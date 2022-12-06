Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Rapids Manufacturing Plant Closing Next Spring
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Wisconsin Rapids manufacturing plant will close next spring. Sonoco will shut down its tube and core center, leaving 70 workers out of a job, by next March. Officials with the company confirmed the news to the Department of workforce development on Tuesday. According to their filing...
WSAW
D.C. Everest School District seeks items for their Winter Wish List drive
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.C. Everest School District is accepting clothing, hygiene products and winter wear as part of its Winter Wish List this season. The district is accepting only new and unworn apparel and footwear, such as: athletic wear, sweatpants, leggings, shoes, winter boots, winter coats and various hygiene products for distribution within the school district.
WSAW
Your Town Wausau: Win Brockmeyer’s legacy at Wausau High
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau football scene is currently split into four area teams: D.C. Everest, Newman Catholic, Wausau West and Wausau East. But at one point, they were united by one school - Wausau High School. That football team was one of the team’s best teams in the state, and it was coached by one of the best coaches in the state.
WSAW
Your Town Wausau: Higher education has a rich history in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the City of Wausau continues to grow and expand into what it is today, so has higher education in the area. “The UW has been offering courses in Wausau since 1933,” said Brett Barker, a history professor at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau.
WSAW
Delta Dental delivers 271 pajamas to kids in crisis
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Delta Dental delivered 271 pajamas to kids in crisis through the American Academy of Pediatrics’ program, Brush Book Bed. Brush Book Bed aims to help younger kids have a proper bedtime routine. Employees of Delta Dental collected donations of pajamas. Delta Dental then provides toothbrushes and books and delivers boxes of those items to nonprofit organizations.
Man of Honor Society readies for ham giveaway
WAUSAU – The Man of Honor Society will hold its 14th annual Ham Giveaway Dec. 10 at Marathon Park in Wausau. Guidelines will replicate 2021. The Man of Honor Society’s mission is to give back to veterans and active military in Marathon County. The giveaway, which begins at 9 a.m. is typically finished within 45 minutes or fewer. In 2021, more than 600 hams were distributed.
WSAW
Your Town Wausau: Architectural masterpieces
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau prides itself on being unique. Like the architecture of many houses, preserved from yesteryear. Within the city are three districts on the National Register of Historic Places. ”We have a lot of standalone houses also on the National Register. But to have three districts in...
WLUC
Marshfield announces Chuck Nelson as Chief Business and Strategy Officer
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday Marshfield Clinic Health System announced Chuck Nelson as chief business and strategy officer for Marshfield Clinic Health System. Nelson previously served as president of Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson and chief operating officer of Michigan. He will lead efforts to advance the Health System’s strategic growth within and beyond its service area. The role will also align the Health System’s Marketing and Business Development departments with the organization’s System-level strategic priorities.
WSAW
Wausau School District to host community meeting about possible restructuring
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District will host a public meeting Wednesday night to share more information about the future of the district. School leaders are looking to possibly restructure the district as a way to address growing concerns about the differences in staff, student, and family experiences based on the school one attends or works at within the district. The district says inconsistent student success, access to programming, and staff working experience along with declining enrollment and continued long-term financial challenges have led them to consider the possibility of restructuring the district.
WSAW
Northcentral Technical College using ‘Timberwolf Table’ food pantry to help students fight food insecurity
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - At Northcentral Technical College, the Timberwolf Table is a campus food pantry helping students in need of a meal for five years. “We want to feed a student for a day,” says Shawn Sullivan, Director of Student Development. ”It’s just a nice mix of ways that students can grab food and be able to know that at least for one day, they’re gonna have something to eat.”
WSAW
Your Town Wausau: The history of Sylvan Hill
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For nearly 50 years families and kids have been having fun at Sylvan Hill in Wausau, but it took some time before Sylvan Hill became what we know it as today. Sylvan Hill began in 1964 when the parks department acquired 46 acres of land. In...
WSAW
The number of structure fires continues to increase this winter
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Northcentral Wisconsin’s seen an unusually high number of structure fires for this time of year, according to local authorities. Winter provides plenty of opportunities to cause a fire in your home. The Merrill Fire Department says being aware of space heaters, cooking surfaces, and holiday lights are crucial to keeping safe. In the meantime, first and second responders are easing the burden for those who’ve already suffered a loss.
WSAW
Your Town Wausau: First United Methodist Church of Wausau celebrates 175 years
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This year we are celebrating the City of Wausau’s 150th anniversary. The first congregation in town was around 25 years before Wausau was founded and they’re still going strong today. The First United Methodist Church of Wausau has 175 years of rich history. When...
WSAW
Truckers for Tots toy drive delivers its 14th annual event
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the fourteenth year Mid-State Trucking Service is collecting presents for kids in their Truckers for Tots toy drive. This year, they raised almost $70,000 for five different communities. They visit Fleet Farm locations to pick out toys for the families that need them. “We...
Pet of the Week: Dakota
My name is Dakota and I’m a whole lot of dog. Are there any Saint Bernard lovers out there?. I’m a gentle giant who is looking for a home with an experienced owner. There’s not a lot known about my original home but I came to the shelter after not getting along with the dog in the last home. I love to lean in for lots of attention, play in the pool and I’m sure I’ll be crazy about you. I will need to be the only dog in your life, but trust me, I’ll make it all worthwhile. Call my staff for more details!
WSAW
Angel Tree program needs your help; deadline is Dec. 16
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Christmas is less than three weeks away and a program to help brighten the holidays for Marathon County children needs your help. The Salvation Army of Wausau Angel Tree program distributes gifts from donors to children that may normally not receive a present on Christmas. The child’s age and a wishlist item are then placed on Christmas trees at area businesses. Volunteers purchase a gift a return it to the business where it is then passed on to the child.
WSAW
3 vehicle head-on collision on Wis 107 at Highland Drive just north of Marathon City
MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A three-vehicle, head-on collision occurred on Wisconsin Highway 107 at Highland Drive around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Multiple individuals were transported by Wausau Medical and SAFER to a nearby hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. All north and southbound lanes were blocked for nearly three...
WSAW
Four area teams pick up wins in Dec. 6 prep highlights
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH boys basketball picked up a win, while Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids girls basketball picked up wins on the court in Dec. 6 prep highlights. The Central Wisconsin Storm took down Medford, 5-0. SPASH got off to a quick start against Chippewa Falls, jumping out to a 17-5 lead in the first half. They finished a tight victory, 60-59.
hubcitytimes.com
Road project draws large crowd to public meeting
PITTSVILLE — The future of a busy Wood County intersection drew dozens of people to a public hearing and open house in Pittsville last month. About a hundred concerned citizens and business owners went to the Pittsville Community Center Nov. 30, to hear the latest proposals from DOT officials, and voice their opinions, regarding the future alignment of the intersection of WIS 73/80 and Wood County A on Pittsville’s north end. The work is part of a larger project – the resurfacing of Hwy. 80 from the intersection to Poplar Street near Hay Creek Pallet.
WEAU-TV 13
Project Christmas week begins in Jackson County
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Jackson County volunteers are spending this week wrapping presents for others through Project Christmas of Jackson County, Inc. Project Christmas of Jackson County, Inc. is a nonprofit providing food vouchers and gifts to families in Jackson County this holiday season. The organization is supporting 380 families this year.
