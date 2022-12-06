Dolores Davis (Dee) Moschel, age 94, died at Arbor Village in Kent, Washington on November 20, 2022. Dee Moschel, a registered nurse by profession and community activist by inclination, was known in the community for her work in human services. She was an active member of several Boards and community Task Forces, and was at one time an officer in each of the following: Community Health Centers of King County; Kent Chamber of Commerce; Kent Downtown Partnership; Human Services Commission—City of Kent; Kent Downtown Association; and Soroptimist International of Kent. She received awards from most of these organizations, including the Soroptimist Woman of Distinction (1989), the President’s Award by the Kent Chamber of Commerce (1990), the David E “Ned” Skinner Community Service Award (1991), and the designation as lifetime honorary member of the Kent Downtown Partnership.

