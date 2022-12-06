Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Unique Christmas Tree in Connecticut is a Must-SeeTravel MavenStonington, CT
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Related
zip06.com
Yellowjackets’ Boys’ Hoops Looks to Ascend with Athletic, Dedicated Club
The East Haven boys’ basketball team heads into the upcoming season boasting a squad stacked with athleticism. Yet beyond pounding the paint and tickling the twine, the Yellowjackets are ready to produce a club that the community can be proud of both on and off the floor. One year...
zip06.com
H-K Girls’ Hoops Building Shoreline Success Brick by Brick This Year
The Haddam-Killingworth girls’ basketball team is quite literal when it comes to its philosophy for the season, with growing and building a fruitful foundation for success by working with actual bricks in practice. The Cougars are ready to lay down a competitive club daily and be a concrete solid squad as an upstart within the Shoreline Conference.
zip06.com
Branford Sports Hall of Fame Inducts 10 New Members
The Branford Sports Hall of Fame inducted 10 members on November 18 at the Woodwinds Restaurant in Branford. The inductees were Richard Aguzzi, Jackie Alessi Ceccolini, Charlie Donohue, Paul Hunter, Mike Kligerman, Jennifer Kohut, Terry Laich, Jim Pacileo, Megan Devlin Olt, and Veronica Ormrod. Richard Aguzzi (Class of 1958) Richard...
zip06.com
Scrivo Set Up Valley Volleyball for Success as Setter, Senior Captain
The position of setter is quite a crucial one when it comes to the success of a high school volleyball team, yet Sophie Scrivo has certainly set her mark within the position and for the Valley Regional volleyball squad during her tenure. The Warriors’ senior captain grew up playing everything...
high-profile.com
Decades Old JFK Middle School Returns as New Building
When the John F. Kennedy Middle School opened this fall to greet students and faculty after a nearly two-year renovation, the original building, constructed in 1969, was literally just a shell of its old self. Renovations and new construction transformed the over 50-year-old building into a cohesive series of state-of-the-art learning spaces featuring universal access and deep flexibility. With updated systems to provide comfort, efficiency and resiliency, the “new-old” school will serve the Enfield community for decades to come.
zip06.com
DeMayo Celebrated By North Haven Baseball Community He Helped Create
Sports Person of the Week seems like a significant understatement for someone like Bob DeMayo. Sports Person of the last six decades is more appropriate. The Connecticut native coached the North Haven baseball team for 64 years before retiring after this past spring season. The North Haven baseball community came...
zip06.com
Chris Avena: Hard Work and Humility
Pasquale G. “Patsy” DiLungo Veterans Memorial Ice Rink celebrated its grand re-opening on Nov. 19, following two years of renovations during the coronavirus pandemic. While several groups and individuals played a part in the reconstruction efforts, the rink’s maintainer Chris Avena is among the chief participants in that effort.
zip06.com
School Board Launches Survey to Assist Search for Branford’s Next Superintendent
The Branford Public Schools Board of Education values the voice of its community and invites you to help shape its search for our next Superintendent. All educational partners including parents, community leaders, employees and students may share their thoughts in one of several upcoming community input forums or through an online survey (click here for the English version or click here for the Spanish version).
zip06.com
Henry Gettenberg
On Nov. 4, Henry Gettenberg of Madison, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family and best friends. Henry was the oldest child of Eisig and Marietta Gettenberg born April 19, 1949, in Modena, Italy. In 1951, his family immigrated to the United States and resided in Brooklyn, New York. On the streets of Brooklyn, Henry found a love of stick ball, the New York Yankees, and music of the ‘50s and ‘60s.
zip06.com
Barbara Claire Whiton
Barbara Claire Whiton, 74, longtime resident of Guilford, and most recently of New Haven, passed away at CT Hospice, Branford, on Nov. 28. Barbara was born in Norwalk, on April 9, 1948, daughter of the late Augustus Sherrill Whiton Jr. and Anna Jean (Overman) Whiton. She was the beloved sister of Paul Whiton of Rockland, Maine; Michael Whiton of Bainbridge Island, Washington; Geoffrey Whiton of Montrose, Colorado ; Linda Whiton of Greenfield, Massachusetts, and Margaret Tilton of Toccoa, Georgia. She is also survived by nine nieces and nephews: Sarah, Ember, Moriah, Grace, Jordan, Madeline, Jason, Daniel, and Kevin.
