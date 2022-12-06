Read full article on original website
zip06.com
Branford Sports Hall of Fame Inducts 10 New Members
The Branford Sports Hall of Fame inducted 10 members on November 18 at the Woodwinds Restaurant in Branford. The inductees were Richard Aguzzi, Jackie Alessi Ceccolini, Charlie Donohue, Paul Hunter, Mike Kligerman, Jennifer Kohut, Terry Laich, Jim Pacileo, Megan Devlin Olt, and Veronica Ormrod. Richard Aguzzi (Class of 1958) Richard...
zip06.com
H-K Girls’ Hoops Building Shoreline Success Brick by Brick This Year
The Haddam-Killingworth girls’ basketball team is quite literal when it comes to its philosophy for the season, with growing and building a fruitful foundation for success by working with actual bricks in practice. The Cougars are ready to lay down a competitive club daily and be a concrete solid squad as an upstart within the Shoreline Conference.
high-profile.com
Decades Old JFK Middle School Returns as New Building
When the John F. Kennedy Middle School opened this fall to greet students and faculty after a nearly two-year renovation, the original building, constructed in 1969, was literally just a shell of its old self. Renovations and new construction transformed the over 50-year-old building into a cohesive series of state-of-the-art learning spaces featuring universal access and deep flexibility. With updated systems to provide comfort, efficiency and resiliency, the “new-old” school will serve the Enfield community for decades to come.
wiltonbulletin.com
CT All-American high school soccer players include Lucas Almeida, Samir Dishnica, Gabby Tirado
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Cheshire soccer players Samir Dishnica and Gabby Tirado were among Connecticut players named All-American Monday by the United Soccer Coaches this season. Other state players joining Dishnica on the All-American team are: Daniel Istambouli from South Kent, Lucas Almeida...
zip06.com
Chris Avena: Hard Work and Humility
Pasquale G. “Patsy” DiLungo Veterans Memorial Ice Rink celebrated its grand re-opening on Nov. 19, following two years of renovations during the coronavirus pandemic. While several groups and individuals played a part in the reconstruction efforts, the rink’s maintainer Chris Avena is among the chief participants in that effort.
zip06.com
Westbrook Hall of Fame Seeking Nominations
Nominations and applications are now open for the newly re-established Westbrook Hall of Fame Award. Westbrook Public Schools (WPS) is looking to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of its graduates as a model for its current and future students. WPS is proud of its graduates and looks forward to sharing and honoring their accomplishments with the community, as well as with the graduating members of the Class of 2023 as they consider their future and how they will contribute to their profession and community after graduation.
zip06.com
Burton E. Chapman, Jr.
Burton E. Chapman, Jr., 83, of Laurel Drive in Old Lyme, formerly of Old Saybrook passed after a brief illness on Dec. 1 at Middlesex Hospital, Middletown. Burton was born in Middletown on May 12, 1939. Burton was predeceased by is wife Diane J Chapman; his father Burton E. Chapman; and his mother Eunice M. (Jakobe) Chapman.
zip06.com
Scrivo Set Up Valley Volleyball for Success as Setter, Senior Captain
The position of setter is quite a crucial one when it comes to the success of a high school volleyball team, yet Sophie Scrivo has certainly set her mark within the position and for the Valley Regional volleyball squad during her tenure. The Warriors’ senior captain grew up playing everything...
zip06.com
Henry Gettenberg
On Nov. 4, Henry Gettenberg of Madison, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family and best friends. Henry was the oldest child of Eisig and Marietta Gettenberg born April 19, 1949, in Modena, Italy. In 1951, his family immigrated to the United States and resided in Brooklyn, New York. On the streets of Brooklyn, Henry found a love of stick ball, the New York Yankees, and music of the ‘50s and ‘60s.
zip06.com
Nigel Daw
Nigel Daw of Branford died Nov. 3 at the age of 88, after a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Nigel was a pioneer in visual neurophysiology and author, as well as a true gentleman and loving husband, father and grandfather. Born and educated in the UK, he came to America, as an associate scientist at Polaroid to study color vision; and then went on to get his PhD in Biophysics at Johns Hopkins University. After a postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard and with ongoing research at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, he joined the faculty at Washington University in St. Louis, becoming Acting Chairman in Physiology, then in Neurobiology. After 23 years, he moved to Branford, to take a position at Yale, serving as Professor and Research Director in Ophthalmology and Visual Science, and Professor in Neurobiology until he retired. He received the 1994 Friedenwald Award from the Association for Research in Vision and Opthalmology for his many contributions to the field, and wrote the widely used textbook, Visual Development, as well as a book for a more general audience, How Vision Works.
