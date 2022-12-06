ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Senators Carper, Coons congratulate 6abc's Jim Gardner on retirement during speech on Senate floor

 2 days ago

Action News' own Jim Gardner received an honor befitting his legacy on Tuesday.

U.S. Senator Tom Carper and U.S. Senator Chris Coons offered Jim their congratulations on his impending retirement on the floor of the United States Senate.

The two men spoke glowingly about the impact Jim has had as anchor at Action News, telling the stories of the Delaware Valley, and of our country, with honesty, integrity and humility.

Senator Coons called it fitting that Jim's more than four decade record of journalistic service will now be written into the Congressional record.

Jim will continue to anchor Action News at 6 p.m. until December 21.

