot at an undercover Montgomery County police officer asked for Wednesday’s bond hearing to be postponed, so he could speak with the States Attorney’s Office about a new motion he filed, shedding a different light on what police say happened early Tuesday morning.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder Of 29-Year-Old Man

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of a 29-year-old man that took place in Northwest D.C. on May 30th. Police were called at approximately 4:30 am to the 1700 Block of Rhode Island Avenue for the sounds of gunshots. When they arrived, they discovered 29-year-old Christian Gabriel Monje of Virginia suffering from a gunshot wound. Monje was brought to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries on June 16th. 28-year-old James Carl Jackson of Maryland was arrested yesterday and charged with murder. The post D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder Of 29-Year-Old Man appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Man Found Dying On Maryland Street

A man is dead after being shot in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. Officers located the man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to Prince George's County police. Medics rushed the victim to a...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Shooting on The Avenue stirs concern about safety, security in Hampden

BALTIMORE -- A violent shooting on a popular street in Hampden has rattled some of the people who visit the neighborhood."It was about 12:30-1 a.m., something like that, and everything was all blocked off," Baltimore resident Sharon Sanner-Rose said. "So, we suspected something not good happened."The shooting happened in the 1100 block of W. 36th Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday.Dispatcher audio details some of what happened."Caller heard one shot, smelled gunpowder," the dispatcher said. "Someone yelling, 'You're going to have to use that.'"The dispatcher said the victim—a 32-year-old man—was taken to a local hospital in a car.When police got to the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
422K+
Followers
61K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy