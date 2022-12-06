Read full article on original website
Related
There are 20 more Netflix releases this week – here are 6 must-watch titles
Netflix subscribers have tons of exciting new releases to check out this week, including everything from Jason Momoa’s new movie Slumberland to the return of fan-favorite series like Dead to Me — as well as important documentary projects like In Her Hands. Before we get to the details...
Coming to Prime Video in December 2022
Here is what is coming to Prime Video in December 2022. This month includes a full slate of originals including Jack Ryan Season 3 and classic older movies. Breaking News, Season 2 (2022) NYPD Blue, Seasons 1-12 (1994) 2 Days in New York (2012) Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 30
As we say good riddance to November (the turkey was dry, grandma, you ruined the month for me!), we look forward to December, which means a ton of new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video. We've made our picks for the best Prime Video shows and movies to watch during the month, including Jack Ryan Season 3 and the horror film Nanny, but there's plenty more to choose from both Prime Video and Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service. As for today's Top 10 Prime Video Shows and Movies list, it looks an awful lot like yesterday's, with the only change being the stellar documentary Good Night Oppy moving up a spot to No. 8. You go, Oppy!
Amazon's ‘The Boys’ Stars Return In Grisly First Teaser For ‘Gen V’ Spinoff
The R-rated superhero spinoff trailer teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne.
Viewers left in tears after watching new Netflix thriller based on popular book
Heartbreak, mystery and murder - this new literary adaptation on Netflix has it all, and viewers have been left in tears after it arrived on the streaming service in the US last week. If you're a fan of the equally hard-hitting BBC drama Normal People, then you'll probably recognise Daisy...
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Starting Today, You Can Watch HBO Max Content and Skip the Buggy Platform Entirely
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Big news incoming from the world of streaming today! As of December 6, Amazon’s Prime Video has announced that HBO Max is available once again as a Prime Video channel, meaning members can now add HBO Max to their existing Prime Video service and, crucially, avoid the buggy HBO Max app altogether. HBO Max, previously a premium Prime Video add-on, dropped off the service in September 2021 after both parties failed to reach an agreement on distribution — and thank goodness it’s back....
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more this weekend (December 2)
Given that we’re now officially into December, we’re pleasantly surprised by the relative lack of festive features forcing their way onto streaming services this weekend. Save for Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Netflix – there’s always one! – this month’s first flurry of on-demand content is a real mixed bag, genre-wise. That’s not to say there’s nothing to watch over the next few days, mind. In fact, the opposite is true, with six different streamers represented in this week’s crop of top-tier recommendations.
ConsumerAffairs
HBO Max is now available on Amazon Prime Video
For those looking to simplify their streaming services, the latest news from Prime Video and HBO Max is certainly going to be exciting. Amazon has announced that HBO Max will once again be available through Prime Video. After the two streamers took a hiatus in 2021, the companies have worked together to provide a simpler streaming experience for customers.
ComicBook
Netflix's Troll Sets Major Record for Streamer
Netflix's recent original movie Troll proved to be a big hit over the weekend as the Norwegian kaiju movie quickly jumped up to become the #1 film in the US for much of the past week. Now we know just how big of a hit the series actually is though with Netflix's latest viewership numbers confirming that Roar Uthaug's has set a major record for the streamer. According to the weekly Top 10, Netflix revealed that Troll was watched over 75.86 million hours in its first week, giving it the biggest premiere week ever for a non-English language feature film on the platform...ever.
See Which Films Are Oscars-Eligible in the Animated, Documentary, and International Feature Categories
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the lists of which feature films are eligible for consideration in the Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature Film, and International Feature Film categories for the 95th Academy Awards. To have been eligible for Oscars consideration in the aforementioned feature film categories, films had to meet a variety of requirements, including being over 40 minutes in length and having a theatrical qualifying run of at least seven consecutive days in one of the six qualifying U.S. cities (Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, and the Bay Area). Among the 27 films...
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
ComicBook
James Gunn Names Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star "Best Actor" He's Ever Worked With
James Gunn will end his tenure with Marvel Studios after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters to focus solely on his work as the new co-CEO of DC Studios. Since the film won't be released until next year, the director is dually focusing on both of his jobs and even released the first teaser trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 last week during CCXP Brazil. Fans have been rewatching the trailer to see if they missed any cool details that the director hid, and one fan on Twitter seemed to miss Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. When Gunn pointed out that the actor appeared in the teaser twice, another fan asked why he race-swapped the character. The director then revealed that Iwuji was cast because he was the best actor he's ever worked with. You can check out the tweets thread below.
AdWeek
Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon
Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
2023 Netflix TV Show Premiere Dates: All The Confirmed New And Returning Series
Here is a rundown of all the new and returning 2023 Netflix TV shows...
dexerto.com
Doctor Who Season 14: Release date window, trailer, cast, plot, more
Doctor Who Season 14, with Ncuti Gatwa as the new Doctor, is on its way, so here’s everything we know about it, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and other details. If Doctor Who has taught us anything, it’s that the only constant is change. The...
ComicBook
Street Fighter 6 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer
During The Game Awards, Capcom officially revealed that Street Fighter 6 will release on June 2nd. The news was announced alongside an all-new trailer, though it didn't come as much of a surprise for many fans, as the release date was accidentally leaked by the PlayStation Store last night! Of course, seeing a release date on a website isn't nearly as exciting as seeing it in a video with a bunch of gameplay footage, and Capcom still managed to deliver a pretty exciting trailer.
The Verge
The combined HBO and Discovery app will reportedly just be called ‘Max’
When HBO Max and Discovery Plus merge into a single app next spring, the new platform will simply be called “Max.” That’s according to a report from CNBC, which notes that while a final decision hasn’t been made, Max “is the likely choice” and is being vetted by Warner Bros. Discovery’s legal team. The lawyers are also mulling over other potential names, according to the report, and the combined streaming service has been given the codename “BEAM” internally.
ComicBook
Kenan and Kel Reunite Once Again at People's Choice Awards
It's another Kenan and Kel reunion at tonight's People's Choice Awards. It may be hard to imagine now, but there was once a time fans were clamoring for Kenan and Kel stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell to reunite. The duo rose to fame on the Nickelodeon sitcom before also starring together in the 1997 film Good Burger, so there is a segment of fandom that has wanted to see Kenan and Kel collaborate again. We've seen Kenan and Kel back together at the Emmy Awards and last week's Saturday Night Live, but this year's edition of the People's Choice Awards features another appearance.
HBO Max is now much easier to watch, thanks to Prime Video
You can now subscribe to HBO Max through Prime Video, letting you house another service within Prime's walls.
Comments / 0