British Fashion Awards 2022: Sam Faiers cuts a chic figure in a black gown as she makes surprise appearance at ceremony

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Sam Faiers looked sensational as she made a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday.

The former TOWIE star, 31, cut a chic figure in a black gown featuring a turtle neck while accessorising with a silver bracelet and matching earrings.

Sam's unexpected appearance at the A-list event saw her host a box with her brand Revive Collagen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FAU9H_0jZadVXv00
Gorgeous: Sam Faiers looked sensational as she made a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday

The reality star hosted the likes of TV presenter Amanda Holden, former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse and singer Paloma Faith in her box.

The 2022 Fashion Awards returned to the iconic London venue The Royal Albert Hall on December 5.

The event, one of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, celebrates fashion at the intersection of culture and is a global entertainment platform for brands, creatives, designers, artists and tastemakers who come together to celebrate the industry.

The Awards is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation (British Fashion Council) and focuses on celebrating excellence in the fashion industry and supporting the future pipeline of creative talent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X4wqt_0jZadVXv00
Looking good: The former TOWIE star, 31, cut a chic figure in a black gown featuring a turtle neck while accessorising with a silver bracelet and matching earrings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOLpy_0jZadVXv00
Stunning: She caused onlookers to gawk and point as she posed up a storm on the red carpet, having flawlessly applied a full face of make-up

The ceremony was first established in 1989 in a bid to spotlight those making impressive contributions to the industry.

The Model of the Year award recognises the global impact of a model who over the last 12 months has dominated the industry, with an influence that transcends the catwalk.

The nominees are Adut Akech, Bella Hadid, Lila Moss, Paloma Elsesser and Quannah Chasinghorse.

Nominees for Designer of the Year are Demna for Balenciaga, Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe, Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta, Miuccia Prada and Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qyxgn_0jZadVXv00
Party time: Sam's unexpected appearance at the A-list event saw her host a box with her brand Revive Collagen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WxU6P_0jZadVXv00
Ladies' night: The reality star hosted the likes of TV presenter Amanda Holden, former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse and Amanda's model daughter Lexi, 16 (L)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3joeNV_0jZadVXv00

In the running for the Independent British Brand Award is Bianca Saunders, Erdem, JW Anderson, Molly Goddard and Wales Bonner.

Nominees for the BFC Foundation Award are Ahluwalia, Chopova Lowena, Nensi Dojaka, S.S.Daley and Wales Bonner.

Burberry will be awarded for its significant innovation and experimentation within the Metaverse World in the past 12 months and for pushing the boundaries to showcase excellence in this space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YOnHU_0jZadVXv00
Glamorous! The event, one of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, celebrates fashion at the intersection of culture and is a global entertainment platform for brands, creatives, designers, artists and tastemakers

