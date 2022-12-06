ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

City of Georgetown to hold special election on Dec. 27

By Sophie Brams
 2 days ago

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Georgetown will hold a special election to fill a vacant city council seat later this month.

On Dec. 27, voters will decide who will fill the seat vacated by City Councilmember Al Joseph—Republican Kelley Ray Johnson or Democrat Tamika Williams Obeng.

Joseph resigned from the council in August to take a role with the city’s Planning and Community Development Department.

Early voting will take place from Dec. 12 through Dec. 23 at the Georgetown County Office of Voter Registration which is located at 303 N. Hazard St. The site will be open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on election day. Click here to find your polling location and view a sample ballot.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

