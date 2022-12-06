Read full article on original website
Jeff Metcalf
2d ago
this story is all wrong. cops are there before 10:00 still there at 3:00 and they walked away with nothing according to the scanner at 4:00 a shot was heard probably a hunter since the gun was already taken away from the man per his friend per officer on radio.
Reply
4
Related
Police arrest man after standoff on Barr Street
Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department served a search warrant at a home on Barr Street and took a man into custody Wednesday night.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Woman Arrested After Shooting Firearm To Get Man’s Attention
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was recently arrested after allegedly shooting a firearm in a residence to get a man’s attention. Melissa L. Estep, 58, 3687 S. Country Club Road, Warsaw, is charged with criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony. On Nov....
wfft.com
Elderly couple found dead in Paulding County, suspect arrested
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) -- A Paulding County man is in jail after authorities found an elderly couple dead in a barn. Clay Dockery, 23, is charged with two counts of murder, one count of theft plus other "unclassified felonies." Paulding County deputies were called to 6502 Road 123 in...
wfft.com
Police: Teen steals car with kids inside, leads officers on chase in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) == Police say a 17-year-old boy stole a car with two young children inside and then led officers on a chase before crashing into another car Thursday. Police responded to Hessen Cassel Road at 6:30 p.m. after someone reported their car stolen. Officers learned two children,...
2 suspects arrested after string of break-ins in Jonesville
Police are still sorting out exactly when it started, but officials believe a string of break-ins and vandalism in the city of Jonesville occurred somewhere around Thanksgiving.
WNDU
Elkhart police searching for theft suspect
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for information on a theft suspect!. Officers are trying to identify this person! They’re believed to be involved in a theft in the 1700 block of Cassopolis Street back in October. If you recognize this person, contact Det. Sgt....
Accused gas station killer headed for mental hospital after incompetency is found by judge and defense
Accused killer will not be released, legal expert says FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Three families continue to suffer as the legal case against Joseph Bossard continues on to a third year. Bossard is accused of shooting to death two young men and severely wounding a third in February 2021. As of Thursday, Bossard has been […]
WANE-TV
Court docs: Driver revived with 2 doses of Narcan now wanted in 2020 crash case
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When officers arrived at the crash scene, it took two doses of Narcan to revive the driver who admitted to drinking two bottles of wine and taking two Percocets. However, when Andre Wilson, Jr. was taken to the hospital with injuries, a blood test...
abc57.com
Goshen woman killed in crash on County Road 19
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A Goshen woman was killed in a crash on County Road 19 Thursday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:18 a.m., a 2020 Dodge Durango was traveling south on C.R. 19, north of C.R. 38, when a pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from the west side and into the path of the Durango.
abc57.com
Elkhart bomb squad responds to situation at Cobus Green in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and Elkhart bomb squad responded to a situation at Cobus Green in Osceola Thursday morning. According to dispatch, deputies were called to the scene at 3 a.m. When ABC57 arrived just before 7:30 a.m., Elkhart County deputies and officers from the Elkhart...
WNDU
Mishawaka man hospitalized after crashing into horse in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka man was hospitalized after he struck a horse while driving a Toyota Corolla in Elkhart County earlier this week. Police say the 55-year-old driver was heading west on County Road 4 just east of County Road 29 around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. That’s when the driver says a horse sprinted from a private drive and into his path of travel.
WANE-TV
Police arrest 21-year-old suspect in shooting in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department arrested a man in connection to a Tuesday morning shooting in downtown Fort Wayne that left a man in critical condition. Two men were in a car in the parking lot of Taco Bell on West Jefferson Boulevard when...
13abc.com
Investigators believe Monroe Co. K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Officials are investigating an alleged incident of a K9 officer attacking a deputy’s toddler in Monroe County, Michigan. The K9 has since been removed from the department. According to documentation provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office following a 13abc FOIA request, the Calhoun...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
Second Indiana man charged in attempted Van Wert murder
VAN WERT — Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, entered pleas of not guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court during his arraignment hearing last week to charges of complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all felonies of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault.
WANE-TV
Police find missing 19-year-old man last seen in Andrews in September
(WANE) — The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department (HCSD) and the Andrews Police Department are asking for assistance in finding a missing 19-year-old man who has been missing since September. The HCSD said in a Facebook post 19-year-old Randy Owen Holley was last seen in Andrews during the week...
Wanted man recaptured after fleeing police custody in Hillsdale County
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI -- A man who managed to break out of a police car Monday night has been returned to custody, police said. At about 9 p.m. Dec. 5, a 34-year-old man who had been placed under arrest managed to free himself from a Hudson Police Department patrol car as it was passing through the city of Hillsdale, police said.
wtvbam.com
Bronson Fire Department officials report increase in illegal burning complaints
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Fire Department says they are experiencing an uptick in illegal burning complaints. They point out illegal burning diminishes tax dollars intended for emergency services. Bronson fire officials remind residents that a burn permit is needed for anything larger than a campfire. If you...
Van Wert man arraigned on aggravated arson charge
VAN WERT — A Van Wert man entered a plea of not guilty to a first-degree felony count of aggravated arson during his arraignment hearing on Tuesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Christopher Tinsley Jr., 26, also pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted escape and assault,...
Trial date set for former LPD officer charged in Wapak incident
WAPAKONETA — A jury trial has been scheduled for Feb. 13 in Auglaize County Municipal Court for a former Lima police officer charged with misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and obstructing official business during an incident in Wapakoneta earlier this year. Veronica Sepulveda, 36, of Napoleon, appeared for her...
Comments / 4