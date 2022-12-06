Read full article on original website
What did people search for the most in West Virginia in 2022?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 2022 is almost over and Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022” has been released. It shows what people all over the United States have searched for. Google says the Charleston, West Virginia, area includes most of the WOWK 13 News viewing area: Portsmouth, Ohio; Ashland, Kentucky; and Huntington, West Virginia. The […]
$450 million steel plant to open in West Virginia
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday that a Fortune 500 company will open a new plant in the Mountain State.
How West Virginia coordinated statewide response to school threat hoaxes
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — First responders quickly reacted to today’s hoax calls here at home and around the state. The magnitude of the response is being called a success. According to the State Department of Homeland Security, at least 15 West Virginia county 911 centers received calls about possible threats at countless schools. When that happens police and sheriff’s departments are dispatched from the call center with the presumption that the threats are real. The state’s Emergency Operations Center and school officials are notified, too.
‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive
Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
How fun are West Virginia cities?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two West Virginia cities are both near the middle of the list of the most fun cities in the United States, according to a study by WalletHub. The study used three main criteria: entertainment and recreation; nightlife and parties; and the cost. Out of 182...
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
Golden Delicious apple originated in West Virginia
CLAY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Golden Delicious apple is now found in grocery stores and farmer markets all across the nation, but the Golden Delicious first got its start from a chance seedling on a farm in Clay County. In 1912, a Golden Delicious apple tree that arose...
Five charged with COVID fraud in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. — A federal grand jury returned indictments Tuesday alleging fraud against five people in connection with COVID-19 according to the United States Department of Justice. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced that charges have been filed against individuals alleged to have improperly benefited from funds appropriated by Congress in response to the COVID-19 […]
Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means
Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning.
False threats made to schools in Southern West Virginia, across state
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies have received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violent acts on campuses across the state on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. At this time several counties have reported threats including Barbour, Cabell, Harrison, Ohio, Kanawha, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, […]
Five people in northern West Virginia are facing federal COVID fraud charges
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A federal grand jury has indicted five West Virginians, four of whom are from the northern panhandle. The suspects allegedly fleeced the government out of CARES Act funds. One of them, 27-year-old Dalton Haas of Wheeling, is charged with wire fraud and making false statements.
Study: How conservative is West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A study by the Center for Legislative Accountability (CLA) found a record level of political polarization among state lawmaker voting patterns in the United States during 2021. The CLA examined all 7,400 state lawmakers across all 50 states and found a 64.99 percentage-point difference between...
Fireball passes over Monongalia County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 1,000 people reported seeing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia last week. The American Meteor Society received 1,102 reports and some videos showing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia on Thursday, Dec. 1 around 7:34 p.m. A fireball...
Fake active shooter calls flood state including South Charleston High
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The man who made the fake active shooter call to Kanawha County Metro 911 identified himself as Alex Edwards. That call and more than a dozen others to other 911 centers in West Virginia sent fear throughout high school communities. “There’s an active shooter at...
New report reveals severity of antisemitism in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new state report reveals the scope of antisemitism in Virginia and outlines steps to address the problem. In one of his first executive orders, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced plans to create the Commission to Combat Antisemitism. The panel’s report says there is an alarming national trend of increasing hate toward the Jewish community, and Virginia has not been spared.
WVDOH says coal company to cross back under I-70, grieving son and daughter plead, “do better”
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Division of Highways says Interstate-70 at the state line is finally opening back up to four lanes in the coming days after the coalmine, Tunnel Ridge, caused I-70 bridges to be replaced. But now, the WVDOH says the coal company will...
Unmarked graves, an ‘ugly history’: W.Va. weighs mine safety
HAVACO, W.Va. (AP) — Mayapple plants sprout in the sunken soil where the bodies lie, their leaves sheltering the unmarked graves like tiny umbrellas. The forgotten burial ground is overrun by four-wheel tire tracks near a path strewn with discarded bottles and other trash. More than a century of...
Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
New jobs coming to Jackson Co.
JACKSON, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today joined Bellisio Foods, Inc ., JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP), to announce that nearly 200 new jobs are coming to Jackson County. Bellisio Foods, the nation’s third-largest...
This day in history: Worst mining disaster in American history occurred in West Virginia
MARION COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – December 6, 1907 is a day that will never be forgotten in West Virginia and across the nation. On this day, 115 years ago, Fairmont Coal Company’s number 6 and number 8 mines both exploded killing 361 miners. It was the deadliest mining disaster in American history.
