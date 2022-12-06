ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Man shot in the back in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot in the back in Clairton. Police said the shooting happened a little before 9:25 p.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Wilson Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No arrests...
CLAIRTON, PA
Tribune-Review

Kiski Township officers accuse woman of drunken driving with 2 toddlers, infant in vehicle; felony charges filed

Kiski Township police accused a woman of driving drunk with her three young children in the vehicle when she failed three field sobriety tests after jumping the curb. Officers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash shortly after 8 p.m. Dec. 1 said they found a Nissan Juke SUV up on the curb in front of a used car lot in the 2100 block of River Road in North Apollo, according to a criminal complaint.
NORTH APOLLO, PA
wtae.com

Man shows up at Pittsburgh hospital with gunshot wound

PITTSBURGH — A man showed up at a Pittsburgh-area hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday morning. The man was in critical condition after arriving in a private vehicle around 6:20 a.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Pittsburgh police suspect it is related to a call about shots fired earlier...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

One dead in New Kensington shooting

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — UPDATE:. The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office has identified the victim of Friday's shooting in New Kensington as James Michael Hayes, 31, of New Kensington. The Westmoreland County Coroner says Hayes was discovered in a parking lot along the 400 block of 11th Street after...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Man found shot in Washington County, later dies

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Washington County coroner has identified the man found shot in Canton Township Friday night as Thomas Davis, 30. The coroner said Davis was found near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street just before 7:45 p.m. Davis was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient

An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police officer assaulted in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a police officer was assaulted in Clairton. Police haven’t said where the assault happened but did say it happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The officer was assessed for injuries and taken to the hospital. No arrests have been announced.
CLAIRTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh man arrested after texting with FBI agent posing as 14-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man was arrested for allegedly making arrangements to meet a 14-year-old girl in what was actually an FBI sting. Pittsburgh police arrested Ackenio Taylor, 32, for exchanging sexual text messages with an FBI agent posing as a 14-year-old. He allegedly made plans to meet at a gas station on East Carson Street, where he was taken into custody.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Five-alarm fire swept through Downtown Pittsburgh high rise

PITTSBURGH — At least one person was hurt in a five-alarm fire in a Downtown Pittsburgh high rise late Sunday night. Firefighters, EMS, and police responded to the Roosevelt apartment building on Penn Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Heavy flames were seen coming from a window on an upper floor...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh man dies in vehicle accident Friday night

INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man died from injuries he received during a vehicle accident in Indiana Township late Friday evening, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Shawn James Lambert, 33, of Pittsburgh, was involved in an accident near Saxonburg Boulevard and Weber Drive in Indiana Township...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy