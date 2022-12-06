Kiski Township police accused a woman of driving drunk with her three young children in the vehicle when she failed three field sobriety tests after jumping the curb. Officers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash shortly after 8 p.m. Dec. 1 said they found a Nissan Juke SUV up on the curb in front of a used car lot in the 2100 block of River Road in North Apollo, according to a criminal complaint.

NORTH APOLLO, PA