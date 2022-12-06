Read full article on original website
Multiple shootings in Pittsburgh area kill two, leave two in critical condition
Multiple shootings took place around the greater Pittsburgh area this weekend. They left two victims in critical condition and two deceased. All victims of the 4 shootings were male adults. The first occurred Friday night at 10:30
wtae.com
Man shot in the back in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot in the back in Clairton. Police said the shooting happened a little before 9:25 p.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Wilson Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No arrests...
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Allegheny County
CLAIRTON — A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Allegheny County. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to Wilson Avenue in Clairton at around 9:24 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on the scene they found a man with a gunshot...
Kiski Township officers accuse woman of drunken driving with 2 toddlers, infant in vehicle; felony charges filed
Kiski Township police accused a woman of driving drunk with her three young children in the vehicle when she failed three field sobriety tests after jumping the curb. Officers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash shortly after 8 p.m. Dec. 1 said they found a Nissan Juke SUV up on the curb in front of a used car lot in the 2100 block of River Road in North Apollo, according to a criminal complaint.
wtae.com
Man shows up at Pittsburgh hospital with gunshot wound
PITTSBURGH — A man showed up at a Pittsburgh-area hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday morning. The man was in critical condition after arriving in a private vehicle around 6:20 a.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Pittsburgh police suspect it is related to a call about shots fired earlier...
wtae.com
One dead in New Kensington shooting
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — UPDATE:. The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office has identified the victim of Friday's shooting in New Kensington as James Michael Hayes, 31, of New Kensington. The Westmoreland County Coroner says Hayes was discovered in a parking lot along the 400 block of 11th Street after...
wtae.com
34 years after bombing of plane left several Pittsburghers dead, second suspect is in US custody
PITTSBURGH — On Sunday morning, citing Scottish officials, the Associated Press reported that the man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed Pan Am Flight 103 in 1988 was in U.S. custody. That news came two years after then-U.S. Attorney William Barr announced the charges against Abu Agela Mas’ud...
2 suspects accused in shooting at Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville appear in court
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A man and woman accused in a deadly shooting at Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville in October appeared in court Friday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Gunshot victim found dead in Washington County; victim identified. Keaundre Crews and Maurissa Spencer are both facing charges in connection with...
wtae.com
Man found shot in Washington County, later dies
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Washington County coroner has identified the man found shot in Canton Township Friday night as Thomas Davis, 30. The coroner said Davis was found near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street just before 7:45 p.m. Davis was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.
Police: Man accused of previous burglaries charged after Squirrel Hill home burglarized
PITTSBURGH — A man accused of previous burglaries in Allegheny County is facing more charges after a home in Squirrel Hill was burglarized. According to Pittsburgh police, detectives responded to a burglary report in the 5600 block of Pocusset Street in late November. Residents of the home — who...
Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient
An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
wtae.com
Police officer assaulted in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a police officer was assaulted in Clairton. Police haven’t said where the assault happened but did say it happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The officer was assessed for injuries and taken to the hospital. No arrests have been announced.
wtae.com
Woman found dead inside home in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh public safety said a woman in her 60s was found dead by a family member at a home in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood. The woman was found in a house on the 900 block of Wilhelm Street at around 11:35 p.m. Saturday. Public safety officials said...
Pittsburgh man arrested after texting with FBI agent posing as 14-year-old girl
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man was arrested for allegedly making arrangements to meet a 14-year-old girl in what was actually an FBI sting. Pittsburgh police arrested Ackenio Taylor, 32, for exchanging sexual text messages with an FBI agent posing as a 14-year-old. He allegedly made plans to meet at a gas station on East Carson Street, where he was taken into custody.
wtae.com
Five-alarm fire swept through Downtown Pittsburgh high rise
PITTSBURGH — At least one person was hurt in a five-alarm fire in a Downtown Pittsburgh high rise late Sunday night. Firefighters, EMS, and police responded to the Roosevelt apartment building on Penn Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Heavy flames were seen coming from a window on an upper floor...
Police arrest man accused of robbing bank in Dormont
DORMONT, Pa. — A man who police say was responsible for robbing a bank in Dormont was arrested on Thursday. Ahmed Ali Asiri, 26, of Brookline, is facing charges of robbery by oral or written demand, theft by unlawful taking of movable property, and terroristic threats. On Wednesday at...
Butler man jailed for assaulting woman with Christmas tree
A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a Christmas tree. State police in Butler County say Michael Bandi, of Saxonburg, was arguing with a 31-year-old woman Tuesday in Jefferson Township when he struck her in the head with a Christmas tree. Bandi was arrested and placed...
Pitt police issue warning about person posing as utility worker in South Oakland
PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh police issued a warning on Thursday after reports of a person posing as a utility worker in South Oakland, who attempted to gain access to buildings. Pitt police said in those incidents, the person was reported to be aggressively knocking on doors and trying...
Missing Robinson Township woman last seen in Brighton Heights
PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 is digging deeper into the investigation surrounding a woman whom police say was last seen in Brighton Heights. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, 60-year-old Sherri Keefer was last seen walking on California Avenue on the morning of Dec. 1. Investigators provided two photographs of...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh man dies in vehicle accident Friday night
INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man died from injuries he received during a vehicle accident in Indiana Township late Friday evening, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Shawn James Lambert, 33, of Pittsburgh, was involved in an accident near Saxonburg Boulevard and Weber Drive in Indiana Township...
