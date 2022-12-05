ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate will put no pressure on Raheem Sterling to return to Qatar after the England star flew home due to a burglary at his Surrey house... as the Chelsea forward is set to deal with the police investigation over the next 48 hours

By Sami Mokbel
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Gareth Southgate will not put pressure on Raheem Sterling to rejoin the England squad after he flew home due to a burglary at his Surrey home.

Sterling is prioritising his family’s safety before contemplating heading back to Doha and will deal with the police investigation over the next 48 hours.

England staff are in touch with Sterling but Chelsea are taking a lead role while he is in England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jrqvd_0jZadTmT00
England star Raheem Sterling flew home from the World Cup in Qatar after burglars raided his £6million mansion in Surrey on Saturday evening - meaning he missed the Senegal win
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aQtpU_0jZadTmT00
Sterling (pictured right) with girlfriend Paige Milian (middle) and his three children
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UakbQ_0jZadTmT00
Gareth Southgate will not put pressure on Sterling to rejoin the England squad out in Qatar

Shortly before Sunday’s match, representatives for the Chelsea forward said armed intruders were involved and the player’s family were at home at the time. Surrey Police then issued an updated statement, saying that they had received no reports of armed raiders and the burglary was discovered when occupants returned from a foreign trip.

A Surrey police spokesman said: ‘The occupants returned to the address after an international trip. They contacted police to report a number of items of jewellery, including watches, had been stolen. We are aware of media reports stating there were armed suspects involved, however, at this time, we would reassure our communities that no witnesses have come forward to this effect.’

Bukayo Saka sent a message of support to Sterling. ‘I just hope Raheem is OK and his family are OK and he does what he needs to do,’ said Saka.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag breaks his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United exit by saying 'he's gone and it's the past' before insisting the Red Devils are 'looking to the future' after the club ripped up the striker's contract

Erik ten Hag consigned Cristiano Ronaldo to history as he spoke for the first time about the Portugal star's acrimonious exit from Manchester United on Wednesday. United ripped up Ronaldo's contract last month in the wake of his interview with Piers Morgan in which he said he had no respect for Ten Hag and accused the club of betraying him.
Daily Mail

Socceroos legend Craig Foster blasts Premier League great Roy Keane for branding Brazilian stars 'disrespectful' because they dared to dance while celebrating their demolition of South Korea

Former Socceroo Craig Foster has blasted Manchester United legend Roy Keane after he accused Brazil of disrespecting the opposition because the World Cup favourites danced after every goal in their 4-1 demolition of South Korea on Tuesday. Keane savaged Brazil's free-scoring stars, who were rampant in the first half in...
Daily Mail

'You're a hero to your people!': Richarlison sends heartfelt message to Tottenham team-mate Son Heung-min after helping Brazil knock South Korea out of the World Cup

Richarlison sent a heartfelt message to Tottenham team-mate Son Heung-min in the wake of Brazil's 4-1 thumping of South Korea. The Spurs duo squared off for their respective nations in Monday night's last-16 game, that saw the Selecao advance with ease. Richarlison was again at the forefront for Brazil and...
Yardbarker

Arsenal will share some of their World Cup earnings with Championship club

Arsenal is one of the clubs that supplied the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a lot of talents and one of them is Aaron Ramsdale. The Gunners have been in fine form this season, so naturally, several of their key players were selected by their nation for the competition. Ramsdale...
Daily Mail

Hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos insists Cristiano Ronaldo is 'still an important' player for Portugal despite outshining his captain against Switzerland after replacing the dropped 37-year-old

Goncalo Ramos says Cristiano Ronaldo is still an 'important' member of the Portugal squad despite being dropped to the bench for their last-16 clash with Switzerland. Ramos was selected ahead of the Portugal captain for Tuesday's game as Fernando Santos made the decision to drop Ronaldo after he reacted angrily to being substituted against South Korea last Friday.
Daily Mail

'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A

A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
Yardbarker

Gareth Southgate and his staff have created an Anti-Mbappe plan ahead of France clash

England will face their toughest test of the World Cup on Saturday as they go head-to-head with defending champions France in the quarter-finals. The biggest threat to Gareth Southgate’s team is Paris Saint-Germain superstar Killian Mbappe, who has been incredible throughout the tournament so far, scoring five goals and assisting a further two in Les Bleus’ four matches.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Lee Carsley was the secret weapon behind England's resounding win over Senegal with the u-21 boss giving a detailed scouting presentation on Aliou Cisse's side's weakness ahead of the last 16 clash

England under-21 boss Lee Carsley emerged as Gareth Southgate side's secret weapon in the resounding last 16 win over Senegal. The senior England side booked an exciting quarter-final tie against France with a comprehensive 3-0 win over the African champions at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday night. And Sportsmail...
Daily Mail

Kolo Toure claims it was destiny that he would end up in the dugout after revealing ALL of his former bosses - including Wenger, Mancini and Rodgers - told him he would 'be a manager one day' as he prepares for his Wigan bow

New Wigan Athletic boss Kolo Toure revealed that each of his former managers predicted he was destined to become a No 1. Toure's first step into management is the tough task of preserving Wigan's status in the Championship, which starts at Millwall on Saturday. The 41-year-old, who played under Arsene...
Daily Mail

France defender Ibrahima Konate warns that 'outstanding' Harry Kane is only one of the threats to France's dreams of winning the World Cup ahead of the blockbuster quarter-final clash with England

Ibrahima Konate has warned that France will jeopardise their ambition to make history if they become fixated with stopping Harry Kane. The build-up to Sunday’s World Cup quarter-final has been dominated by talk of how England will try to keep Kylian Mbappe quiet, but that preoccupation overlooks the many outstanding talents France can call on.
Daily Mail

Socceroos stars return to play for their A-League clubs this weekend after shocking the world in Qatar - here's when and how to watch Graham Arnold's boys in action

After excelling at the World Cup in Qatar, a number of Socceroos stars will return to play for their A-League clubs this weekend. Daily Mail Australia has everything you need to know ahead of the round seven action - including where the likes of Garang Kuol and Mat Leckie are playing on Saturday and Sunday.
Daily Mail

NASSER HUSSAIN: The English game must build on Ben Stokes' bravery with better pitches, giving spinners the chance to hone their skills and putting Test caps before franchise cricket

It was amazing to witness what England achieved in Rawalpindi, and who knows what entertainment lies ahead here in Multan and Karachi?. But cricket teams must always plan for the longer term, and the English system will need to work hard to ensure that what Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum are doing can continue once they’ve gone.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

700K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy