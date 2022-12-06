Read full article on original website
EXCELSIOR TOWNSHIP, MI – A man died after a head-on collision between two vehicles Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, in Kalkaska County, police said. Around 6:15 a.m., a man was traveling eastbound on County Road 612 in Excelsior Township west of Lewis School Road when he lost control of the vehicle on the slushy roadway and crossed the center line, 9&10 News reports. The vehicle was struck by a westbound van.
The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office says a man died in a two-car crash in Excelsior Township after bad road conditions caused him to cross the center line on Tuesday. Around 6:15 a.m., a two-car crash happened on County Road 612 west of Lewis School Road. William Lanning was driving a car eastbound when he lost control on the slushy roadway and crossed the center line. He was hit by Jakob Dunham who was driving a van westbound.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect accused of stealing dozens of items from places around Lake and Osceola Counties. The Sheriff's Office says deputies recovered dozens of stolen items from two separate properties this week. They are still searching for the 44-year-old Luther man accused of stealing the items.
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people have been arrested and charged with operating a drug house, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. Appollonia Impellizzeri, 32, of Big Rapids, and Joseph Berwanger, 32, of Paris, Michigan, were arraigned in the 77th District Court on the following charges:. Delivery of...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI — A woman has been arrested after crashing into a large rock in Mecosta County. The crash took place at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, on Hoover Road and 200th Avenue, north of Big Rapids. When Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene, they found one vehicle driven by a woman had gone off the roadway, crashing into a large rock. The vehicle was no longer drivable.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man is facing several charges after he allegedly fled the scene of a now-fatal hit-and-run in Northern Michigan. Timothy James Lyon, 47, was arraigned Tuesday for failure to stop at scene of accident resulting in serious impairment or death, which is a felony, lying to a peace officer and operating a vehicle with license restrictions.
Ronald James Grunwell III, 42, of Cadillac, has been arrested after failing to deliver an item he sold on Facebook Marketplace. Michigan State Police Cadillac Post was contacted on Oct. 31 by a man who claimed he purchased a sawmill that was for sale online by Grunwell, but never received it.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MICH., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Update: The 23-year-old victim of a hit and run in Grand Traverse County has died. Allison Jo Baker died from her injuries Monday night according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. ===============. A Grand Traverse County man is being held on a $250,000...
UPDATE 12/05/33 4:15 p.m. The driver of the Honda CRV involved in Friday night’s hit and run has been charged. Timothy Lyon was charged with failure to stop at an accident (a 5 year felony), lying to an officer (2 years), and violating his license to drive (90 days).
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Dec. 2 a jury found man guilty of the murder of his son, Newaygo County Prosecuting Attorney Ellsworth J. Stay Jr. announced Tuesday. Darrel Dakan was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his son Joshua Dakan on Dec. 27, 2021.
At 12:55am, deputies responded to a traffic stop on Northland Dr/ 6 Mile Rd. Aetna Twp. Female driver crashed her vehicle, avoiding a deer. After investigation , the driver was arrested for OWI 1st and lodged at 54 without incident. At 6:46pm, deputies responded to a vehicle fire, on Northland/12...
A Cadillac man has been charged for defrauding people through building projects more than a year after the first complaint. They say he was even wanted in Grand Traverse County for the same exact thing at the time. State Police were tipped off about Jakob Dexter-Mattson-Frontera’s business, J-Dub Construction, in...
A man has been found guilty of murdering his son outside their home near White Cloud in 2021.
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Vets Bridge in Bay City is stuck open indefinitely, according to Bay County Central Dispatch. The bridge got stuck open Tuesday afternoon, making it the second of the city’s four bridges to be closed to motorists. The nearby Liberty Bridge has been closed for...
A Michigan man has accepted a plea deal in a case where he and his former wife are accused of starving nearly 40 deer to death. According to reports, 58-year-old Dale G. Reinhardt pleads guilty to the felony changes in front of a Bay County Judge on Monday. The reports note that Reinhardt pleaded no contest to one count of abandoning or cruelty to 25 or more animals. The Michigan man faces up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
A Facebook post that featured a mysterious abandoned vehicle with Michigan license plates led to the mystery being solved. Marianne King Williams posted in a Higgins Lake, MI group a photo of a Ford Flex that was abandoned in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, after Hurricane Ian in September. The front of the vehicle says Higgins Lake.
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City is closed to traffic and it could be some time before it reopens. The Michigan Department of Transportation has called in experts from out of state to look at the problem, which is a piece of equipment that is out of alignment by just one inch. A drive shaft on the bridge is what is out of alignment, and that is part of the rack and pinion that moves the bridge up or down.
BAY CITY, MI— As the closure of Veterans Memorial Bridge stretches past its third day, residents and visitors in Bay City have been vocal about how they really feel about current bridge conditions. Social media posts have been circulating about the conditions of the two remaining open bridges, Independence...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Building a new home is taking longer than it used to. There's a shortage of of electrical transformers, and it's leaving some nearly-finished homes unlivable. Supply chain shortages have continued to burden the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic, and now it's having a huge impact...
