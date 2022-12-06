Read full article on original website
Branford Donors Provide $10,000 for 3rd Annual Holiday Gift Card Program
For a third year, $10,000 will help spread holiday cheer in the form of 500 $20 gift cards to local businesses; to be used by residents in need just in time for Christmas. The cards will be provided thanks to a grassroots effort started by a local attorney and supported by local donors, merchants and continued assistance from Branford's Parthenon Diner Restaurant.
Thank You to All
To honor military veterans, as well as to support the Guilford Meals on Wheels program, Guilford Interfaith Volunteers (GIV) hosted the 21st Annual Patriotic Dinner on Veterans Day. Over 150 guests gathered at the Guilford Community Center for the event after a two-year break. Thank you to all who supported...
Barbara Claire Whiton
Barbara Claire Whiton, 74, longtime resident of Guilford, and most recently of New Haven, passed away at CT Hospice, Branford, on Nov. 28. Barbara was born in Norwalk, on April 9, 1948, daughter of the late Augustus Sherrill Whiton Jr. and Anna Jean (Overman) Whiton. She was the beloved sister of Paul Whiton of Rockland, Maine; Michael Whiton of Bainbridge Island, Washington; Geoffrey Whiton of Montrose, Colorado ; Linda Whiton of Greenfield, Massachusetts, and Margaret Tilton of Toccoa, Georgia. She is also survived by nine nieces and nephews: Sarah, Ember, Moriah, Grace, Jordan, Madeline, Jason, Daniel, and Kevin.
Madison Historical Society Announces Holiday Lantern Tour
Did you know that many Main Street businesses at the turn of the last century were owned and operated by immigrants? Or that a Madison woman who staged one-act plays in her garden on Island Avenue, contributing to the birth of traveling summer theater groups? Or that the installation of the trolley system in Madison brought tourists to our town and made leisure travel possible for those who could not afford an automobile? These stories and others from the 1920s will be told at the Holiday Lantern Tour on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Henry Gettenberg
On Nov. 4, Henry Gettenberg of Madison, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family and best friends. Henry was the oldest child of Eisig and Marietta Gettenberg born April 19, 1949, in Modena, Italy. In 1951, his family immigrated to the United States and resided in Brooklyn, New York. On the streets of Brooklyn, Henry found a love of stick ball, the New York Yankees, and music of the ‘50s and ‘60s.
St. Margaret’s Celebrates Outdoor Mass
St. Margaret’s Parish, 24 Academy St., Madison, celebrated a parish picnic and outdoor Mass on Sept. 25 at the Surf Club. This was the first formal parish picnic since 2014. The day began with the celebration of Mass by St. Margaret’s Pastor Phil Schulze and Deacon Adam Michaele. Mass was celebrated on the deck of the Surf Club building overlooking Long Island Sound. It is the first time ever St. Margaret’s held an outdoor Mass for all of its parishioners. Following Mass, over 225 parishioners enjoyed a cookout and were entertained by Re-Play, a band comprised of Madison residents and parishioners featuring Lynn Sasso on vocals. The Parish Council looks forward to continuing this annual tradition. The Parish Council would like to thank the Madison Beach and Rec Department, all the vendors who contributed to the day’s success, as well as the many parishioners who brought food and volunteered their time and talents. A special thank you to Chris Lena for chairing the event.
Denise Marie Crimm
Denise Marie Crimm, age 70, of Old Saybrook passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving son and daughter on Tuesday morning, Nov. 29 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert C. Crimm who predeceased her on April 14, 2017. She was born in Hartford the daughter of the late Lorenzo D. Lavallee and Edith H. Pashby.
Celebrity Status
Children flocked to Santa Claus a soon as he stepped off stage at the Dec. 2 tree lighting on the Guilford Green. Kids were eager to share their wish list while parents were hoping to snap a quick photo.
Essex Winter Series Receives Supporting Arts Grant from CT Office of the Arts
The Connecticut Office of the Arts Supporting Arts Grant is given to many recipients each year to provide unrestricted funding for arts organizations to pursue their missions. This year, 219 recipients received funds totaling $1,014.063, and the Essex Winter Series (EWS) is grateful to once again be one of the organizations to benefit from this generous funding.
Nigel Daw
Nigel Daw of Branford died Nov. 3 at the age of 88, after a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Nigel was a pioneer in visual neurophysiology and author, as well as a true gentleman and loving husband, father and grandfather. Born and educated in the UK, he came to America, as an associate scientist at Polaroid to study color vision; and then went on to get his PhD in Biophysics at Johns Hopkins University. After a postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard and with ongoing research at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, he joined the faculty at Washington University in St. Louis, becoming Acting Chairman in Physiology, then in Neurobiology. After 23 years, he moved to Branford, to take a position at Yale, serving as Professor and Research Director in Ophthalmology and Visual Science, and Professor in Neurobiology until he retired. He received the 1994 Friedenwald Award from the Association for Research in Vision and Opthalmology for his many contributions to the field, and wrote the widely used textbook, Visual Development, as well as a book for a more general audience, How Vision Works.
Burton E. Chapman, Jr.
Burton E. Chapman, Jr., 83, of Laurel Drive in Old Lyme, formerly of Old Saybrook passed after a brief illness on Dec. 1 at Middlesex Hospital, Middletown. Burton was born in Middletown on May 12, 1939. Burton was predeceased by is wife Diane J Chapman; his father Burton E. Chapman; and his mother Eunice M. (Jakobe) Chapman.
School Board Launches Survey to Assist Search for Branford’s Next Superintendent
The Branford Public Schools Board of Education values the voice of its community and invites you to help shape its search for our next Superintendent. All educational partners including parents, community leaders, employees and students may share their thoughts in one of several upcoming community input forums or through an online survey (click here for the English version or click here for the Spanish version).
Angelica Hribko Weds Antonio Liguori
East Haven resident Angelica Hribko, married Antonio Liguori of Branford on Sept. 2. The couple’s wedding took place at St. Stanislaus church in New Haven. Angelica is a social worker for Achievement First in Bridgeport. Antonio is a supply chain representative for JLL and Barber for European Touch in Branford. The couple honeymooned in the Barbados. They reside in Branford.
Marie Rizzio
Marie Rizzio, age 88, of Old Saybrook, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24 with family at her bedside. Marie was born Jan. 29, 1934, in Hartford, and was the daughter of the late Sam and Mary (DeFranco) Filomeno. In 1956, Marie married the love of her life Anthony Rizzio; and...
Encore!
Madison A Better Chance held its Holiday Concert 2022 at the First Congregational Church on Dec. 4. Daniel Hand High School’s contemporary acapella choir ENCORE were among the performers.
Eleanor Provasoli
Eleanor “Ellie” Provasoli died peacefully at her home in North Haven, on Nov. 28 at the age of 93, surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Louise Bango; her brother Joseph Bango; and her husband and the love of her life Anthony “Tony” Provasoli.
NB Council Updated on Building Projects, Cosgrove Shelter
North Branford’s Town Council received updates at is Tuesday, Dec. 6 meeting regarding progress on the town’s building projects for North Branford High School (NBHS) and the new police facility, as well as some news about the removal of an illuminated insignia sign at North Branford Intermediate School (NBIS).
Making Spirits Bright
The Branford High School Music Makes Choir performed holiday favorites at different businesses for customers during Branford’s annual Sip & Stroll. The Music Makers are currently fundraising for a trip to Disney Studios to perform with Disney artists and a possible spot on an upcoming movie. Performing inside of BACA are (left to right) Nicholas Colombo, Tiffany Meeks, Jade Baccarelli, Grace D’Addio, Layla Richmond, and Levi Berger.
Urgently Need Volunteers
Thank you for your tremendous support and generosity in purchasing wreaths for 'National Wreaths Across America Day' in Old Saybrook on Saturday, Dec. 17. Because of your generous donations, we have purchased over 751 wreaths to remember and honor our local veterans! All purchased wreaths over 700 go towards 2023!
Steve Rowe: The Cutting Edge
Steve Rowe’s varied career includes stints as the manager of a camera shop, a wedding photographer, a deliveryman for a linen company, a personal trainer, and an Essex Steam Train employee. Now you can find him on weekends at the farmers’ market at The Dudley Farm in Guilford. He is not only the market manager, but he is also a vendor of hand-carved utensils and a knife sharpener.
