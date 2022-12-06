ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Florida vehicular homicide suspect captured in Memphis

By Autumn Scott
MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A man wanted for vehicular homicide in Miramar, Florida, was captured in Memphis on Monday, Tyreece Miller, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee, announced.

Malik Christopher, 26, was allegedly driving under influence with a suspended license when one person was killed in a car crash on May 16, 2022. City property was also damaged during the incident.

A warrant was issued on October 20 for Christopher’s arrest in Broward County, Florida, for vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter, DUI property damage, and five other violations.

Five days later, the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force developed information that Christopher was hiding in the Memphis area. The task force reached out to the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Task Force to help them find and arrest him.

Christopher was arrested Monday at a motel off Sycamore View Road without incident. He is held in the Shelby County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Florida.

WREG

