They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
q13fox.com
Teen’s lawyer paints different picture of alleged assault against Yelm coach
YELM, Wash - An off-field moment after Yelm High School's victory against Bellevue in the semi-finals has garnered a lot of attention, and both sides involved have different accounts of what happened. Last week, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted in its weekly blotter that a football coach was walking...
kentreporter.com
Federal Way schools to pay $5.25M settlement after student athlete’s death
Federal Way Public Schools district will pay a $5.25 million settlement to the parents of Allen Harris, a 16-year-old student who died during a summer football practice in 2018, according to the family’s attorney. A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against the school district in August 2019 by Connelly...
kentreporter.com
Dolores Davis (Dee) Moschel | Obituary
Dolores Davis (Dee) Moschel, age 94, died at Arbor Village in Kent, Washington on November 20, 2022. Dee Moschel, a registered nurse by profession and community activist by inclination, was known in the community for her work in human services. She was an active member of several Boards and community Task Forces, and was at one time an officer in each of the following: Community Health Centers of King County; Kent Chamber of Commerce; Kent Downtown Partnership; Human Services Commission—City of Kent; Kent Downtown Association; and Soroptimist International of Kent. She received awards from most of these organizations, including the Soroptimist Woman of Distinction (1989), the President’s Award by the Kent Chamber of Commerce (1990), the David E “Ned” Skinner Community Service Award (1991), and the designation as lifetime honorary member of the Kent Downtown Partnership.
kentreporter.com
Flu season is off to historically severe start | UW Medicine
Flu-related hospitalizations are higher so far this year in the United States than during every previous season to this point since 2011, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Adults 65 and older and young children under age 5 have the highest current rates of hospitalization for...
kentreporter.com
Darlene Joan Schmolke (Johnson) | Obituary
Darlene Schmolke, 82, a long-time Kent resident passed away at home. She was born in Renton, to Bessie & Floyd Johnson. Darlene grew up on a farm in Cougar Mt, attending Issaquah HS, class of ‘58. She soon married Reinhard Schmolke and moved to Kent where they raised their 3 daughters.
kentreporter.com
Kent man accused in Meridian Elementary incident to get new evaluation
A Kent Municipal Court judge granted a defense attorney’s request for a new competency evaluation for a man facing two charges for an incident at Meridian Elementary School. Noah W. Peterson, 26, had a competency hearing Thursday, Dec. 8 in front of Judge Michael Frans, but that hearing has been continued to Dec. 22 to allow time for the new evaluation to be conducted, according to an email from Kent City Attorney Tammy White.
kentreporter.com
Developer plans five-story apartment complex in Kent on Novak Lane
A developer plans to build a 195-unit, five-story, mixed-use apartment complex in Kent along Novak Lane, just west of Central Avenue North, south of Bowen Scarff Ford and southwest of Carpinito Brothers. Alliance Pacific Northwest Builders, of Seattle, part of Arizona-based Alliance Residential Company, received design review approval and a...
kentreporter.com
Kent man, 80, dies in three-vehicle crash along Central Avenue South
An 80-year-old Kent man died after two vehicles struck his vehicle at about 5:34 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 in the 1700 block of Central Avenue South. Callers to 911 reported that the man was driving a vehicle making a left turn onto Central Avenue South from a private lot when it collided with a vehicle going southbound on Central Avenue, according to a Kent Police statement released Dec. 6. The impact of that collision sent the man’s car into the northbound lanes of Central Avenue where it was struck by another vehicle.
kentreporter.com
Federal Way Discount Guns faces lawsuit for illegally selling high-capacity gun magazines
State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is suing Federal Way Discount Guns and the store owner, Mohammed Reza Baghai, for reportedly selling illegal high-capacity magazines and is seeking an injunction to block the store from selling high-capacity magazines. Washington adopted the ban on high-capacity magazines in July after the Legislature approved...
kentreporter.com
U.S. Attorney’s Office reaches settlement with Kent-based Tri-Med
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington and Kent-based Tri-Med Ambulance LLC, have reached a settlement agreement aimed at improving services for patients who are deaf or hard of hearing. The settlement resolves an Americans with Disabilities (ADA) complaint brought by a South King County resident...
kentreporter.com
Kent to receive first opioid settlement payment from drug companies
The city of Kent expects this month to receive the first of 17 annual payments totaling an estimated $1.15 million as part of the state’s half-billion dollar opioid settlement with three pharmaceutical companies stemming from a lawsuit by Attorney General Bob Ferguson. Ferguson announced in October that Washington state...
