ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Gareth Southgate orders England lions to go for France’s throats in World Cup quarter-final showdown

By Charlie Wyett
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LdpNt_0jZadYC600

GARETH SOUTHGATE will order his England lions to go for France’s throats in the World Cup quarter-final.

He believes his attacking team have the ability to finally beat a top nation in the knockout stage of a major tournament on foreign soil in Saturday’s tie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yLYk8_0jZadYC600
Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford have been in fine goalscoring form Credit: Reuters

The Three Lions are the top scorers in Qatar with 12 and he will urge his stars to hunt for goals like did in victories over Iran, Wales and Senegal.

Boss Southgate said: “We’ve made quite a bit of history over the last four-and-a-half years. Not all of it good! But that’s the great challenge.

"What we talked about before Senegal was keeping up the relentless pressure, not sitting back if we are ahead, making sure we keep the intensity of our game.

“So we’ve got to do that now against the world champions.

“When you look back through our previous tournaments, you see the teams that have knocked England out.

“So that’s the next test for this team.”

Yet Southgate believes England’s record in previous tournaments has prepared them for the France showdown.

The Three Lions reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, then made the final of Euro 2020, beating Germany on the way, before losing to Italy on penalties.

HOW TO GET FREE BETS ON THE WORLD CUP

Southgate, 52, added: “There is a lot of experience of these moments and the players know they’ve had to win games in different ways, they’ve had to come from behind in big matches.”

England have met France twice before at the World Cup, winning both.

In 1966, Sir Alf Ramsey’s heroes triumphed 2-0 at Wembley in the group stage, courtesy of a Roger Hunt double, on route to lifting the Jules Rimet trophy.

But it is the 3-1 victory in Bilbao in 1982 which is Southgate’s most vivid childhood World Cup memory.

Southgate said: “1982 was the first World Cup I can remember watching England.

“That tournament also had the Brazilian team of Zico, Eder, Falcao and Socrates, so that was part of falling in love with the game.

“I also remember the sticker albums and the songs are in my head.”

Bryan Robson scored twice in that famous 3-1 opening game win — the first after 27 SECONDS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23WdWo_0jZadYC600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13sU72_0jZadYC600

Southgate said: “Bryan was my hero and I remember both his goals in ’82.

“I don’t know how manager Ron Greenwood was perceived at the time but England went out of that tournament without losing a game.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q4APD_0jZadYC600
England's top scorer is Bukayo Saka

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Why Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal World Cup Round of 16 match vs Switzerland

Amid increasing internal and external pressure, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos yanked star forward Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting lineup for the World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland. Santos had previously indicated that Ronaldo would not be a lock to start the match, and the Portuguese media had...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
NBC Philadelphia

How to Watch Argentina Vs. Netherlands in 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals

Lionel Messi’s final ride at the World Cup got off to a bumpy start, but he and the rest of Argentina’s national team are now rolling into the quarterfinals in Qatar. The soccer legend announced in October that he would be playing in his last World Cup this year. A loss to Saudi Arabia in the group stage opener put Messi and Argentina in danger of a swift and disappointing exit. Messi scored in that match, and the rest of the squad has since turned things around to put Argentina on the cusp of the semifinals.
Yardbarker

Gareth Southgate and his staff have created an Anti-Mbappe plan ahead of France clash

England will face their toughest test of the World Cup on Saturday as they go head-to-head with defending champions France in the quarter-finals. The biggest threat to Gareth Southgate’s team is Paris Saint-Germain superstar Killian Mbappe, who has been incredible throughout the tournament so far, scoring five goals and assisting a further two in Les Bleus’ four matches.
The Independent

Portugal vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Who will go through to play Spain or Morocco in the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup? Portugal and Switzerland will vie for a spot in that match as they meet in the last 16 here.Portugal will be favourites no doubt, but there have been bigger upsets in this competition than the prospect of the Swiss seeing off Cristiano Ronaldo and co.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upThe Portuguese were in fact victims of one such shock result, as they ended their group-stage campaign with a defeat by South Korea – though Portugal secured top spot...
DBLTAP

Luke Shaw FIFA 23: How to Complete the World Cup Showdown SBC

Luke Shaw FIFA 23 World Cup Showdown SBC is now live ahead of the World Cup quarterfinal match between England and France. World Cup Showdown SBCs are special live items highlighting a premier match at the international tournament. The group stage is nearly done with just two matches left as of writing, and knockout stage matches are taking shape. England faces off against France in the quarterfinals and there are two special live items players can complete before the game. The player from the winning team will receive a +2 overall boost.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
899K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy