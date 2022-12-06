Read full article on original website
Related
My parents kept the same old blue trash can for 20 years, and it taught me a money lesson that's saved me thousands
Seeing her parents keep their old trash can when they could have easily afforded a new one showed her there's no sense replacing things you already own. It's a lesson that's saved her thousands.
Essence
Is It Time To Breakup With Your Best Friend?
If you’ve ever experienced a breakup, you know the pain of romantically-involved people parting ways. But, you know what no one prepares you for? A messy platonic breakup with your best friend. I’ve been through two heartbreaking breakups in my life. One was with my ex-boyfriend. He was older...
Reset Your Home for the New Year with the (Free!) 2023 January Cure — Sign Up Now!
Stephanie is a writer, editor, and full-time dog petter. As Apartment Therapy’s Cleaning & Organizing Editor, she covers all the ways to make your home sparkle with decluttering tricks, cleaning tips, and organizational hacks. Stephanie holds degrees in English and journalism from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. She lives in Hawaiʻi with her husband and dog.
Man Furious After Wife Locks Him Out of Office for ‘Disrupting’ Workday
Is remote working just as legitimate as working at an office?. When it comes to the workforce, the pandemic has changed it forever. While many people were forced to work remotely from home at the height of the pandemic, this has shown employers how beneficial it can be to have employees working from home.
pethelpful.com
Couple's AirBnb Stay Turning Into a Modern-Day Noah's Ark Is Unreal
A couple known on TikTok as @kaleahsalmon was out on a getaway trip when they found themselves in the middle of a storm. Luckily, they were safe inside the Airbnb as the winds picked up and the water levels rose. But as the storm was dwindling down, they noticed something...
besthike.com
An EASIER way to Poop in the Woods
If you have bad knees, consider these commercially available products that cost as little as $20. OR … here’s the Squat Strap. Click PLAY or watch it on YouTube.
Couple's Story of Their Airbnb Becoming 'Noah's Ark' Is Hard to Resist
Everytime she looked away a new animal appeared!
Comments / 0