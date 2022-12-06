ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 14

Faith Leonard
2d ago

it is for the best. if they have been dating since 2009 and engaged since 2015 & weren't married yet they had no intentions on getting married. it doesn't take 2 people that truly love each other that long to say I do. other than there son they didn't have any ties together and can each walk away free and clear other than co-parenting.

Reply(2)
16
Political LiL
2d ago

yeah your so called man proved he lacks the discipline to build a marriage messing around with the hired help... then having it go public because he doing some undercover stalking...married or not she still deserved some respect on her name and her son deserved a dad with some integrity...this is one love can't smooth over it's just time to bounce hopefully both will find something new,😔

Reply
8
P Jones
2d ago

Good for you Nia you deserve better it is his loss just remember what goes around comes around

Reply(2)
10
Related
People

Nia Long Says Son Kez, 11, Wasn't 'Having an Easy Time' amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Ime Udoka, who shares son Kez with fiancée Nia Long, was suspended from his role as head coach of the Boston Celtics in September following an alleged affair with a female staff member Nia Long is opening up about how her young son took the news of Ime Udoka's cheating scandal. In a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress shared that her and fiancé Udoka's 11-year-old son Kez "was not having an easy time" amid the controversy surrounding Udoka. "I went home to be with my son,...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Floor8

Reason for Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker split revealed

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker just couldn't make it work. Just a day after multiple outlets confirmed the celebrity pair quietly broke up last month, a source close to Kendall dished on what exactly led to the two calling it quits once more. "Their schedules weren't lining up," the insider...
RadarOnline

Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ATLANTA, GA
People

Natalia Bryant Shows Off 'Soft Cinnamon' Hair Color Transformation — See Her New Look!

The model and daughter of late NBA star Kobe Bryant lightened her locks for the holiday season Natalia Bryant is heading into winter with a new 'do. The model and daughter of late NBA star Kobe Bryant showed off her "soft cinnamon" hair color on Instagram this week, a subtle change from her traditionally dark hue. In a photo shot in her car, Bryant, 19, wears her long hair in soft waves with her curtain bangs framing her face. The sunlight catches the subtle hints of red in her...
POPSUGAR

A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship

Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
The Spun

Nia Long Reportedly Makes Decision On Ime Udoka Relationship

Nia Long and Ime Udoka are now longer together after a 13-year relationship. The couple have called it quits due to Udoka's well-documented affair with a Boston Celtics employee, per TMZ. Long called the public scandal "devastating" and it appears Udoka's infidelity was too much to overcome. Despite their public...
BOSTON, MA
E! News

The Heartwarming Way Natalia Bryant Honors Late Dad Kobe Bryant

Watch: How Natalia Bryant Keeps Dad Kobe Bryant Close to Her Heart. Natalia Bryant keeps her dad close to her heart. Nearly two years after Kobe Bryant‘s death, his eldest daughter continues to honor the basketball legend. In a recent Vogue video, the college student revealed the jewelry piece...
People

Laurie Hernandez's Girlfriend Charlotte Drury Reveals Year-Long Secret Crush on the Olympian

The couple celebrated their second anniversary this week Even Olympians experience unrequited love. In an Instagram post, Charlotte Drury said she pined for her now-girlfriend Laurie Hernandez for a whole year before the two became a couple. Drury, 26, celebrated their two-year anniversary with a sweet message for the 22-year-old Olympic gymnast on Tuesday. "Two whole years (not counting the year I spent secretly pining after you). My hot date, my best friend, my favorite person," Drury, a trampoline gymnast, wrote alongside a slideshow of some mirror selfies...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy