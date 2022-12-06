CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — First responders quickly reacted to today’s hoax calls here at home and around the state. The magnitude of the response is being called a success. According to the State Department of Homeland Security, at least 15 West Virginia county 911 centers received calls about possible threats at countless schools. When that happens police and sheriff’s departments are dispatched from the call center with the presumption that the threats are real. The state’s Emergency Operations Center and school officials are notified, too.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO