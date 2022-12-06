ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Dallas County reports first pediatric flu death since 2019-20

By Iris Bekker
 2 days ago

Dallas County Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported its first pediatric flu-related death in three years.

The victim was an infant who had pre-existing health conditions, the health department said. No further information about the individual was made available.

The county has not reported a flu-related death in a child since the 2019-20 flu season, when it had three. Two adults died of the flu last year, 22 in 2019-20, 21 in 2018-19, and 79 in 2017-18. DCHHS did not list flu-related death data for 2020-21.

Flu activity in Dallas County is increasing, as 24.6% of tests returned positive in the week that ended Nov. 26 -- up from 17.6% the prior week, according to DCHHS.

For the week ending Oct. 29, just 7.8% of flu tests came back positive.

Flu-related hospitalizations are also on the rise, 245 people hospitalized the week ending Nov. 26, 37 of whom were in the ICU.

