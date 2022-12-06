ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford, CT

mycitizensnews.com

Development project for Parcel B moves forward

NAUGATUCK — The mixed-use development project for Parcel B is rolling ahead after creating a new zone downtown. The Zoning Commission on Nov. 16 approved text changes to the land use regulations that creates a special development district to create a “combined working, service, shopping, retial, restaurant/dining, entertainment, recreation, residential, hotel, medical, technology, industry, educational, energy creation, office and other compatible uses in a coordinated environment.”
NAUGATUCK, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Property transfers for Dec. 8

Robert Shabarekh sold property on 33 Avenue D to Lenytza Rodriguez for $270,000. Jacqueline M. Mccarthy sold property on 51 Hockanum Glen Rd to Ricardo and Sara Santiago for $474,900. Jamiey L. King sold property on 35 Noe Pl to Nancy Lemachko for $321,000. Virginia C. Brown sold property on...
BEACON FALLS, CT
zip06.com

NB Council Updated on Building Projects, Cosgrove Shelter

North Branford’s Town Council received updates at is Tuesday, Dec. 6 meeting regarding progress on the town’s building projects for North Branford High School (NBHS) and the new police facility, as well as some news about the removal of an illuminated insignia sign at North Branford Intermediate School (NBIS).
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Development of Branford Parcel Approved for Med-Tech Firm

An undeveloped parcel of Branford land fronting Route 1 at 819-841 East Main St. has been approved to bring in a medical technology firm’s corporate office and research and development building. Located along East Main Street/Route 1 at the intersection of Goldsmith Road, the 9.4-acre site, of which approximately...
BRANFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Middletown Opts for Local Control Over Accessory Apartments

MIDDLETOWN – Willing to go along with the state’s efforts to boost affordable housing, but not to tie itself to state law, town officials opted out of Connecticut’s new rules for allowing accessory apartments after adopting instead its own regulations closely aligned with the state model. On...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Oak Hills Park Authority poised to boot another restaurant operator

NORWALK, Conn. — The Oak Hills Park Authority is once again unhappy with its restaurant operator. OHPA will not renew its lease with Dry Dock Smokin’ Aces operator Don Mastronardi unless Mastronardi agrees to operate the restaurant with predictable hours, OHPA member Alan Dutton said to the Board of Estimate and Taxation (BET) on Monday. Mastronardi is also behind on rent payments and has been asked to provide a golfer’s menu.
NORWALK, CT
zip06.com

School Board Launches Survey to Assist Search for Branford’s Next Superintendent

The Branford Public Schools Board of Education values the voice of its community and invites you to help shape its search for our next Superintendent. All educational partners including parents, community leaders, employees and students may share their thoughts in one of several upcoming community input forums or through an online survey (click here for the English version or click here for the Spanish version).
BRANFORD, CT
westportjournal.com

Red alert: Despite qualms, new restaurant’s awnings OK’d

WESTPORT — A new downtown restaurant was served up approval by the Architectural Review Board and Historic District Commission on Tuesday — at least for its bright red awnings and its sign. The Original Pancake House, a West Coast chain, plans to open its Westport location at 35/43...
WESTPORT, CT
zip06.com

Life by the Water

Located in the heart of the Pine Orchard Association, this home is perfect for a weekend getaway, summer home, or even year-round living. Featuring hardwood flooring throughout and four bedrooms, this Colonial is just a short walk or drive to the water and nearby shops and restaurants.. The main floor...
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

SCCTU Regional Traffic Enforcement Team Releases End-of-Year Statistics

Proactive motor vehicle enforcement has become a top priority for the six towns in the South-Central Connecticut six-town compact and, with the year coming to a close, the following statistics have been compiled for 2022. Since the South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit (SCCTU) Regional Traffic Enforcement Team’s creation and initial...
MADISON, CT
NBC New York

School Board in Connecticut Reverses Course After Calendar Controversy

A growing school calendar controversy has Farmington switching gears. Before a packed room at the middle school in Farmington on Monday, the school board voted to reverse course and add back two Jewish holidays as days off for the 2023-24 school year. “They listened to the public feedback and they...
FARMINGTON, CT
New Haven Independent

$4.5M Fire Truck, Police SUV Plan Advances

Should a once-in-a-lifetime flood of federal money be used to fund more gas-powered public safety vehicles, while the city contends with a looming climate crisis and one of the highest asthma rates in the country?. Alders raised those questions — even as they moved ahead the Elicker Administration’s proposal to use $4.5...
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Steve Rowe: The Cutting Edge

Steve Rowe’s varied career includes stints as the manager of a camera shop, a wedding photographer, a deliveryman for a linen company, a personal trainer, and an Essex Steam Train employee. Now you can find him on weekends at the farmers’ market at The Dudley Farm in Guilford. He is not only the market manager, but he is also a vendor of hand-carved utensils and a knife sharpener.
GUILFORD, CT
momcollective.com

An Award Winning Gift Shop In a Most Unusual Place

This post is sponsored by Mellow Monkey. Please support our sponsors. Mellow Monkey owner Howard Aspinwall never anticipated having a brick-and-mortar store when he opened Mellow Monkey as an online gift and home décor business. He started his small business out of his garage almost a decade ago and quickly found his business outgrowing his home space.
STRATFORD, CT

