Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bennett, Todd, Tripp by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 20:04:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-08 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Bennett; Todd; Tripp WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST /MIDNIGHT CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Bennett County, Todd County and Tripp County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST /midnight CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Hickman, Lewis, Maury by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 10:01:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hickman; Lewis; Maury FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Hickman, Lewis and Maury. * WHEN...Until 200 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1139 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers moving towards the east. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen with additional rain expected. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Columbia, Hohenwald, Centerville, Spring Hill, Mount Pleasant, Williamsport, Hampshire, Santa Fe, Gordonsburg, Kimmins and I-65 East Of Columbia. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Klamath Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent, or likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...For the Winter Storm Warning, Highway 97 north of Modoc Point and the higher terrain near Winter Rim. For the Winter Weather Advisory, all other areas within Klamath County. * WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeast Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches possible. Lowest valleys will see 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Eastport, Orin-Rice Road, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Northport, Athol, Sandpoint, Flowery Trail Road, Kettle Falls, Newport, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Priest River, Bonners Ferry, Chewelah, and Colville. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The wintry conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carroll, Crawford, Grundy, Hamilton, Hardin, Humboldt, Sac by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 23:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Carroll; Crawford; Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin; Humboldt; Sac; Webster Periods of Heavy Snow over Northern Iowa Tonight .Snow will become more widespread overnight with the greatest snowfall rates arriving after midnight. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour may occur. In addition, the sticky snow may accumulate on trees and cause tree limb damage and subsequent local power outages. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Parts of Central Iowa mainly north of Highway 30. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 22:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible, and a light glaze of ice. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota and central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jefferson, Kenosha, Racine, Rock, Walworth, Waukesha by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Jefferson; Kenosha; Racine; Rock; Walworth; Waukesha WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Wet, heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Locations near Lake Michigan can expect lower snowfall amounts. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Gregory, Union, Yankton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 21:04:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-09 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bon Homme; Charles Mix; Clay; Gregory; Union; Yankton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of west central Iowa, northeast Nebraska and south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 20:34:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-08 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PST THIS EVENING Winds have lowered this evening as the front continues to move eastwards.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Kittitas Valley; Yakima Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. * WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 22:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Hancock; Kossuth; Winnebago; Worth Periods of Heavy Snow over Northern Iowa Tonight .Snow will become more widespread overnight with the greatest snowfall rates arriving after midnight. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour may occur. In addition, the sticky snow may accumulate on trees and cause tree limb damage and subsequent local power outages. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the first Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Parts of North Central Iowa. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST Friday. For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Lafayette by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Lafayette; Marquette; Sauk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Wet, heavy snow. A period of freezing rain is expected ahead of snow moving into the area. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Franklin, Wright by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 23:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Franklin; Wright Periods of Heavy Snow over Northern Iowa Tonight .Snow will become more widespread overnight with the greatest snowfall rates arriving after midnight. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour may occur. In addition, the sticky snow may accumulate on trees and cause tree limb damage and subsequent local power outages. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Parts of North Central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, with the strongest winds expected Saturday afternoon. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel along US-20 and through Santiam Pass will be impacted by snow. Santiam Pass could receive up to 10 inches of snow.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 21:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Okanogan Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches with highest accumulations from Ritzville north to Wilbur and Republic. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Boulder Creek Road, Wauconda, Republic, Chesaw Road, Inchelium, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, and Sherman Pass. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The wintry conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Barbour, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barbour; Pike DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter of a mile or less at times in dense fog. * WHERE...Pike and Barbour Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Le Flore, McIntosh by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 22:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Delaware; Haskell; Le Flore; McIntosh; Muskogee; Sequoyah DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in patchy dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Visibilities are expected to be reduced to less than one quarter mile by patchy dense fog, creating hazardous driving conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph over high and exposed terrain. * WHERE...Elevations above 3000 feet within Western Siskiyou County. This includes Etna Summit on Sawyers Bar Road. * WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds may cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High snowfall rates of 1"/hr are likely, especially in the higher terrain. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; White Mountains of Inyo County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. 12-30" will be possible above 7,000 feet in the Sierra. In the White Mountains, 10-20" will be possible above 7,000 feet. 5-12" will be possible below 7,000 feet in both the Sierra and White Mountains. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph, resulting in areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes and White Mountains of Inyo County. * WHEN...From late Friday night through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult-to-impossible and dangerous. Blowing snow may result in visibility reductions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An incoming system is expected to bring moderate-to-heavy snow to the eastern Sierra slopes and the White Mountains of Inyo county over the weekend.
Comments / 0