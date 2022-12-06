Read full article on original website
Schenectady man accused of grand larceny
A Schenectady man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly failing to report unemployment benefits. David Arredondo, 38, faces one count of third-degree grand larceny.
WKTV
Case of possible horse neglect under investigation in Herkimer County
SCHUYLER, N.Y. – Investigators found a dead horse at a property in Schuyler Wednesday evening while looking into a possible case of animal neglect. Herkimer County Humane Investigator Greg Foster says five thoroughbred racing horses from the same property have died. The owner had several horses and rents a...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Charged With Burglary in Chenango County
Two people have been charged after a string of burglaries in Sherburne. According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, several businesses were broken into in November and December. During these incidents, money was taken and property was damaged. After an investigation, Andrew E. Frank, Jr. and Rena M. Jones, both...
cnyhomepage.com
Ilion man pleads guilty to possession of bath salts
ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On December 8th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that an Ilion man has pled guilty to possessing with the intent to sell and distribute bath salts. On Thursday, 32-year-old Jordan Burks A.K.A Justin Burts, of Ilion, NY pled...
Nursing home duo accused of forgery, petit larceny
Two nursing home employees have been arrested for allegedly falsifying and forging business records at their place of work.
Saratoga County sheriff warning of local phone scammer
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of an ongoing phone scam. The scam is primarily occurring at area restaurants.
UPDATE: OTL Weekly Round-Up suspect Steven A. Johnson arrested
Update: The shoplifter in Madison County has been identified as 38-year-old Steven A. Johnson from Canastota. He was arrested by State Police on December 5. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In November, NewsChannel 9 put viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton who has now been identified and arrested. Police are still […]
Former Prattsville Town Supervisor sentenced for fraud
Today in Federal Court, Kory O'Hara, a former Town Supervisor of Prattsville, New York, was sentenced for grant fraud.
Three arrested for Broadalbin high school burglary
Fonda police arrested two 18-year-olds and Logan B. VanDyke, 20 of Gloversville on December 7. The three were allegedly involved in a burglary at Broadalbin high school.
Police: Schenectady HS student slashed in face
In the early afternoon on Tuesday, school resource officers at Schenectady High were alerted to an altercation inside the school.
Lee Center man arrested for possessing 73 bags of fentanyl
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 23-year-old Joshua Gillett of Lee Center was arrested for possessing 73 bags of fentanyl and more than 66 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Oneida City Police Department. On Wednesday, December 7 around 8:42 p.m. the Oneida City Police conducted a traffic stop of a car on North Main Street for […]
One business caught in underage drinking operation
The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) went undercover on December 1 in Schenectady, Saratoga and Warren counties to conduct an underage-drinking operation. Out of seven businesses visited only one sold to an underage agent.
Fulton County Sheriff’s looking for missing teen
Fulton County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in locating Chloe St Germain, 17. Fulton County Sheriffs posted on their Facebook and listed Chloe as a missing person.
Son accused of murdering mother arraigned in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man accused of murdering his mother in their Van Buren condo was arraigned in Syracuse Wednesday morning. At 9:30 a.m., Daniel D. Chilson, 43, appeared before Judge Shadia Tadros to be arraigned on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection to his mother’s death.
flackbroadcasting.com
Report: North Country man found guilty in court for making meth
LOWVILLE- A North Country man has been found guilty for unlawfully manufacturing meth. This trial began Monday for Nickolas C. Tubolino, 45, of Lorraine, NY, with a jury reaching their verdict Wednesday. These updates are according to the latest from Linking Lewis County. Tubolino was found guilty on one count...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Police Identify Woman Killed in Chenango County Crash
New York State Police have released the name of the woman who lost her life in a two-vehicle crash on December 5th. According to state police, the woman was identified as 22-year-old Jasmine R. Morrison of Rome, NY. Police say Morrison was a passenger in a van that struck the...
On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 8, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. $2,700 stolen from Syracuse Indoor Sports Center New York State Police BCI in North Syracuse is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspect […]
WKTV
Pedestrian hit by car in Rome remains in critical condition
ROME, N.Y. – A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on Black River Boulevard in Rome Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. near East Oak Street. Police say the driver stopped and remained at the scene until authorities arrived. The pedestrian was...
Traffic pursuit leads to three arrests and seizure of 20,000 packets of fentanyl
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Detectives went on a traffic pursuit Sunday night, December 4, and ended up arresting three suspects and seizing 20,000 packets of Fentanyl and a handgun as a result of a search warrant. The Syracuse police detectives attempted to stop a vehicle in the 200 block of Almond Street for […]
