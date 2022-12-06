Man accused of threatening to attack Jefferson County high school

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A local man is jailed after allegedly threatening to blow up and shoot up a high school in Jefferson County.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Kevin McArthur with second-degree making a terrorist threat.

According to charging documents, the threat was made at Hyland Behavioral Health Center on Dec. 5.

Witnesses, including nursing staff, told county police that McArthur, who was a patient at the center, told them that he would attack Northwest High School upon his release.

The school was notified and extra patrols were dispatched to the campus as a precaution.

Police claim McArthur admitted making the threat after his arrest.

Though the intended target is in another county, the accused crime (the threat itself) took place in St. Louis County.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.