Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
mycitizensnews.com
Development project for Parcel B moves forward
NAUGATUCK — The mixed-use development project for Parcel B is rolling ahead after creating a new zone downtown. The Zoning Commission on Nov. 16 approved text changes to the land use regulations that creates a special development district to create a “combined working, service, shopping, retial, restaurant/dining, entertainment, recreation, residential, hotel, medical, technology, industry, educational, energy creation, office and other compatible uses in a coordinated environment.”
mycitizensnews.com
Property transfers for Dec. 8
Robert Shabarekh sold property on 33 Avenue D to Lenytza Rodriguez for $270,000. Jacqueline M. Mccarthy sold property on 51 Hockanum Glen Rd to Ricardo and Sara Santiago for $474,900. Jamiey L. King sold property on 35 Noe Pl to Nancy Lemachko for $321,000. Virginia C. Brown sold property on...
zip06.com
NB Council Updated on Building Projects, Cosgrove Shelter
North Branford’s Town Council received updates at is Tuesday, Dec. 6 meeting regarding progress on the town’s building projects for North Branford High School (NBHS) and the new police facility, as well as some news about the removal of an illuminated insignia sign at North Branford Intermediate School (NBIS).
zip06.com
Development of Branford Parcel Approved for Med-Tech Firm
An undeveloped parcel of Branford land fronting Route 1 at 819-841 East Main St. has been approved to bring in a medical technology firm’s corporate office and research and development building. Located along East Main Street/Route 1 at the intersection of Goldsmith Road, the 9.4-acre site, of which approximately...
ctexaminer.com
Middletown Opts for Local Control Over Accessory Apartments
MIDDLETOWN – Willing to go along with the state’s efforts to boost affordable housing, but not to tie itself to state law, town officials opted out of Connecticut’s new rules for allowing accessory apartments after adopting instead its own regulations closely aligned with the state model. On...
Oak Hills Park Authority poised to boot another restaurant operator
NORWALK, Conn. — The Oak Hills Park Authority is once again unhappy with its restaurant operator. OHPA will not renew its lease with Dry Dock Smokin’ Aces operator Don Mastronardi unless Mastronardi agrees to operate the restaurant with predictable hours, OHPA member Alan Dutton said to the Board of Estimate and Taxation (BET) on Monday. Mastronardi is also behind on rent payments and has been asked to provide a golfer’s menu.
zip06.com
School Board Launches Survey to Assist Search for Branford’s Next Superintendent
The Branford Public Schools Board of Education values the voice of its community and invites you to help shape its search for our next Superintendent. All educational partners including parents, community leaders, employees and students may share their thoughts in one of several upcoming community input forums or through an online survey (click here for the English version or click here for the Spanish version).
Parents are corrupting Connecticut’s public education system
The parental rights movement wants more control over what goes on in the classroom. But is that best for all children?
darientimes.com
Are new real estate listings in New Haven County signaling a tipping point for CT homebuyers?
After two-thirds of New Haven County cities and towns generated sufficient numbers of new home listings to replace those sold in the third quarter, the market remained balanced into December, signaling a break in the high prices that have thwarted many Connecticut buyers during the pandemic real estate market. William...
Reports show 'extremely concerning' increase in homelessness across Connecticut
WATERBURY, Conn. — After a long day, most Connecticut residents get to go where they call home, but for many people, that reality isn’t the same. “That’s what many of our guests here will say is that this time last year they weren’t like this,” said Megan Santiago, the director of Saint Vincent DePaul Shelter in Waterbury.
darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation
Connecticut State Sen. Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is a Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested...
Homelessness Advocates Brace For “Tidal Wave”
City officials and local professionals concerned with combatting homelessness gathered at City Hall to sound the alarm on a growing housing crisis — as they considered ways to pay for more affordable places for New Haveners to live. The question of how to expand the city’s deeply affordable housing...
CT Attorney Specializing In Personal Injury Admits To Tax Evasion, Must Repay IRS $750K
An attorney based in Connecticut faces jail time after admitting to tax evasion. Wallingford resident Mark Carbutti, age 48, who is an attorney specializing in personal injury law, pleaded guilty to tax evasion on Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Connecticut US Attorney's Office. For se…
westportjournal.com
Red alert: Despite qualms, new restaurant’s awnings OK’d
WESTPORT — A new downtown restaurant was served up approval by the Architectural Review Board and Historic District Commission on Tuesday — at least for its bright red awnings and its sign. The Original Pancake House, a West Coast chain, plans to open its Westport location at 35/43...
zip06.com
Life by the Water
Located in the heart of the Pine Orchard Association, this home is perfect for a weekend getaway, summer home, or even year-round living. Featuring hardwood flooring throughout and four bedrooms, this Colonial is just a short walk or drive to the water and nearby shops and restaurants.. The main floor...
zip06.com
SCCTU Regional Traffic Enforcement Team Releases End-of-Year Statistics
Proactive motor vehicle enforcement has become a top priority for the six towns in the South-Central Connecticut six-town compact and, with the year coming to a close, the following statistics have been compiled for 2022. Since the South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit (SCCTU) Regional Traffic Enforcement Team’s creation and initial...
NBC New York
School Board in Connecticut Reverses Course After Calendar Controversy
A growing school calendar controversy has Farmington switching gears. Before a packed room at the middle school in Farmington on Monday, the school board voted to reverse course and add back two Jewish holidays as days off for the 2023-24 school year. “They listened to the public feedback and they...
$4.5M Fire Truck, Police SUV Plan Advances
Should a once-in-a-lifetime flood of federal money be used to fund more gas-powered public safety vehicles, while the city contends with a looming climate crisis and one of the highest asthma rates in the country?. Alders raised those questions — even as they moved ahead the Elicker Administration’s proposal to use $4.5...
zip06.com
Steve Rowe: The Cutting Edge
Steve Rowe’s varied career includes stints as the manager of a camera shop, a wedding photographer, a deliveryman for a linen company, a personal trainer, and an Essex Steam Train employee. Now you can find him on weekends at the farmers’ market at The Dudley Farm in Guilford. He is not only the market manager, but he is also a vendor of hand-carved utensils and a knife sharpener.
momcollective.com
An Award Winning Gift Shop In a Most Unusual Place
This post is sponsored by Mellow Monkey. Please support our sponsors. Mellow Monkey owner Howard Aspinwall never anticipated having a brick-and-mortar store when he opened Mellow Monkey as an online gift and home décor business. He started his small business out of his garage almost a decade ago and quickly found his business outgrowing his home space.
