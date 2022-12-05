ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gareth Southgate is humming 1982 England squad's pop song as he hones his battle plans to beat France

By Nick Parker
 3 days ago
THREE Lions boss Gareth Southgate has been humming England’s 1982 World Cup squad song as he hones his plans to beat France on Saturday night.

The ex-Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender, 52, is getting inspiration from This Time (We’ll Get It Right).

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has been humming England’s 1982 World Cup squad song as he hones his plans to beat France on Saturday night Credit: Getty
The 1982 anthem which starred 'Captain Fantastic' Bryan Robson, above being held, and bubble-permed Kevin Keegan, reached No2 in the charts Credit: Bob Thomas Sports Photography - Getty

The song, which starred “Captain Fantastic” Bryan Robson and bubble-permed Kevin Keegan, reached No2 in the charts.

And England beat France 3-1 at that World Cup in Spain — with a young Southgate watching from home as his hero Robson scored twice.

He said: “1982 was my first World Cup watching England. I remember the sticker albums.

“I obviously know the songs — and they are in my head.”

England’s only previous World Cup meeting with France was a 2-0 victory on the way to winning the tournament in 1966.

There have been two draws and one France win at Euros matches, and Southgate said: “It is a brilliant challenge for us.”

England face France on Saturday as they look to progress to the next round of the World Cup.

