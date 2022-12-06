Read full article on original website
Man arrested for kidnapping, threatening to kill woman in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
UPDATE (6:52 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022): 20-year-old Jorden Wooding, of Charleston, was arraigned Thursday after allegedly taking a woman’s cell phone and watch and pointing a pistol at her, according to a criminal complaint. The victim says this happened around 1:30 p.m. The complaint says law enforcement was dispatched and they detained Wooding. […]
WSAZ
Teen convicted of murdering 4 family members
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A teenager was convicted Thursday after a four-day trial in the deaths of his mother, stepfather, and two younger siblings. Gavin Smith was found guilty on all charges which included three counts of first-degree murder, one county of second-degree murder and one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony.
West Virginia man arrested on drug charges, handgun and meth seized
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia man is behind bars after a drug investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, Andy ‘AJ’ Maynard of Prichard, WV was arrested by the West Virginia State Police in Cabell County.
WSAZ
Man sentenced to life without mercy in killing, dismemberment case
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Tuesday, a Cabell County jury recommended a man convicted of killing and dismembering a woman in 2017 go to prison for the rest of his life. In October, Argie Jeffers was convicted of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a deceased human body.
Metro News
Man who strangled wife, led police on three-county chase with child in back seat heads to prison
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man who lead police on a three-county chase with his young child in the backseat of his car earlier this year is heading to prison. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango on Wednesday sentenced Dakota Taylor, 20, of Nitro, to 1-5 years for strangulation and 1-5 years for child neglect creating risk of bodily injury or death.
WSAZ
Man charged with holding woman at gunpoint in apartment
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston faces charges after allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint Thursday in an apartment in Cross Lanes, Kanawha County court records show. Jordan L. Wooding, 20, is charged with wanton endangerment, as well as enticing away, kidnapping or holding hostage any person.
sciotopost.com
Scioto County – Woman Found Guilty of Trafficking Fentanyl
SCIOTO – Judge Mark Kuhn of the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas sentenced a Michigan woman to 20.5 – 26 years in prison after she was convicted by a jury following a 2 day trial on November 29, 2022. Candace D. Guice, 24, of Ecorse, Michigan, a...
UPDATE: WV State Police working with FBI to address false shooting reports
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Police have addressed the widespread fraudulent reporting of school shooting situations throughout the state on Wednesday. The statement came late Wednesday afternoon with the acknowledgment of the initial reports received which pertained to South Charleston High School in Kanawha County and...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Meth Trafficking Charges Following Traffic Stop
A traffic stop in Martin County ended in an arrest. Deputies pulled over a car along RT 292 on Saturday night. The driver wound up going to jail for a warrant and several traffic violations. After exiting the vehicle, officers noticed a pill-bottle in the man’s waistband. The passenger, 46-year-old...
Huntington Woman Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Courtney Michelle McComas, 34, of Huntington, pleaded guilty today to distribution of a quantity of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on September 24,2021, McComas sold approximately 1.63 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant in a vehicle at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Richmond Street in Huntington.
WSAZ
Par Mar Store raided for drug activity allowed to reopen
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ ) – A temporary restraining order that closed a Par Mar store in Charleston expired Wednesday, clearing the way for the convenience store to reopen following a raid by Charleston Police last month due to drug activity. Six people were arrested Nov. 29 after search warrants...
wchstv.com
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,637, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 74-year-old man from Raleigh County.
One person injured in Cedar Grove, West Virginia, crash
CEDAR GROVE, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a crash with injuries happened in Cedar Grove, West Virginia. The accident was at 29 Mount Lewis Cemetery Road. According to dispatchers, one vehicle was involved in the crash, and one person was taken to the hospital. Metro could not confirm the seriousness of the injuries or […]
WSAZ
Huntington High School shooting threat determined to be false alarm
Par Mar store raided for drug activity allowed to reopen. Community anxious for answers in body found investigation. Randy Kirkendoll's body was found in a river on November 22. Investigators are still working to determine what happened to him. Area vehicle dealer recognized on the national scale. Updated: 3 hours...
WTRF
Man sues West Virginia hospital after they incorrectly told him they removed his appendix
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Fayette County man is suing Charleston Area Medical Center, claiming doctors there told him they removed his ruptured appendix when they did not, according to the West Virginia Record. The man, Dallas Settle, filed suit December 2 in Kanawha Circuit Court. His attorneys call...
Former Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office employee pleads guilty to stealing $38,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office employee pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $38,000 in fees from people buying concealed handgun licenses. According to the Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, Cheryl Brady used her position to steal at least $37,964 in fees received from issuing concealed carry permits and the performance […]
1 trapped in vehicle after Cabell County, West Virginia, crash, dispatchers say
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash where dispatchers say a person is trapped in a vehicle in Cabell County. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, a single-vehicle crash happened around 1:27 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in the 6500 block of Route 60, also known as Ohio […]
WSAZ
Student arrested after incident at George Washington High School
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A George Washington High School student was arrested Monday after an incident on school property. According to Charleston Police, paramedics and law enforcement responded to the school Monday afternoon. A male student was arrested by Charleston police and taken to juvenile court. Further information about the...
WSAZ
Baggies of methamphetamine found in woman’s purse
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman with an outstanding felony warrant from a previous drug investigation is now behind bars after a traffic stop in Wayne County. According to Sheriff Rick Thompson, the traffic stop happened in Prichard and Hunter Thompson, of Fort Gay, was the passenger of a vehicle that was stopped by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.
sciotopost.com
Update – Human Remains in Scioto County, was a Middle Aged Woman with a Unique Birth Defect
Scioto County – Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman states that his office was contacted on Friday, December 2, 2022, at approximately 10:33 a.m., by a hunter who thought he might have discovered human remains. Sheriff Thoroughman stated that deputies and detectives responded to the location, as well as Scioto...
