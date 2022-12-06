ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ilion, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Charged With Burglary in Chenango County

Two people have been charged after a string of burglaries in Sherburne. According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, several businesses were broken into in November and December. During these incidents, money was taken and property was damaged. After an investigation, Andrew E. Frank, Jr. and Rena M. Jones, both...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Ilion man pleads guilty to possession of bath salts

ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On December 8th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that an Ilion man has pled guilty to possessing with the intent to sell and distribute bath salts. On Thursday, 32-year-old Jordan Burks A.K.A Justin Burts, of Ilion, NY pled...
ILION, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Lee Center man arrested for possessing 73 bags of fentanyl

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 23-year-old Joshua Gillett of Lee Center was arrested for possessing 73 bags of fentanyl and more than 66 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Oneida City Police Department. On Wednesday, December 7 around 8:42 p.m. the Oneida City Police conducted a traffic stop of a car on North Main Street for […]
LEE CENTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Son accused of murdering mother arraigned in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man accused of murdering his mother in their Van Buren condo was arraigned in Syracuse Wednesday morning. At 9:30 a.m., Daniel D. Chilson, 43, appeared before Judge Shadia Tadros to be arraigned on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection to his mother’s death.
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Report: North Country man found guilty in court for making meth

LOWVILLE- A North Country man has been found guilty for unlawfully manufacturing meth. This trial began Monday for Nickolas C. Tubolino, 45, of Lorraine, NY, with a jury reaching their verdict Wednesday. These updates are according to the latest from Linking Lewis County. Tubolino was found guilty on one count...
LORRAINE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Identify Woman Killed in Chenango County Crash

New York State Police have released the name of the woman who lost her life in a two-vehicle crash on December 5th. According to state police, the woman was identified as 22-year-old Jasmine R. Morrison of Rome, NY. Police say Morrison was a passenger in a van that struck the...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 8, 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. $2,700 stolen from Syracuse Indoor Sports Center New York State Police BCI in North Syracuse is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspect […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Pedestrian hit by car in Rome remains in critical condition

ROME, N.Y. – A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on Black River Boulevard in Rome Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. near East Oak Street. Police say the driver stopped and remained at the scene until authorities arrived. The pedestrian was...
ROME, NY

