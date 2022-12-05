ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serena Williams’ stepmom’s debts hit over $600k – and she could lose more than the star’s crumbling childhood home

By Chris White
The US Sun
 6 days ago

SERENA Williams’ stepmom's debts are spiraling out of control and now total more than $600,000 amid her bitter legal battle with her main creditor, as she gets one step closer to losing everything.

The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal the details of the contract that Lakeisha Williams agreed with “hard lender” David Simon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OaFVB_0jZaYtr000
Venus and Serena's father Richard Williams with his now-estranged wife, Lakeisha Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tOPWL_0jZaYtr000
Serena Williams may not see her childhood home again due to her stepmom's massive debt Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AwsPT_0jZaYtr000
Serena and Venus Williams's childhood home, which has fallen into disarray over the years Credit: ProToCall Home Inspections

The contract means she must pay back the entire amount or she will not just lose Serena and sister Venus’s childhood home, but also all her possessions in it.

On February 16, 2017, Lakeisha signed a mortgage document - and allegedly forged her estranged husband "King Richard's" signature - to borrow $152,000 from Simon.

She was then loaned a further $127,000 a couple months later and only ever paid back approximately $24,000.

Lakeisha blew the lot on a failed trucking business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38s0iA_0jZaYtr000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AK6Jz_0jZaYtr000

When Richard found out his signature had been faked on the docs, giving his wife control of the four-bed property in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, he filed for divorce, which is still ongoing.

Simon says Lakeisha’s financial problems stem from spending every cent on “fast food and frivolities” instead of keeping up with the roughly $8,000-a-month repayment plan over five years.

He wants the family home sold at auction to pay off his original debt, plus interest and all the legal fees he’s accrued during the six-year legal fight.

To stall this, Lakeisha has filed twice with Chapter 13 bankruptcy, and is currently filing a third time.

New court docs reveal that up to July 21, 2022, Lakeisha owed Simon $586,109, which includes $255,018 of the borrowed principal, $182,017 interest at 18%, and attorney costs of $103,824.

But that figure has since increased, as Simon’s legal team, DGIM Law, are pursuing a further $37,340 for their fees up to the present day, which Lakeisha is contesting.

This brings a total of $623,449 owed by Lakeisha, who has restarted her doomed trucking business and claims she’ll pay it all back without the need to sell the home, where legendary coach Richard taught his daughters to become tennis greats, which was retold in Will Smith’s Oscar-winning biopic, King Richard.

Lakeisha, 37, and Richard, 80, have been estranged for over five years ever since the bombshell news that she’d supposedly forged the mortgage docs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ecNXE_0jZaYtr000
Serena with her father, "King Richard" Credit: Getty

He’s since suffered two strokes and his doctor told the court that he has dementia.

But the mortgage contract reveals that Lakeisha could lose a lot more than just the home.

It states: “The mortgagor [Lakeisha] does hereby mortgage, grant, bargain, sell, assign, and convey unto the Mortgagee [Simon], with the power of sale and right of entry and possession… all of the following described property...

"All buildings, structures, and improvements of every nature whatsoever now or hereafter on the Land.

“All fixtures, machinery, appliances, equipment, furniture, and personal property of every nature whatsoever now or hereafter owned by Mortgagor and located in or on, or attached to, or used or intended to be used in connection with, or with the operation of, the Realty, buildings, structures, or other improvements, or in connection with any construction being conducted, or which may be conducted thereon, and owned by the Mortgagor, including all extensions, additions, improvements, betterments, renewals, substitutions, and replacements.”

This means the entire contents of the house could be at risk, leaving Lakeisha with just a truck for her business to her name.

The agreement states that the amount of debt owed by Lakeisha “shall not exceed $304,000” at any time, whereas she now owes over double that figure.

The once-smart home has fallen into a state of disrepair, with problems such as a heavily leaking roof, that Simon claims is uninsurable, with the place being worth only half its true value of $1.4million.

Williams originally bought the property with Serena and Venus’s mother Oracene for $355,000 in 1995.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23WdWo_0jZaYtr000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13sU72_0jZaYtr000

Photos first shown by The U.S. Sun reveal how shambolic the estate had become.

The roof looked like it had been haphazardly repaired dozens of times while there was an abandoned truck on the property and crumbling outbuildings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pTUsK_0jZaYtr000
Serena posing with her stepmother Lakeisha Graham after a tennis tournament Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IvPB4_0jZaYtr000
Richard Williams is set to testify after it was revealed that Lakeisha allegedly forged his signature on legal documents Credit: ProToCall Home Inspections
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4InKN9_0jZaYtr000
Richard and Lakeisha in happier times, watching Serena play Credit: Getty

