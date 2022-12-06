ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WOWK 13 News

What did people search for the most in West Virginia in 2022?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 2022 is almost over and Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022” has been released. It shows what people all over the United States have searched for. Google says the Charleston, West Virginia, area includes most of the WOWK 13 News viewing area: Portsmouth, Ohio; Ashland, Kentucky; and Huntington, West Virginia. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wfxrtv.com

How West Virginia coordinated statewide response to school threat hoaxes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — First responders quickly reacted to today’s hoax calls here at home and around the state. The magnitude of the response is being called a success. According to the State Department of Homeland Security, at least 15 West Virginia county 911 centers received calls about possible threats at countless schools. When that happens police and sheriff’s departments are dispatched from the call center with the presumption that the threats are real. The state’s Emergency Operations Center and school officials are notified, too.
VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive

Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CHARLESTON, WV
wfxrtv.com

How fun are West Virginia cities?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two West Virginia cities are both near the middle of the list of the most fun cities in the United States, according to a study by WalletHub. The study used three main criteria: entertainment and recreation; nightlife and parties; and the cost. Out of 182...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Golden Delicious apple originated in West Virginia

CLAY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Golden Delicious apple is now found in grocery stores and farmer markets all across the nation, but the Golden Delicious first got its start from a chance seedling on a farm in Clay County. In 1912, a Golden Delicious apple tree that arose...
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Five charged with COVID fraud in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. — A federal grand jury returned indictments Tuesday alleging fraud against five people in connection with COVID-19 according to the United States Department of Justice. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced that charges have been filed against individuals alleged to have improperly benefited from funds appropriated by Congress in response to the COVID-19 […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

False threats made to schools in Southern West Virginia, across state

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies have received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violent acts on campuses across the state on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. At this time several counties have reported threats including Barbour, Cabell, Harrison, Ohio, Kanawha, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, […]
GHENT, WV
wfxrtv.com

Study: How conservative is West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A study by the Center for Legislative Accountability (CLA) found a record level of political polarization among state lawmaker voting patterns in the United States during 2021. The CLA examined all 7,400 state lawmakers across all 50 states and found a 64.99 percentage-point difference between...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Fireball passes over Monongalia County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 1,000 people reported seeing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia last week. The American Meteor Society received 1,102 reports and some videos showing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia on Thursday, Dec. 1 around 7:34 p.m. A fireball...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

New report reveals severity of antisemitism in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new state report reveals the scope of antisemitism in Virginia and outlines steps to address the problem. In one of his first executive orders, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced plans to create the Commission to Combat Antisemitism. The panel’s report says there is an alarming national trend of increasing hate toward the Jewish community, and Virginia has not been spared.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
PARKERSBURG, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New jobs coming to Jackson Co.

JACKSON, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today joined Bellisio Foods, Inc ., JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP), to announce that nearly 200 new jobs are coming to Jackson County. Bellisio Foods, the nation’s third-largest...

