New Bern, NC

New Bern businesses preparing for holiday shoppers

By Cheyenne Pagan
 2 days ago

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The holidays are here, and local businesses are getting ready for an influx of shoppers.

Shops in New Bern are seeing lots of people looking to buy Christmas gifts. Some said they spend all year stocking up and getting the staff they need for it.

“We’re just nonstop getting stuff in, like tons of boxes coming through every day,” said Alexandra Bridgers, who works for Surf, Wind, and Fire.

Bridgers said they’ve been working hard to accommodate holiday shoppers. They also aren’t the only ones in downtown New Bern getting ready for the boom in business.

“We prepare all year for Christmas,” said the owner of Snap Dragon, Heather Sinclair.

Sinclair said they’re scheduling more people and they’re listing off everything they need.

“It’s a busy time. It’s fun, you know, everybody coming in shopping for kids and looking for something different and special,” said Sinclair.

At Silver Line Jewelry, Art, and Unique Finds, they’re happy to see people shop locally since the pandemic took its toll on businesses everywhere. Co-owner Thomas Flynn, said they’re ready to help whoever stops in.

“We want to make sure the stores are nice and full and supplied with good products for people who are looking for any unique and different things,” said Flynn.

Most of these local shops have extended hours during the holidays too. Click here for their hours.

