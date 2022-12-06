ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

q13fox.com

Teen’s lawyer paints different picture of alleged assault against Yelm coach

YELM, Wash - An off-field moment after Yelm High School's victory against Bellevue in the semi-finals has garnered a lot of attention, and both sides involved have different accounts of what happened. Last week, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted in its weekly blotter that a football coach was walking...
YELM, WA
kentreporter.com

Dolores Davis (Dee) Moschel | Obituary

Dolores Davis (Dee) Moschel, age 94, died at Arbor Village in Kent, Washington on November 20, 2022. Dee Moschel, a registered nurse by profession and community activist by inclination, was known in the community for her work in human services. She was an active member of several Boards and community Task Forces, and was at one time an officer in each of the following: Community Health Centers of King County; Kent Chamber of Commerce; Kent Downtown Partnership; Human Services Commission—City of Kent; Kent Downtown Association; and Soroptimist International of Kent. She received awards from most of these organizations, including the Soroptimist Woman of Distinction (1989), the President’s Award by the Kent Chamber of Commerce (1990), the David E “Ned” Skinner Community Service Award (1991), and the designation as lifetime honorary member of the Kent Downtown Partnership.
KENT, WA
kentreporter.com

Flu season is off to historically severe start | UW Medicine

Flu-related hospitalizations are higher so far this year in the United States than during every previous season to this point since 2011, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Adults 65 and older and young children under age 5 have the highest current rates of hospitalization for...
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Darlene Joan Schmolke (Johnson) | Obituary

Darlene Schmolke, 82, a long-time Kent resident passed away at home. She was born in Renton, to Bessie & Floyd Johnson. Darlene grew up on a farm in Cougar Mt, attending Issaquah HS, class of ‘58. She soon married Reinhard Schmolke and moved to Kent where they raised their 3 daughters.
KENT, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent man accused in Meridian Elementary incident to get new evaluation

A Kent Municipal Court judge granted a defense attorney’s request for a new competency evaluation for a man facing two charges for an incident at Meridian Elementary School. Noah W. Peterson, 26, had a competency hearing Thursday, Dec. 8 in front of Judge Michael Frans, but that hearing has been continued to Dec. 22 to allow time for the new evaluation to be conducted, according to an email from Kent City Attorney Tammy White.
KENT, WA
kentreporter.com

Developer plans five-story apartment complex in Kent on Novak Lane

A developer plans to build a 195-unit, five-story, mixed-use apartment complex in Kent along Novak Lane, just west of Central Avenue North, south of Bowen Scarff Ford and southwest of Carpinito Brothers. Alliance Pacific Northwest Builders, of Seattle, part of Arizona-based Alliance Residential Company, received design review approval and a...
KENT, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent man, 80, dies in three-vehicle crash along Central Avenue South

An 80-year-old Kent man died after two vehicles struck his vehicle at about 5:34 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 in the 1700 block of Central Avenue South. Callers to 911 reported that the man was driving a vehicle making a left turn onto Central Avenue South from a private lot when it collided with a vehicle going southbound on Central Avenue, according to a Kent Police statement released Dec. 6. The impact of that collision sent the man’s car into the northbound lanes of Central Avenue where it was struck by another vehicle.
KENT, WA
kentreporter.com

U.S. Attorney’s Office reaches settlement with Kent-based Tri-Med

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington and Kent-based Tri-Med Ambulance LLC, have reached a settlement agreement aimed at improving services for patients who are deaf or hard of hearing. The settlement resolves an Americans with Disabilities (ADA) complaint brought by a South King County resident...
KENT, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent to receive first opioid settlement payment from drug companies

The city of Kent expects this month to receive the first of 17 annual payments totaling an estimated $1.15 million as part of the state’s half-billion dollar opioid settlement with three pharmaceutical companies stemming from a lawsuit by Attorney General Bob Ferguson. Ferguson announced in October that Washington state...
KENT, WA

