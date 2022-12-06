ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockett, Risner nominated for Walter Payton ‘Man of the Year’ Award

By Landon Reinhardt
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

MANHATTAN, Kan. ( KSNT ) – Two K-State football alums have been nominated for the NFL’s Walter Payton “Man of the Year” Award.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who played at K-State from 2011-2014, picked up First-Team All-American honors as a senior. Denver Broncos offensive lineman Dalton Risner played for K-State from 2014-2018, picking up First-Team All-American honors as a senior.

The former wildcat teammates have received the nomination from their respective teams to represent the organization for the award.

K-State lands at No. 9 in final College Football Playoff rankings of the year

The Walter Payton “Man of the Year” award goes to a player that demonstrates great community service effort off the field, alongside stellar performance on the field.

Through Lockett’s Light It Up Foundation, the former Wildcat has been using his platform to help Black communities in Seattle, Kansas and his home state of Oklahoma. Amongst numerous charitable actions, Lockett provided 12 scholarships worth $5,000 to Tulsa teens after funding three-day internships at large organizations.

Risner has been nominated off numerous efforts to help the surrounding Denver community. His organizational efforts include, but are not limited to: Special Olympics, A Precious Child and Fire Relief Auction.

The winner of the award is granted $250,000 to a charity of their choosing, plus, a permanent patch on their jersey depicting the award. This year’s winner will be announced during NFL Honors ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

