Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police for failing to appear on drug charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Quayshan Moore, 29, is wanted by Davenport police for failing to appear in court on a controlled substance violation charge. He is also wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for parole violations on a firearm possession charge. According to Quad Cities...
KWQC
Davenport woman sentenced to prison in death of infant
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison in connection with the death of her 22-day-old infant in February 2021. Brandi Lyn Ahlgren, 35, pleaded guilty in September to child endangerment resulting in injury, a Class C felony. She initially faced the more serious charge of child endangerment resulting in death, a Class B felony.
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine woman sentenced on drug charges
Susan Jean Stroughmatt, 33, of Muscatine, was sentenced on Dec. 5, 2022, to eight years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Following her imprisonment, Stroughmatt was ordered to serve five years of supervised release, according to a Tuesday release from the U.S....
KCJJ
IC woman with history of making threats faces weapons charge after search warrant executed on residence
An Iowa City woman with a history of making threats faces charges that she illegally possessed a firearm. 40-year-old Kimberly Mobley was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 2:45 Tuesday afternoon. Iowa City Police say they executed a search warrant on Mobley’s South Dodge Street apartment at 11:30am on October 10th. They claim they found a Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver hidden inside the pocket of a shirt hanging inside Mobley’s bedroom closet.
KWQC
DCI identifies woman in officer-involved shooting
HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation identified Thursday the woman and Henry County, Iowa deputy involved in the Dec. 3 officer-involved shooting. According to DCI, 33-year-old Samantha Shumaker was shot by Deputy Carlos Lopez after Mt Pleasant Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office...
indherald.com
Grand jury indicts three people for introducing drugs into county jail
HUNTSVILLE | Three people have been indicted for introducing drugs into the detention facility at the Scott County Justice Center. The indictment was part of a light December term for a Scott County grand jury, which returned a total of four indictments on Thursday, Dec. 1. Felicia Nicole Hawkins, 23;...
kciiradio.com
Up to 30 years in prison for Orris
Sixty-five-year-old Kevin Orris of Washington, was sentenced to prison for up to 30 years following a contested sentencing on December 2nd. Orris was charged with with Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, a Class C Felony, and Incest, a Class D Felony, following an investigation by the Washington Police Department in September of 2021. On September 2 of 2022, Orris plead guilty to six counts of Incest, each a Class D Felony, symbolizing each year he committed sex acts against his daughter. Orris also admitted that his daughter was a dependent adult, meaning Orris will be placed on the Sex Offender Registry for ten years. At sentencing on December 2, 2022, Orris requested probation, and Washington County Attorney John Gish argued for consecutive prison sentences. In its recommendation to the court, the Iowa Department of Corrections proposed Orris go to prison for the maximum extent possible under the law. The court agreed with Gish and the Department of Corrections, sentencing Orris to prison for up to 30 years.
KWQC
Additional charges in connection to September homicide in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man is facing additional charges in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. On Dec. 6, 17-year-old Corion Thomas and 22-year-old Davyon J. Q. Woods-Jackson were extradited from Oklahoma City to Rock Island. Thomas was initially charged with...
KCJJ
Knife-wielding Coralville man accused of threatening staff at downtown IC bank
A knife-wielding Coralville man faces charges that he threatened the staff of a downtown Iowa City bank. Staff at U.S. Bank on East Washington Street told police 64-year-old Mark Miller of 9th Street had been trespassed from the business on multiple previous occasions. According to arrest records, Miller entered the bank just before 10:30 Wednesday morning and harassed an employee while asking for money. The staffer told Miller to leave, but he refused.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police
QUAD CITIES, Ill. and Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Greyson Killinger, 36, is wanted by Moline police for two counts of felony retail theft and three counts of burglary to a building. He also has warrants for his arrest in Bettendorf and Davenport. According to Quad Cities Crime...
kciiradio.com
More Details Emerge In Officer-Involved Shooting
On Saturday, December 3, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Mount Pleasant Police Department on a domestic disturbance call that led to an officer-involved shooting. According to recently-released court documents, police responded to 710 North Main Street in Mount Pleasant after the victim, identified as Steven Lovell, reported...
KBUR
Mount Pleasant woman shot by police officer facing charges
Mount Pleasant, IA- A Mount pleasant woman who was shot by police on Saturday, December 3rd, is now facing charges. TV Station KTVO reports that Samantha Shumaker of Mount Pleasant is charged with False Imprisonment, Domestic Abuse Assault, and Display or Use of a Weapon. At about 10 PM Saturday,...
KWQC
Former Davenport West High School teacher found guilty in invasion of privacy case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Davenport West High School science teacher has been found guilty of secretly recording people in various stages of undress in his Bettendorf home. Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, will be sentenced Jan. 5 on five counts of invasion of privacy, one count each of preventing...
KCRG.com
Antisemitic messages found in Coralville neighborhood
The website Wishlisted.com released a list of the most popular Christmas movies by state. Man stabs someone after asking about cellphone in Dubuque. A man has been arrested after stabbing a victim in the left shoulder in Dubuque on Monday night. Iowa High School Athletic Association considers changes to football...
ourquadcities.com
Man sentenced to 45 years in grandfather’s death
An East Moline man who will be 29 on Dec. 30 has been sentenced to serve 45 years in prison for killing his grandfather in 2017. Roman P. Knox was sentenced Friday at a bench trial in Rock Island County Court, according to court records. In a jury trial, jurors make the decisions. In a bench trial, the judge makes the decisions.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Coal Valley police investigate home invasion, robbery
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - Coal Valley police are investigating a home invasion and robbery. Coal Valley police responded about 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 28 to the 100 block of West 8th Street for a report of a home invasion. Officers said a man told police two men with women’s...
Central Illinois Proud
Two East Galesburg men arrested Monday for trespassing, weapons
EAST GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday that two men have been arrested during a reported burglary in progress incident on Monday. Jeremy W. Thompson, 42, and Thomas L. Helms, 40, were arrested. At the time, Thompson was found to possess a handgun,...
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested twice for theft of beer
ORANGE CITY—A 53-year-old Davenport woman was arrested Sunday, Dec. 4, in Orange City on two charges of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Lynn Clendenin stemmed from her taking about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Orange City Police Department.
KCJJ
Transient with history of stealing change from laundry machines arrested again for same offense
A transient with a history of stealing change from laundry machines at Iowa City apartment buildings has been arrested again for the same offense. 22-year-old Kevin Ramirez was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 7:45 Tuesday night. Iowa City Police say surveillance video shows Ramirez breaking into a laundry room at an apartment building at 603 South Dubuque Street just after 1:45am on November 11th and just after 10:30am on November 25th. The landlord had reported recent break-ins where the suspect had taken change from laundry machines.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police apprehended
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Rock Island and Bettendorf police was apprehended. Beau Eversoll, 42, was wanted by Rock Island Police Department for burglary of a building. He was also wanted by Bettendorf police for theft, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Comments / 0