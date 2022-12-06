ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 70% of voters want Biden to release JFK assassination records: Poll

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

O ver 70% of voters asked in a new survey want to see President Joe Biden release the classified records relating to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy .

At least 16,000 documents remain hidden from the American public, and the poll conducted by Democratic pollster Fernand Amand, an expert in the assassination of President Kennedy, shows Americans on both sides of the aisle want access to them.

Of the 2,000 adult registered voters polled, 71% wanted to see the records released. Republican voters, at 76%, wanted the records released, compared to 66% of Democrats.

Younger voters, aged 18 to 29, made up the most significant group regarding support for the release of the documents at 84%.

The survey also polled participants on how the 35th president was killed, with 50% reporting that Lee Harvey Oswald did not act alone. At least 31% said that the CIA was involved in planning the late president's death.

Kennedy was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas.

Amand's poll was conducted from Nov. 14 to Nov. 22, 2022, and had a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points.

