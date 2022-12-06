Dallas County reports first pediatric flu death since 2019-20

Dallas County Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported its first pediatric flu-related death in three years.

The victim was an infant who had pre-existing health conditions, the health department said. No further information about the individual was made available.

The county has not reported a flu-related death in a child since the 2019-20 flu season, when it had three. Two adults died of the flu last year, 22 in 2019-20, 21 in 2018-19, and 79 in 2017-18. DCHHS did not list flu-related death data for 2020-21.

Flu activity in Dallas County is increasing, as 24.6% of tests returned positive in the week that ended Nov. 26 -- up from 17.6% the prior week, according to DCHHS.

For the week ending Oct. 29, just 7.8% of flu tests came back positive.

Flu-related hospitalizations are also on the rise, 245 people hospitalized the week ending Nov. 26, 37 of whom were in the ICU.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram