richlandsource.com
CareSource donates $1 million to District 5 Area Agency on Aging
ONTARIO – CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, has donated $1 million to The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. The gift will provide AAA5 the opportunity to expand the programs that will reach vulnerable individuals of all ages, demographics, and communities within Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot Counties.
Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
AEP: Threats to power grid are not new
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Law enforcement in North Carolina say two power substations were damaged by gunfire on Sunday night in what they believe was an “intentional” attack on the power grid. American Electric Power, the nation's largest electricity transmission system and has more than 224,000 miles of...
Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
WHIZ
Stanley A. Dickson
Stanley Allen Dickson, age 88, peacefully entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 8, 2022. He was born October 28, 1934 in New Concord, Ohio to Dwight and Ruth (Klein) Dickson. Stanley graduated from New Concord High School and enlisted in the National Guard. His...
WTOV 9
Truck springs diesel fuel leak along Ohio 7 in Steubenville, causes lane closure
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio 7 southbound in Steubenville near University Boulevard was limited to one lane after a tractor trailer hauling concrete piping sprung a diesel fuel leak. The truck was coming across the Veterans Memorial Bridge around 10 a.m., when officials say it hit a piece of...
5 from West Virginia charged with COVID fraud
A Bridgeport man is among five people from West Virginia who were indicted on Tuesday for alleged COVID-19 fraud.
WHIZ
Weaver Granted New Sentencing Hearing
A high profile murder case is coming back to Muskingum County for a new sentencing hearing, but will be handled by a different judge. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled 4-3 on Thursday that Emile Weaver should be entitled to a sentencing hearing due to bias or prejudice. Weaver was convicted...
WTOV 9
Some Guernsey County residents frustrated with noise from power plant
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — When a Guernsey County power plant opened a few years ago, nearby residents didn't think there would be much of an issue. Fast forward to now, and that's not the case. The noise from the site has caused all kinds of disruption, and the people are tired of it.
WHIZ
Cleveland Woman Arrested in Guernsey Co.
A Cleveland woman faces charges in connection to a traffic stop in Guernsey County that led to what authorities call a substantial amount of narcotics. Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden said 37-year-old Devinne Hollie was taken into custody after she was witnessed committing a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. Deputies...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three local people among latest COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
ycitynews.com
Recent I-70 closure’s traffic congestion partly due to local 1956 vote for bridges, highway
A construction incident that trapped a worker for hours and closed both east and west bound lanes of Interstate 70 through Zanesville demonstrated Wednesday how a nearly 60 year old decision to run the interstate through the town’s core, which had good intentions, also has the capability to essentially shut the city down in times of crisis.
Swatting threat call made to an Ohio County school
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer for the Wheeling Police Department, confirms that the department received a threat call to its non-emergency dispatch line Wednesday. The call was an automated message making a threat to an area high school, but did not name the school. Public Resource Officers were notified in the […]
Great Stone Viaduct Historical Education Society Board wins Mattox Award in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Tourism Council held its annual Christmas party Monday night, and following the dinner, the 2022 Mattox Award was presented by Jackee Pugh. The award is named in honor of the late John S. Mattox, who was curator and co-founder of the Underground Railroad Museum in Flushing. The award is given annually to the Belmont […]
WTAP
Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
WHIZ
ZMC Health Department Provides Update on Measles Outbreak
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Parts of the state are dealing with a measles outbreak as we head into the holiday season. Over fifty kids throughout the Columbus and central Ohio area reportedly have the virus, which is spread through infected individuals coughing, sneezing, or even just breathing. There is no...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Marietta (OH) Fire Station 1 Explores Expansion Ideas
Marietta’s Fire Station 1 at the back of City Hall needs more space than it currently has. The city has been exploring the station’s expansion, and details are beginning to fall into place, MariettaTimes.com reported. The fire department is seeking an expansion that would include space on the...
WHIZ
Muskingum Co. Sheriffs Office Provide Tips for Safe Holiday Shopping
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Holiday shopping is in full swing, with many heading out to find those perfect gifts for everyone on their lists. And the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office wants to ensure you tay safe as you head out to find all the jolly good deals,. Sheriff Matt...
WHIZ
MCCF Preparing for 2023 Groundhog Day Celebration
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Preparations for Muskingum County Community Foundation’s Annual Groundhog Day Celebration and Auction are underway. The event, in it’s 28th year will be Friday, January 27th, 2023 at the Zane State College Campus Center. Returning to in-person, the Groundhog Day celebration will feature the presentation...
myfox28columbus.com
Secret Santa volunteer charged after incomplete toy delivery in Guernsey County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Secret Santa volunteer is charged with misdemeanor theft after several bags of donated toys were not delivered in Guernsey County. James E. Edwards, 45, has pleaded not guilty, and he told Cambridge Police he did not know what happened to the missing toys, according to a police report filed this week.
