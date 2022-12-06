ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Governor Larry Hogan Issues Emergency Directive Banning The Use Of TikTok For State Officials

By Airiel Sharice
WOLB 1010AM
WOLB 1010AM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NzUS1_0jZaYujj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJt1R_0jZaYujj00

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued an emergency directive to prohibit the use of TikTok in addition to other China and Russia-based products and platforms for state government officials.

In a statement, Gov. Hogan said that the platforms present a cybersecurity risk to the state.

Get Breaking News On The Go! Text WOLB to 71007 to Join Our Mobile Club!

“There may be no greater threat to our personal safety and our national security than the cyber vulnerabilities that support our daily lives,” Governor Hogan said. “As the cyber capital of America, Maryland has taken bold and decisive actions to prepare for and address cybersecurity threats. To further protect our systems, we are issuing this emergency directive against foreign actors and organizations that seek to weaken and divide us,” said Hogan.

The directive was issued by the state’s Chief Information Security Officer.

In addition to TikTok; Huawei Technologies; ZTE Corp; Tencent Holdings it also includes but is not limited to: Tencent QQ, QQ Wallet, and WeChat; Alibaba products, including but not limited to: AliPay; and Kaspersky.

Under this emergency directive, agencies must remove any of these products from state networks, implement measures to prevent the installation of these products, and implement network-based restrictions to prevent the use of, or access to, prohibited services.

“This action represents a critical step in protecting Maryland State systems from the cybersecurity threats caused by foreign organizations,” State CISO Chip Stewart said.

Last week, FBI Director Christopher Wray reiterated that TikTok is a threat to national security, stating: “The Chinese government has shown a willingness to steal Americans’ data on a scale that dwarfs any other.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

READ MORE: Maryland Votes In Favor Of Recreational Marijuana Use

READ MORE: Democratic Candidate Wes Moore Makes History In Maryland After Being Elected As State’s First Black Governor

READ MORE: Maryland Ranks Top 20 For Gender Equality

The post Governor Larry Hogan Issues Emergency Directive Banning The Use Of TikTok For State Officials appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Another State Moves to Ban TikTok for Government Employees

Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster moved to ban TikTok on all state government devices on Tuesday, following in the footsteps of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who has forbidden state employees and contractors from using the app on any state-owned devices. McMaster said he’d written to the South Carolina Department of Administration to demand they introduce a ban and provide McMaster with a list of state agencies “for whom the department is unable to permanently block access to TikTok.” Meanwhile, Wisconsin’s Republican members of Congress demanded in a letter on Tuesday that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers join the bandwagon, citing the national security threat posed by TikTok’s Chinese ownership. Sen. Ron Johnson, Reps. Mike Gallagher, Tom Tiffany, Glenn Grothman, Bryan Steil and Scott Fitzgerald reportedly wrote in the letter that they believe China can spy on Americans via TikTok and push Communist Party propaganda.Read it at Associated Press
WISCONSIN STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top Senator Announcing Run for Governor

Senator Mike Braun of Indiana will run for governor of the state, according to new paperwork filed this week with the secretary of state. Politico has been reporting that Braun has been strongly considering the run for months, recently making the final decision to jump into the race.
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms

Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Rick Scott didn’t flip the Senate for Republicans, then he lost to McConnell. Now what?

Rumblings about the political ascension of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, the head of the Senate GOP’s 2022 campaign arm, have been in the air for months. In February, Florida’s junior senator broke ranks to roll out a controversial policy plan that Scott said was needed to define the party’s agenda — the details of which put him at odds with some other Republicans and became a favorite target of Democratic attacks.
FLORIDA STATE
nativenewsonline.net

Seven U.S. Senators Ask President to Release Leonard Peltier

Washington—Today, seven U.S. Senators submitted a letter to President Biden requesting clemency for American Indian Movement (AIM) activist and Turtle Mountain Chippewa citizen Leonard Peltier. Senators Tina Canish, Mazie K. Hirono, Patrick Leahy, Edward J. Markey, Bernard Sanders, Brian Schatz, and Elizabeth Warren co-wrote the letter, citing President Biden's...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Sacramento

Supreme Court weighs case that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and presidency

The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency.The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a case from North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court because the GOP map violated the state constitution.A court-drawn map produced seven seats for each party in last month's midterm elections in highly competitive North Carolina.The question for the justices is whether the U.S....
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Mother Jones

It’s Official: The Democrats Held the Senate

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. What’s been likely for days is now official: Democrats will hold the US Senate. Media outlets on Saturday night projected that Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto had narrowly won her race, giving Democrats at least 50 Senate seats—enough to control the chamber.
GEORGIA STATE
WOLB 1010AM

WOLB 1010AM

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

WOLB 1010 where information is power!

 https://wolbbaltimore.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy