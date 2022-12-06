Read full article on original website
Related
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy is demanding the head of the Jan. 6 panel, Bennie Thompson, preserve all transcripts and records from their work.
He's vowing "encouraged enforcement" of a law barring false statements to the federal government. What happened: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is demanding the head of the Jan. 6 committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), preserve all records and transcripts from its investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol. McCarthy...
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Democrat signals trouble for McCarthy: GOP defectors may vote Trump for House speaker
Republicans fed up with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) may just vote for former President Donald Trump for speaker, a prominent Democratic member said on Sunday. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a member of the Jan. 6 committee who led the second impeachment effort against Trump, pointed to frustrations harbored by members of the conservative Freedom Caucus, which reportedly has not yet settled on an alternative candidate, while some Democrats have signaled openness to striking a deal with McCarthy.
13 Republican senators, including Johnson, call for vote on amendment to end military vaccine mandate
WASHINGTON — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and a dozen of his Republican colleagues are calling for the Senate to vote on an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023 that would prohibit the military from discharging servicemembers solely based on their COVID-19 vaccination status. In a letter to Republican leaders in the Senate, the 13 lawmakers said they...
Trump is reportedly furious that top Republicans are trying to persuade him not to campaign in the Georgia Senate runoff: report
The former president's endorsement strategy misfired in the midterms, seriously damaging his reputation as a political kingmaker.
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan says there's no one 'better suited' to lead House Republicans than Kevin McCarthy: 'He's been good for conservatives'
McCarthy has hit a bumpy path in rounding up the requisite votes to become speaker, with some Freedom Caucus members balking at supporting his bid.
Marjorie Taylor Greene "Will be Speaker of The House," Former GOP Congressman Says
Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh says that he believes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene "these next two years will be Speaker of the House," Business Insider reports. Walsh reportedly made the comments in an interview with MSNBC on Sunday. He says that Rep. Kevin McCarthy will "probably be Speaker," but says that Greene will have the essential control over what topics the chamber takes up.
Joe Manchin will lose in 2024 after supporting Democrats' Trump impeachment 'farce,' says GOP challenger
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., said Wednesday he'll challenge Joe Manchin in 2024, stating that the Democratic senator is "too liberal" for the state. Mooney joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss his decision to run for Senate and why he believes Manchin, who is seen as a moderate by many, is actually not a moderate at all.
Republican Governor Comes Out Against GOP Leader
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has come out against Republican National Committee leader Ronna McDaniel, saying "I don't know if a party can continue to lose like we have and keep their jobs."
14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue
Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, but constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies him from seeking any public office ever again because he incited the infamous insurrection on Jan. 6 2021. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
Top Democrat Announces He Will Not Run For President in 2024
Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, tells Politico that he does not intend to run for President of the United States in 2024, even if President Biden elects not to run for re-election.
Congress prepares to act after Biden calls on Capitol Hill to 'immediately' pass legislation to avert rail shutdown
Democratic leaders say they could act as soon as this week after President Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to pass legislation "immediately" to avert a rail shutdown by officially adopting a September tentative agreement approved by labor and management leaders.
Forget Trump, Ted Cruz May Be the Biggest Loser of the Midterm Elections
In the aftermath of a disastrous midterm for Republicans, the blame game has mostly focused on former President Donald Trump’s ongoing ballot box toxicity. But conservatives might also want to cast a more critical eye on the record of another self-styled GOP influencer: Sen. Ted Cruz. Cruz put his...
msn.com
Rep. Adam Schiff REFUSES to say if he will comply if subpoenaed by House Republicans
Top Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff on Sunday refused to rule out the possibility of him defying a Congressional subpoena, should the new House Republican majority call him to testify next year. Schiff said he would have to 'consider the validity' of any such order - despite previously being quick to...
Fallon Applauds GOP Taking Control of the House: ‘Nice to See’ Them Doing It ‘Without Zip-Ties and a Viking Helmet’ (Video)
Jimmy Fallon is pretty proud of Republicans for taking back control of the House of Representatives this week, especially since they did it without resorting to violence and weaponry, like the first time they tried to seize the House back in January of last year. During Thursday night’s monologue, the...
Sarah Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP: ‘They opposed me every step of the way’
Sarah Palin has gone nuclear on the Republican Party, claiming the GOP sabotaged her Alaska House race and that they deserved their drubbing in the midterms. In a conspiracy-laden Instagram post, Ms Palin blamed the “cockamamie” ranked choice voting system, Senator Lisa Murkowski and the “dark, dysfunctional GOP machine” after she was seemingly trounced by Democrat Mary Peltola for a second time in three months.
buzzfeednews.com
Republican Ron Johnson, Who Said Jan. 6 Was Not An Armed Insurrection, Has Been Reelected Senator Of Wisconsin
After months of close polling, Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson has won the race for Senate in Wisconsin, defeating Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Decision Desk HQ called Johnson as the projected winner just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning he had 50.41% of the counted vote. Johnson,...
Second Republican Loses Recount Closing Gap in House: 201 GOP to 199 Dem Seats
CONCORD – A recount for Coos County brought Democrats one step closer to possible control of the House of Representatives Tuesday with the count now 201 seats for Republicans and 199 for Democrats for the next two years with more narrow victories to still be re-counted. John Greer, the...
Biden wishes Republicans 'lots of luck' in plans to investigate son Hunter if they take the House
President Biden wished House Republicans “lots of luck” if they follow through on their commitments to use a GOP majority to investigate his son Hunter’s business dealings, saying that he “can’t control what they’re going to do.”
Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy over committee removal threat: "It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis"
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the Republican's threat to remove her and Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from their committees when Republicans control the House come January. On Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said he'll stick with a promise he made earlier this...
Comments / 0