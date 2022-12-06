ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Dow sheds nearly 500 points, stocks finish lower on worries of further Fed rate hikes

Stocks fell Monday on fears that the Federal Reserve may continue tightening until it tips the economy into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.78 points, or 1.4%, to finish at 33,947.10. The S&P 500 slumped 1.79% to settle at 3,998.84. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.93% to end the session at 11,239.94.
msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
msn.com

Dow falls 550 points, S&P 500 breaks below 4,000 as stocks head for worst day in nearly a month

U.S. stocks are on track for their worst daily pullback in nearly a month on Monday as the S&P 500 traded below 4,000. Equity prices have been rattled by stronger-than-expected economic data, which market strategists say could inspire the Federal Reserve to hike interest-rates more aggressively. The S&P 500 fell 82 points, or 2%, to 3,988. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 540 points, or 1.6%, to 33,889. The Nasdaq Composite fell 254 points, or 2.2%, to 11,206. All three indexes were on track for their worst day since at least Nov. 9, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile the Russell 2000 was down 55 points, or 2.9%, to 1,837, on track for its biggest drop since Nov. 2.
WSOC Charlotte

World shares mixed ahead of U.S. jobless, inflation data

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mixed in Europe and Asia ahead of the release Thursday and Friday of U.S. jobless and inflation data. U.S. futures turned higher and oil prices rebounded. Investors are watching for data that may yield more insights into inflation’s path ahead and how...
The Associated Press

Asian shares slip after tech stock slump on Wall St

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mostly lower in Asia after Wall Street sagged under weakness in tech stocks. U.S. futures edged lower while oil prices rebounded. Japan revised upward its GDP data to show the economy contracted less than earlier reported in July-September, in a sign the country weathered its latest big COVID wave with less damage than had been thought.
TheStreet

Starbucks Stock Slides After Deutsche Bank Downgrade To 'Hold'

Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report shares moved lower Monday after analysts at Deutsche Bank clipped their rating on the world's biggest coffee company amid lingering concerns for near-term U.S. recession. Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan lowered his rating on Starbucks to 'hold' from 'buy', while adding $6 his current...
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Rise as S&P 500 Tries to Snap 5-Day Losing Streak

Stocks rose Thursday as the S&P 500 attempted to crack a five-day losing streak and Wall Street evaluated the odds of a recession ahead. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 226 points, or 0.7%, bolstered by gains from Chevron and Boeing{. Boeing, Chevron boost Dow. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
TheStreet

Stocks Steady, TSMC, PepsiCo, Microsoft And Fox - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday December 6:. 1. -- Stock Futures Steady As Inflation Focus Resumes. U.S. equity futures nudged lower Tuesday, while the dollar held onto yesterday's rally and Treasury yields stabilized, as investors continue to worry that inflation risks remain imbedded in the domestic economy.
ARIZONA STATE
NASDAQ

U.S. Stocks Seeing Considerable Volatility Following Recent Sell-Off

(RTTNews) - Stocks have seen considerable volatility over the course of morning trading on Wednesday, with the major averages bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line after moving sharply lower over the two previous sessions. Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Nasdaq is...

