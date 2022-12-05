ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

SIR CLIVE WOODWARD: Eddie Jones will be remembered for misguided rhetoric and unfulfilled promises… Steve Borthwick must be allowed his own coaching team - and should definitely bring Kevin Sinfield over from Leicester

By Sir Clive Woodward
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

I’m always sorry to see people lose their job but Eddie Jones has been badly distracted since the last World Cup and he’s paid the price.

He’s a much better coach than he has shown over the past three years. He is a shadow of the Jones I competed with and whose first years with England were so successful and rightfully applauded.

He became completely focused on the 2023 World Cup and that was a costly error. International rugby is very simple: focus everything on the next game with absolutely zero distractions. The fans who pump the money into the sport didn’t buy his hype.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ppBk9_0jZadjxD00
Eddie Jones has paid the price for becoming completely focused on the 2023 World Cup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gWJwy_0jZadjxD00

He lost focus of simply winning the next game and allowed himself to get distracted by the media, former players, writing books and everything else. It was interesting to hear Arsene Wenger talk about Germany losing games at the football World Cup because they were distracted by political protests. They were not the only ones who took their eye off the ball.

What will Jones’s legacy be? The semi-final victory over New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup was his best performance but unfortunately, he will be remembered for the misguided rhetoric and unfulfilled promises. I don’t think history will remember this period of English rugby too kindly.

If it is Steve Borthwick who comes in then we’ve all got to get behind him and I wish him all the best. I hope they don’t just pick him because he’s an Englishman. I hope they pick him because they think he’s the best coach in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jDdVV_0jZadjxD00
England will be re-energised and they have enough talent to win next year’s World Cup

I knew Borthwick as a player and he must be given the full support and resources to ensure there are no excuses — the one thing for sure is the media bandwagon around Jones will disappear with Steve — what you see is what you get and that alone will be a breath of fresh air. I have no doubt every single English player will look forward to working with him and his team.

He must be allowed to bring in his own coaching team, and if I was him I would definitely bring Kevin Sinfield over from Leicester. He’s the only defence coach out there who can soften the blow of missing out on Shaun Edwards.

England have been distracted for too long now. The players will have a second chance and there is enough talent out there to go and win next year’s World Cup. Scotland is our next game. I cannot wait and I truly believe the whole of English rugby will be re-energised around a new young English coach — well done Steve Borthwick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TFv5Y_0jZadjxD00
Every English player will look forward to working with Steve Borthwick (R) and his team
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25YUCN_0jZadjxD00
If Borthwick gets the job, he should look to bring Kevin Sinfield with him from Leicester
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=232CE6_0jZadjxD00

Comments / 0

