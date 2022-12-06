Effective: 2022-12-08 22:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Hancock; Kossuth; Winnebago; Worth Periods of Heavy Snow over Northern Iowa Tonight .Snow will become more widespread overnight with the greatest snowfall rates arriving after midnight. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour may occur. In addition, the sticky snow may accumulate on trees and cause tree limb damage and subsequent local power outages. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the first Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Parts of North Central Iowa. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST Friday. For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO