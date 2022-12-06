Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
cbs2iowa.com
First Annual Holiday Tree Illumination kicks off in Hiawatha
Hiawatha — Wednesday evening, the City of Hiawatha held it's First Annual Holiday Tree Illumination at the Hiawatha City Hall and Community Center. The City's Holiday Market kicked off before the tree lighting, featuring:. Arts and Craft making. Local food vendors. Photo opportunities with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
Dubuque County Fairgrounds Brings Holiday Fun
The holiday season is all hustle and bustle. Kids concerts. Family dinners. Grandparents to see. New additions to toast. And all that holiday shopping to finish up. YIKES! Why not take some time for you and the family to start a new holiday tradition; and a great place to start is the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa's News Now collecting new, unwrapped gifts for Toys for Tots
Iowa's News Now, the Marine Corps and the Salvation Army is out at Fleet Farm off Edgewood Road NE in Cedar Rapids, all day Thursday, December 8 for a Toys for Tots drive. Crews are on location from 6am to 630pm. Iowa's News Now is collecting new, unwrapped toys for...
Cedar Rapids Coffee Lovers Will Soon Have New Spot to Quench Thirst
Coffee lovers, especially on Cedar Rapids' extreme west side and beyond, are rejoicing at the news that their favorite place for coffee and more is opening a new location. Construction has been ongoing for several months just south of the Casey's General Store located at the corner of Edgewood Road and Blairs Ferry Road NE. We can now tell you that the building will feature three tenants, with two spots already leased.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Equestrian Center Hosting "Deck the Stalls" holiday event December 11
Kirkwood Community College’s Iowa Equestrian Center will be hosting a holiday-themed "Deck the Stalls" event Sunday, December 11. From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. patrons can enjoy a family-friendly experience that will feature activities for people of all ages. Attendees will be able to enjoy horse and pony rides, a real reindeer display, vendors, a shopping village, door prizes, a hot cocoa bar, and games for kids.
cbs2iowa.com
Join us Thursday at Fleet Farm for Toys for Tots drive
Iowa's News Now, the Marine Corps and the Salvation Army will be out at Fleet Farm off Edgewood Road NE in Cedar Rapids, all day Thursday, December 8 for a Toys for Tots drive. We are collecting new, unwrapped toys for kids up until the age of 14. Iowa's News...
Tasty Treats Business to Open First Iowa Location in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
A Cedar Rapids woman and her sister fell in love with the tasty products of a business while on vacation. Now, they're bringing it to Cedar Rapids. Amanda Zahn & Jonielle Spillers occasionally vacation in Fort Myers, Florida, and after finding themselves going back to the same place time and again, they decided to investigate a franchise. Their application was approved and work is underway on a Cedar Rapids storefront which will be the first location in the entire state of Iowa.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man stepping back from popular Christmas light display
'Be the Match' drive held in honor of West Branch football coach. Participants swabbed their cheeks and sent in the results to see if they could be a bone marrow donor match for someone. ADHD drug shortage leaving some looking for answers. Updated: 6 hours ago. A nationwide shortage of...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids burger restaurant closes for good
Saucy Focaccia, a popular burger restaurant in Cedar Rapids, has closed its doors for good. A sign on their door at the location off Edgewood Road has a sign that says "Thank you for the last 10 years. We are permanently closed." The restaurant's website and Facebook pages have also...
An Eastern Iowa Small Business Sells Candy Infused With Alcohol
If you're looking for a fun gift for someone that's hard to shop for this year, Wicked Sweets may be the answer!. There are a TON of awesome small businesses here in Iowa that you can support this holiday season. In fact, you can check out a list with 25 popular ones HERE! But, not all Iowa small businesses have their own storefront. Wicked Sweets is one of those businesses.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City shares tips on how to prepare before leaving town for winter travel
Iowa City is sharing some tips on what to do before leaving town for winter break or holiday travel to help avoid expensive fines and inconvenient issues. Vehicles parked on the street must be moved every 48-hours to avoid a citation. If you plan to be out of town for more than two days, move your vehicle off the street. Vehicles that do not move face ticketing and towing at the owner’s expense.
Cedar Falls Aquatics Center Sees Dramatic Drop In Cost
Families in the Cedar Valley will be surprised to hear this interesting news. A fun summertime spot will be changing things up next year. The Cedar Falls City Council is already looking to the summer. In a recent city council meeting, the Recreation & Community Programs Division proposed fee changes for pass holders of the Cedar Falls Aquatics Center, according to reports.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Cedar Rapids Metro Location
Less than four years after opening its first location, a popular Mexican restaurant that started in southwest Cedar Rapids is expanding again, this time to another city in the metro. Taco Depot first opened at 2665 Edgewood Parkway SW back in March of 2019. Seemingly popular from day one, it...
KCRG.com
Fire burns building in southwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mixed-use building on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids was engulfed in flames on Thursday afternoon. The fire started at about 1:50 p.m. on the upper floor of a building at 3330 Southgate Court SW, located near 33rd Avenue SW, according to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. Firefighters were initially unable to enter the building to fight the flames due to wind conditions, instead using ladders and ground-based hoses to knock down the fire. This allowed firefighters to eventually enter the building to continue to work to extinguish the fire.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
KCRG.com
Stores see more in-person shoppers during Thanksgiving weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - During the Thanksgiving Weekend, the National Retail Federation said in-person shopping grew faster than online shopping compared to last year. It’s a shift from the COVID-19 pandemic when more shoppers bought products online. The advocacy group also said the average consumer spent more money this year than last year, but the difference was similar to the inflation rate.
KCRG.com
JRS breaks ground on new facility in Cedar Rapids
Coralville Police Lieutenant Deb Summers says incidents like this are rare in our area and that these messages were similar to others seen across the nation this year. The Iowa Humane Society is offering a reward of up to 5 thousand dollars after a pet cat was shot with a bow in Cedar County.
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
superhits106.com
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
kwayradio.com
Backhoe Hit by Hunting Party
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those in a hunting party after a round struck a backhoe with a person inside on Saturday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The construction worker was working on the Northern Natural Gas Line around 8:00 a.m. Saturday when the bottom of his cab was hit by the bullet. The construction crew said they saw a group of hunters, maybe a dozen of them, in the area. Deputies believe the round was fired by a rifle near the Miller Creek Access by the Cedar River. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