zip06.com
Edward J. McManus
Edward J. “Ed” McManus, 98, of Hamden, formerly of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Nov. 22 at his home. He was the beloved husband of 69 years to the late Lucy D’Alessio McManus. Edward was born in Killingly, on Sept. 18, 1924, and was the son of the late Andrew J. and Alice Stone McManus. He served his country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
milfordmirror.com
2022 Class LL football championship preview: Greenwich vs. Fairfield Prep
The 2022 CIAC Class LL football championship preview capsule. Compiled by Pete Paguaga, Sean Patrick Bowley and Mike Fornabaio. Where/When — Rentschler Field, East Hartford, 5:30 p.m. Tickets (digital only/no cash) — Adults $10, Students/Senior Citizen $5. On the Air/Web — NFHS NETWORK. Seeds/Records — No. 5...
zip06.com
Eleanor Provasoli
Eleanor “Ellie” Provasoli died peacefully at her home in North Haven, on Nov. 28 at the age of 93, surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Louise Bango; her brother Joseph Bango; and her husband and the love of her life Anthony “Tony” Provasoli.
zip06.com
NB Council Updated on Building Projects, Cosgrove Shelter
North Branford’s Town Council received updates at is Tuesday, Dec. 6 meeting regarding progress on the town’s building projects for North Branford High School (NBHS) and the new police facility, as well as some news about the removal of an illuminated insignia sign at North Branford Intermediate School (NBIS).
zip06.com
Encore!
Madison A Better Chance held its Holiday Concert 2022 at the First Congregational Church on Dec. 4. Daniel Hand High School’s contemporary acapella choir ENCORE were among the performers.
zip06.com
Steve Rowe: The Cutting Edge
Steve Rowe’s varied career includes stints as the manager of a camera shop, a wedding photographer, a deliveryman for a linen company, a personal trainer, and an Essex Steam Train employee. Now you can find him on weekends at the farmers’ market at The Dudley Farm in Guilford. He is not only the market manager, but he is also a vendor of hand-carved utensils and a knife sharpener.
zip06.com
Essex Winter Series Receives Supporting Arts Grant from CT Office of the Arts
The Connecticut Office of the Arts Supporting Arts Grant is given to many recipients each year to provide unrestricted funding for arts organizations to pursue their missions. This year, 219 recipients received funds totaling $1,014.063, and the Essex Winter Series (EWS) is grateful to once again be one of the organizations to benefit from this generous funding.
thenexthoops.com
No easy way forward for Connecticut without Azzi Fudd
Connecticut sophomore guard Azzi Fudd is expected to miss three to six weeks with a knee injury, the school announced on Tuesday. During the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to Notre Dame, a teammate fell on Fudd’s right knee. Fudd exited the game to the locker room after the collision, appearing to hyperextend her knee. She returned for a few minutes in the second quarter, but was not moving well; she did not return to play in the second half.
zip06.com
Madison Historical Society Announces Holiday Lantern Tour
Did you know that many Main Street businesses at the turn of the last century were owned and operated by immigrants? Or that a Madison woman who staged one-act plays in her garden on Island Avenue, contributing to the birth of traveling summer theater groups? Or that the installation of the trolley system in Madison brought tourists to our town and made leisure travel possible for those who could not afford an automobile? These stories and others from the 1920s will be told at the Holiday Lantern Tour on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m.
zip06.com
St. Margaret’s Celebrates Outdoor Mass
St. Margaret’s Parish, 24 Academy St., Madison, celebrated a parish picnic and outdoor Mass on Sept. 25 at the Surf Club. This was the first formal parish picnic since 2014. The day began with the celebration of Mass by St. Margaret’s Pastor Phil Schulze and Deacon Adam Michaele. Mass was celebrated on the deck of the Surf Club building overlooking Long Island Sound. It is the first time ever St. Margaret’s held an outdoor Mass for all of its parishioners. Following Mass, over 225 parishioners enjoyed a cookout and were entertained by Re-Play, a band comprised of Madison residents and parishioners featuring Lynn Sasso on vocals. The Parish Council looks forward to continuing this annual tradition. The Parish Council would like to thank the Madison Beach and Rec Department, all the vendors who contributed to the day’s success, as well as the many parishioners who brought food and volunteered their time and talents. A special thank you to Chris Lena for chairing the event.
