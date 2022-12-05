Gareth Southgate will put no pressure on Raheem Sterling to return to Qatar after the England star flew home due to a burglary at his Surrey house... as the Chelsea forward is set to deal with the police investigation over the next 48 hours

Gareth Southgate will not put pressure on Raheem Sterling to rejoin the England squad after he flew home due to a burglary at his Surrey home.

Sterling is prioritising his family’s safety before contemplating heading back to Doha and will deal with the police investigation over the next 48 hours.

England staff are in touch with Sterling but Chelsea are taking a lead role while he is in England.

England star Raheem Sterling flew home from the World Cup in Qatar after burglars raided his £6million mansion in Surrey on Saturday evening - meaning he missed the Senegal win

Sterling (pictured right) with girlfriend Paige Milian (middle) and his three children

Shortly before Sunday’s match, representatives for the Chelsea forward said armed intruders were involved and the player’s family were at home at the time. Surrey Police then issued an updated statement, saying that they had received no reports of armed raiders and the burglary was discovered when occupants returned from a foreign trip.

A Surrey police spokesman said: ‘The occupants returned to the address after an international trip. They contacted police to report a number of items of jewellery, including watches, had been stolen. We are aware of media reports stating there were armed suspects involved, however, at this time, we would reassure our communities that no witnesses have come forward to this effect.’

Bukayo Saka sent a message of support to Sterling. ‘I just hope Raheem is OK and his family are OK and he does what he needs to do,’ said Saka.