zip06.com
Denise Marie Crimm
Denise Marie Crimm, age 70, of Old Saybrook passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving son and daughter on Tuesday morning, Nov. 29 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert C. Crimm who predeceased her on April 14, 2017. She was born in Hartford the daughter of the late Lorenzo D. Lavallee and Edith H. Pashby.
zip06.com
Nigel Daw
Nigel Daw of Branford died Nov. 3 at the age of 88, after a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Nigel was a pioneer in visual neurophysiology and author, as well as a true gentleman and loving husband, father and grandfather. Born and educated in the UK, he came to America, as an associate scientist at Polaroid to study color vision; and then went on to get his PhD in Biophysics at Johns Hopkins University. After a postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard and with ongoing research at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, he joined the faculty at Washington University in St. Louis, becoming Acting Chairman in Physiology, then in Neurobiology. After 23 years, he moved to Branford, to take a position at Yale, serving as Professor and Research Director in Ophthalmology and Visual Science, and Professor in Neurobiology until he retired. He received the 1994 Friedenwald Award from the Association for Research in Vision and Opthalmology for his many contributions to the field, and wrote the widely used textbook, Visual Development, as well as a book for a more general audience, How Vision Works.
zip06.com
NB Council Updated on Building Projects, Cosgrove Shelter
North Branford’s Town Council received updates at is Tuesday, Dec. 6 meeting regarding progress on the town’s building projects for North Branford High School (NBHS) and the new police facility, as well as some news about the removal of an illuminated insignia sign at North Branford Intermediate School (NBIS).
zip06.com
Making Spirits Bright
The Branford High School Music Makes Choir performed holiday favorites at different businesses for customers during Branford’s annual Sip & Stroll. The Music Makers are currently fundraising for a trip to Disney Studios to perform with Disney artists and a possible spot on an upcoming movie. Performing inside of BACA are (left to right) Nicholas Colombo, Tiffany Meeks, Jade Baccarelli, Grace D’Addio, Layla Richmond, and Levi Berger.
zip06.com
Burton E. Chapman, Jr.
Burton E. Chapman, Jr., 83, of Laurel Drive in Old Lyme, formerly of Old Saybrook passed after a brief illness on Dec. 1 at Middlesex Hospital, Middletown. Burton was born in Middletown on May 12, 1939. Burton was predeceased by is wife Diane J Chapman; his father Burton E. Chapman; and his mother Eunice M. (Jakobe) Chapman.
zip06.com
Charles R. Morrissey, Sr.
Charles R. “Charlie” Morrissey, Sr., 79, of Groton, formerly of Shawmut Avenue, North Haven, passed away peacefully on Dec. 2 at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, New London. He was the beloved husband of Janice Hall Morrissey for nearly 58 years. Charles was born in New Haven, on Feb. 19, 1943 and was the son of the late Charles J. and Anne Dwyer Morrissey.
NBC New York
School Board in Connecticut Reverses Course After Calendar Controversy
A growing school calendar controversy has Farmington switching gears. Before a packed room at the middle school in Farmington on Monday, the school board voted to reverse course and add back two Jewish holidays as days off for the 2023-24 school year. “They listened to the public feedback and they...
zip06.com
East Haven Donors Provide $10,000 for 3rd Annual Holiday Gift Card Program
For a third year, $10,000 will help spread holiday cheer in the form of 500 $20 gift cards to local businesses; to be used by residents in need just in time for Christmas. The cards will be provided thanks to a grassroots effort started by a local attorney and supported by local donors, merchants and continued assistance from East Haven’s Twin Pines Diner.
zip06.com
Steve Rowe: The Cutting Edge
Steve Rowe’s varied career includes stints as the manager of a camera shop, a wedding photographer, a deliveryman for a linen company, a personal trainer, and an Essex Steam Train employee. Now you can find him on weekends at the farmers’ market at The Dudley Farm in Guilford. He is not only the market manager, but he is also a vendor of hand-carved utensils and a knife sharpener.
zip06.com
Guilford Attorney Joins Pullman & Comley
Pullman & Comley, LLC has announced the addition of five associates to the firm — Daniel R. Barrack, Meagan A. Cauda, Liana Feinn, Joshua S. Smith, and Gwaina D. Wauldon. Smith, a Guilford resident, is an associate in the business and finance practice, has a diverse background working with businesses across several areas of the law, including environmental law, real estate and land use. His focus is on assisting businesses in formation, providing services to clients with regard to their merger and acquisition activities and structuring and negotiating operating agreements and governance documents. Smith received his B.A. from University of California, Santa Cruz and his J.D. from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles.
Comments / 0